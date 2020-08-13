U.S. Unemployment Continues To Improve In Leaps And Bounds

On the other hand, we're worried that the economy is going to spiral down into a long lasting depression as a result of the lockdown.

This is the sort of thing we should expect of course - end lockdown and the unemployment caused by lockdown should fall.

The macroeconomic worry

There is of course the concern that in a recession we lose what wasn't produced because, well, because we were having a recession. But that's not what we're worried about here, not as investors at least.

What concerns is whether the recession is going to cause a permanent damage to the productive capacity of the economy. This isn't so much because companies will go bust or anything. Sure, that will - has - happened but that's not the thing that the economists worry about. Capitalists - us as investors that is - may well lose out but the factories, the knowledge, are still there and can and will be revived.

No, the thing that worries is that labour leaves the market and doesn't come back. This is sometimes called hysteresis.

The idea is that sure, some people become unemployed in a recession. That's not nice and as above we lose what they could have produced in that period of time. But that's not a long term problem. What is is if they leave work and become unemployed but then never come back into employment. That's a permanent loss to the economy of their labour - as well as knowledge and so on. And the thing is we know this can happen, people get so detached from the labour market that they simply never come back to it thus creating that permanently smaller economy in the future.

Jobless numbers

So this is the thing that we're worried about in looking at the jobless numbers. That people become unemployed well, OK. That people are unemployed, that's not nice but again OK. It's if people drop off the outside of unemployment into never working again - what we call being outside the labour force - that worries. If that is happening then that's a distinctly bearish sign for the economy.

In the week ending August 8, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 963,000, a decrease of 228,000 from the previous week's revised level.

Actually, as we've said before, seasonally adjusted probably isn't the right set of numbers here. For given the size of events at present hose traditional seasonal adjustments are really rather moot. So we should use the other set of numbers:

The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 831,856 in the week ending August 8, a decrease of 156,453 (or -15.8 percent) from the previous week.

OK, that's nice, fewer people are becoming unemployed. But as above, that's not the thing which really matters. Sure, it's good that the economy is kicking fewer people out of work as we go along. But our worry is rather different:

The advance unadjusted insured unemployment rate was 10.4 percent during the week ending August 1, a decrease of 0.4 percentage point from the prior week. The advance unadjusted number for persons claiming UI benefits in state programs totaled 15,207,671, a decrease of 624,684 (or -3.9 percent) from the preceding week.

Ah, OK, that's better. The flow out of unemployment is greater than the flow into it. This doesn't mean that we've not got some rump moving right out of the workforce but it does mean that any such problem isn't getting worse.

(Jobless claims from Department of Labor)

Fortunately, from earlier evidence, we know that the employment to population ratio - and also the smaller set, that of working age to employed - is rising meaning that we are not seeing people falling off the edge of unemployment into leaving the labor force but they're going back into work.

The meaning here

Sure, it's nice that fewer people are becoming unemployed each week. It's good that the total number unemployed is falling. That means that the economy is recovering, the very thing we want to be happening.

But leaving unemployment can mean leaving the labour force or moving back into work. That first would imply permanent damage to the economy, the second doesn't. To us as investors it's that second which is really important.

The value of a stock or other investment is the net present value of all future income. A smaller economy will lead to stocks being lower valued. So, an economy that is damaged by employment permanently being smaller will have lower stock values. Fortunately this just isn't happening.

My view

As regular readers will know I have for some time been arguing for a V shaped and swift recovery. As far as we can see we're on track for this. But we also seem to be avoiding that hysteresis, that permanent damage to the productive capacity of the economy.

The investor view

We need to be worried about a slow recovery for two reasons. For the markets are currently priced for a relatively swift and complete recovery. Evidence that this won't happen is going to bring stock prices down, perhaps significantly. Here we provided evidence that doesn't contradict - but of course does not prove - the story of a swift and complete recovery.

Unemployment is declining swiftly and we seem to have no sign of that hysteresis.

Our tentative conclusion is that general stock price levels are about right therefore - we are therefore back to looking for specific situations and stocks rather than being guided by macroeconomic considerations about the general level of prices.

