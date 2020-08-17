Oil: Sector Ready To Double - How To Play It

Co-produced with Trapping Value

In our last update on oil, we noted that the bullish developments continued but we saw a near-term cap for oil prices. Moving past $45/barrel seemed unlikely in the short term. As expected, crude prices have hovered near the $40/barrel mark and have pretty much gone nowhere. We want to share the developments since then and provide an update on our outlook.

Demand

Previously, we had showed that the demand for gasoline had rebounded rather sharply off the April lows. This was due to easing of the lockdowns alongside a disdain for carpooling and public transportation usage, both of which significantly added to net demand.

Source: LPL Research

Since then, overall gasoline demand has more or less stabilized.

Source: Bloomberg

While, so far it's settling under the previous highs, this is still far more impressive than what we envisioned in early April. Across the globe, even hard-hit economies are seeing their gasoline usage rise in a familiar pattern. Take Europe, for instance. Spain's GDP was hit extremely hard and it's contending with a second wave in July. Even there, we are seeing gasoline consumption rebound rather notably.

Overall, the Google mobility data suggests that we are now basing at a level lower than the period prior to the pandemic lockdown.

Source: S&P Global

On the other hand, jet fuel demand has followed a different path. Firstly, it actually has moved up notably since our last update.

Source: ino.com

However, it's still far below the previous peak. Total passengers screened through TSA checkpoints averaged 75% below 2019 levels in July.

Source: Statista

Jet fuel demand actually has outperformed what the decline in passenger numbers would suggest, for two reasons. The first being that the commercial and cargo side has been rather strong and declines there are minimal. The second reason is that flight fuel consumption varies very little with the number of passengers carried. So a half-full flight will still consume almost all the fuel that a fully loaded flight will.

Our take here is that jet fuel demand will continue to move up but the recovery will be slow and cautious.

Supply

Non-OPEC supply was fully onboard with the idea of restraining production as a result of which oil supply fell by over 4.0 million barrels per day in May. This was following a 2.5 million drop in April. Delta is change vs. previous expectations. The chart below shows the two points. Shaded blue was its earlier guidance.

Source: EIA

As impressive as those numbers are, we believe that EIA is still underestimating either the drop in production or the consumption of fuels. We say this because inventory builds in both OECD and outside of OECD were substantially lower than what the balance implied. The production rebound in June was weak, but we expect a bigger bounce when the July data is out.

OPEC increased its supply as well and July data suggests an increase of almost 1 million barrels per day.

Source: Reuters

The bulk of that came from Saudi Arabia which had previously restrained production even below officially-mandated quota. Saudi Arabia's internal demand increases in summer months significantly as air conditioners are dialed up to counter the desert heat. A vast majority of this increase will be absorbed via internal consumption with net exports remaining flat.

More importantly, from a forward perspective we saw more favorable developments. We lay them out below.

FRAC Spread and Rigs, Out For The Count

The US nationwide FRAC spread count is a sound indicator of future oil supply in the shale patch. There has been a weak rebound off the lows but in essence the market participants are looking for $50/barrel before they deploy any additional capital.

Source: Primary Vision – Aug 3rd

This is being dictated by their own cash flow needs, as well as the rather insane wall of debt maturities being faced by the second and third tier shale oil producers. This bodes very well for oil prices into late 2020 and early 2021. World rig counts are continuing to move lower and are again sending the same message. We need higher oil prices before a bounce.

Source: Baker Hughes

Capex Cuts

A key aspect of the bullish thesis was that we need to see the supermajors capitulate and this week we saw just that. Exxon Mobil (XOM), in a bid to defend its dividend, slashed this year's capex all the way down to $23 billion from an initially estimated $33 billion. Next year's capex is now projected to be $19 billion. Neither of these numbers will be sufficient to maintain its production and that will add to supply woes.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) was next and guided for lower Permian production as well. Early in 2020, CVX was guiding for a 3% growth based on capex of $20 billion. With the run-rate now at $12 billion, we are seeing the Permian dreams being shattered.

What we are showing is just an outlook based on current activity level. We, early on, guided to Permian production being about 20% lower on the exit rate relative to our investor day guidance. And actually, we're doing a bit better than that, so that would have taken us down a little bit lower than what you're seeing on that chart. And then executing this plan and staying at this activity level, yes, we project that kind of guidance. Source: Q2-2020 Earnings Call Transcript

CVX now expects about a 250,000 barrels/day delta vs. its earlier expectations.

Source: CVX Q2-2020 presentation

CVX also racked up a lot of debt in Q2-2020 and we expect deleveraging before it scales up capex again.

While XOM and CVX were good developments, BP (BP) won the prize. It started taking its Beyond Petroleum logo really seriously and planned to funnel a large amount of capex into renewable energy. It pledged to increase low-carbon spending to $5B a year by 2030 and boost renewable power generation to 50 gigawatts while shrinking oil and gas output by 40% compared to 2019. These are great developments for a decade-long bull market in energy as everyone moves away from oil and gas.

Sentiment

Net managed long positioning has pulled back just a bit since we last updated investors.

This is still the biggest short-term risk as elevated positioning usually prevents runaway upside moves. While sentiment on the commodity is slightly stretched, the commodity producers, however, are still hated. Below, we show the spread between Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) and high-yield spreads in the energy sector. In essence, it shows that while high-yield spreads have come in, and bankruptcy risk has reduced markedly, XLE has still lagged.

Source: Teddy Valley

A normalization would require XLE and other energy stocks to jump more than 50%! While we don't expect a move like that at present, there will be lots of upside in 2021. Energy sector also is benefiting from a bull run in natural gas which we recently highlighted in our "best play article" for the next year.

Conclusion

COVID-19 is still the elephant in the room but vaccine timelines continue to improve. In late April, only 5% of healthcare professionals expected 25 million doses to be available in the US between Oct. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. That number has climbed to 40%.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Alongside that, those that thought that April 1, 2022, will mark such a date have capitulated. While that is positive, do keep in mind that 25 million doses still represent less than 8% of the US population. Global deployment will be even more challenging with an estimated 10-15 billion doses required. That timeline uncertainty, however, is keeping capex in check and keeps bolstering our upside case for when things normalize. We are picking up shares of many E&Ps on pullbacks and expect 100% upside in them in the next two years.

The full list offers our best picks in the oil patch and is shared exclusively with members of our investment community. They include Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) with a yield of 6.3% and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) with a yield of 0.2%. As for the integrated oil companies, we like most Chevron - yield 5.7% which offers a 50% to 70% upside rather than 100% upside, and is a solid buy too. If you are looking for the ride with way up high yields, CNQ is one of our picks in the sector with 6.3% yield likely to be sustainable.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4300 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, Trapping Value, PendragonY, Preferred Stock Trader, and Long Player all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.