Oil Prices Will Spike Because Linear Extrapolations Have Never Worked For Oil Markets

All the while, an intense focus on ESG and investors/banks shunning energy will ensure that the capex deficit continues. All of this just means that oil prices will have to keep going up to either squeeze demand or incentivize more supply. By this time, the market won't be moving linearly, it will be moving parabolically.

Oil markets will push prices higher until shale responds, and with lack of credit availability this time around, it won't be until $70+ WTI.

Consensus is now looking at oil prices for 2021 and 2022 in a vacuum. Instead of asking how the market will react to a nonstop deficit, it's only looking at storage.

This type of linear extrapolation has never worked for oil markets, and consensus is once again making the same mistake.

Market consensus back in March/April thought global inventories would hit tanktop because global supply and demand on an excel spreadsheet said so.

Welcome to the linear extrapolation edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Back in March/April when the Saudis declared an oil price war on the world, analysts and pundits started predicting how global oil inventories will reach tank top. The rationale was that, if demand fell by ~30 mb/d and Saudi was not cutting production, storage would be full by May, and as a result, global oil prices will go to negative. Landlock and weird expiration trading did push WTI to negative, but this never happened for Brent. Fast forward to today, oil storages never got close to hitting peak capacity, and we are about ~400 million bbls above the norm.

So, why are consensus thinking in a vacuum again?

This time, it has to do with the oil price forecast. For the sellside analysts, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others like HSBC have oil price forecasts of $50 to $60/bbl forecasted for 2021. Others like Energy Aspects (to their credit, they reversed their forecast after prices went up) have price forecasts of $66/bbl for 2021.

Their forecasts, of course, gradually increase by $5 to $10 per year afterward to reflect some sort of linear progression in oil price recovery.

History tells us that oil prices seldom recover linearly. It's more like a bazooka on the way up and a waterfall on the way down. Linear oil price prediction is the same as trying to measure something with your fingers, it never works, and it never will work.

Instead, we ask readers to use a bit of imagination in the realm of oil price projections. Key questions to ask are:

What are the drivers of global oil prices?

What happens to these drivers in the years ahead?

For us, we think the number 1 driver of global oil prices will be how US shale oil responds to higher oil prices. We say this because the market is looking solely on the US for all of the future supply growths. While OPEC+ has spare capacity today, that's limited and will only provide a safety net in the short term.

Instead, oil market will fixate the price needed for US shale to pick up growth to the point of fulfilling demand. That is, in our view, the number 1 driver of global oil prices, and nothing else comes close.

For example, in today's pandemic market environment, the market is playing it safe by limiting any possible US shale response to higher oil prices. By keeping prices around $40/bbl, it has guaranteed low levels of activity, while simultaneously making sure supplies don't fall off further via shut-ins.

This brings us to the topic we want to hammer away in today's article, and that's the consensus's misunderstanding of US shale coming out of this crisis. Being on the board of an energy company has given me priceless insights into how operators think, make decisions, and how they will react to higher prices going forward. Being on the board of an energy company also gave me tremendous insights back in March that US and Canadian oil production will fall off a cliff, thanks to shut-ins.

I think the information that I gain as an insider is what's giving me so much more confidence this time around on how I'm thinking about US shale.

With all that being said, US oil production is responding exactly in line with how we are thinking about the developments so far.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

After the collapse in May, US oil production shut-ins are returning. But all of this recovery is already peaking. Despite producers responding with August being the return of nearly all shut-in production, associated gas production continues to trend lower.

This indicates to us that underlying decline is substantially more than anyone expects.

In fact, based on discussions I've had with other producers over the last several weeks, August will likely be peak production before production falls a bit more going into year-end.

Our calculation that US shale loses about ~250k b/d per month was correct. Over the last 5 months of inactivity, US shale has lost about ~1.25 mb/d of production. Some of the wells that are returning from shut-in are seeing a surge in initial production only to taper off afterward. This puts US shale oil production capacity near ~11.1 mb/d today.

Now, for every month US shale producers don't respond with some type of activity resumption, we would peg the basin declines at ~200k b/d to ~250k b/d. The decline rate is lower as the overall base production rate drops.

