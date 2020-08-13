While the offshore support vessel industry typically lags the recovery in offshore drilling, this time may be different - at least for Tidewater.

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a deadly blow to the offshore drilling industry and many drillers are already conducting restructuring talks or have declared bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, Tidewater (TDW), which works in the offshore support vessel space, has managed to increase its cash position from $188 million at the end of the first quarter to $203 million at the end of the second quarter without increasing its debt. Tidewater has recently reported its quarterly results which are worth taking a look.

In the second quarter, Tidewater generated $101 million of revenue and recorded a net loss of $110.7 million. The net loss was driven by two impairments. The company decided to impair vessels that were classified as held for sale as part of its asset sale program. In addition, Tidewater had to impair the amount due from its Angolan joint venture as the African business suffered a brutal blow during the ongoing pandemic. These two impairments totaled $109 million.

The company's performance looked much better on the cash flow side since Tidewater managed to generate a positive operating cash flow of almost $15 million after losing more than $27 million of cash in operations in the first quarter. Asset sales continued, and Tidewater managed to get $11.5 million from the sale of its vessels in the second quarter.

Tidewater's nearest maturity is $225 million in August 2022 (out of $273 million of its total long-term debt), and I maintain my opinion that it has solid chances to refinance this debt. Currently, Tidewater maintains a healthy cash position which will be supported by additional asset sales in the second half of this year. As indicated in the earnings call, Tidewater has 46 vessels for sale which are valued at $29 million, and the company plans to dispose of them in the next 12 months.

The biggest problem for Tidewater is the current state of the offshore drilling market. As vividly shown by Pacific Drilling (PACD) in its latest report, offshore drilling market activity may start to rebound only in 2021. In this environment, Tidewater's main task will be to keep the number of active vessels near current levels in order to maintain its revenue and stay cash flow positive.

At this point, the market is buying Tidewater's story - the company's shares have had a great run since the beginning of August despite slow progress on the oil price front.

This is not surprising if we assume that Tidewater has good chances to get out of the current crisis with the current capital structure. The company's working capital position exceeds its long-term debt. Currently, a company which had 138 active vessels in the second quarter and managed to generate positive operating cash flow is valued at about $300 million. Obviously, this is a very low valuation in case Tidewater survives with the current capital structure, so some traders are already betting on this survival.

In my opinion, Tidewater is a better way to play the potential offshore drilling rebound (which is at least months away) than the U.S.-listed drillers, most of whom have either declared bankruptcy or will declare bankruptcy in the near future.

While the offshore support vessel industry is typically the last in the "offshore drilling food chain" and its dayrates recover at a lag to offshore drilling dayrates, the current situation looks different since Tidewater's rates have shown stability even in the crisis. Part of this stability is due to the high-grading of the fleet thanks to the ongoing asset sale program, but part of these positive dynamics looks correlated to the general situation in the offshore support vessel industry where the absolute majority of players are distressed and many vessels are stacked with no capital to bring them back.

That said, Tidewater remains a speculative stock and will likely experience significant volatility, following the changes in the market mood towards the offshore drilling industry.