The key indicator we watch is the frac spread count, which tells us just how buoyant shale activity is at the moment.

And with the frac spread count at a dismal 76, the decline will continue unabated. We would need to see a V-shaped recovery in frac spread count back to 275 in order to avoid the declines coming ahead.

By our calculation, US oil production will likely now drop to 10.7 mb/d by year-end versus the old estimate of 11.1 mb/d.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

While this revision may not seem like much, note that an oil market with 400k b/d more deficit results in 146 million bbls less of oil produced in a year.

And as US oil production decline gets confirmed by the consensus, what will happen is that the market will start to push oil prices higher to see how US shale responds. Based on our discussions and estimates on producer cash flows, we won't see an activity response until $60+ WTI. Producers will begin to use excess FCF to pay down damaged balance sheets and build up cash reserves.

One lesson many producers are learning the hard way in this cycle is that banks are no longer supportive of E&P companies in general. Cash is king, and the idea that credit facilities serve as some type of liquidity metric has been thrown out the window.

This means that not only does debt need to go down this time, but cash reserves need to go up.

In addition, it's not just the management teams that are starting to think this way. The Board of Directors is also flustered by the discussions with the creditors during this pandemic. Many financial institutions took advantage of this pandemic by increasing the renewal fees for the credit facilities by 200% to 300%. Many of the board members have already complained about how punitive the creditors are being, and since beggars can't be choosers, they have no choice but to suck up the higher fees.

All of these issues are contributing to the idea that many E&Ps will be wanting to run their businesses with no leverage going forward. The idea that having a prudent balance sheet is no longer the case and producers now want to operate with no debt and especially no reserved based lending credit facilities.

Now consider that almost all mid-cap E&Ps and below have reserved based lending facilities, and you quickly realize just how much more prudent producers are going to be if higher oil prices return.

As a result, the muted reaction is going to be a shocking revelation to the market. The market will then have to keep oil prices higher to see just where does US shale producers start to respond again. Will it be $70? Will it be $80?

And our assumption is that it will be closer to $70.

Now that we've explained why the consensus linear extrapolation won't work, let's dive deeper into the real bull thesis.

We explained that the number 1 driver of oil prices will be US shale production. Markets will want to continuously test US shale's response to higher oil prices first before giving it the benefit of the doubt. But a larger force is creeping up, and that's the non-OPEC conventional declines.

Outside of Norway, Canada, US, and Brazil, global oil production has flatlined and declined over the last several years.

And because of COVID-19, capex cuts are once again rivaling that of 2016, which was the last time we saw a mass exodus of capital. The difference this time is that private equity isn't on the sidelines waiting to deploy capital back into the market.

And these charts are another reason why linear extrapolation doesn't work. If the market sees the incoming deficit, oil prices won't rise just to reflect the deficit, but it will rise to the point of demand destruction while simultaneously stimulate supply. Now, this brings us to the ESG issue, and with global banks and investors shunning the energy sector, just where will this capex flow come from? Oil majors are already declaring that they want to be carbon-neutral by 2035 or some sort, so will they really spend more money on trying to increase production? Is the thread of peak oil demand the inherent catalyst for peak oil supply?

These scenarios all but guarantee that there won't be any linear extrapolation going on in the market going forward. Prices will go parabolically higher to reflect the changing landscapes, and because of the climate focus and investors shunning energy as a whole, prices would have to do all the heavy lifting for the incorrect consensus sentiment.

And since this is a scenario we are contemplating, it's also not far-fetched to say that we think oil prices could break the previous high by 2022 (given the capex and supply cliff on the horizon).

Conclusion

Linear extrapolation in the oil market has never worked. Because US shale response will be much more muted this time around on higher oil prices, the market will keep pushing the upper limit. All the while, an intense focus on ESG and investors/banks shunning energy will ensure that the capex deficit continues. All of this just means that oil prices will have to keep going up to either squeeze demand or incentivize more supply. By this time, the market won't be moving linearly, it will be moving parabolically.

We are now finally entering the bull phase of the energy stock rally. With valuations still completely disconnected with oil market fundamentals, we think investors should be positioned to take advantage of the oil bull market. We are now offering a 2-week free trial and if you wish to read our WCTWs this week, please see here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.