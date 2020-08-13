While this new entry into the testing space could put the company on a path of new found growth and profitability, there are still challenges ahead and we believe going long at this time is a speculative play.

Background

Introduction

From its recent lows of $.40, XpresSpa (NASDAQ:XSPA), has seen a 1900% run up as the company hit highs of $8.00. Anyone would be curious to see if such drastic price movement has been warranted or if the stock has been caught in the recent, somewhat irrational, upswing along with other seemingly speculative names.

XSPA is a health and wellness company located primarily in airports and offers services such as massages, nail care, waxing, and facials. It is the leader in the health and wellness industry in airports as they hold 60% of market share and has attempted to use the growing airport industry and its high foot traffic to acquire additional customers.

A quick look at their financials shows a company that is struggling. They have been performing at a loss for the past 5 years. In XSPA’s 10-Q quarterly report, the company reported a net loss of $10.7 million in March 2020 compared to a net loss of $2.8 million in March 2019. The company’s revenue was adversely affected as COVID-19 substantially reduced traffic in airlines and hurt profit at its stores since February.

In fact, XSPA had to temporarily close down its spas due to the widespread COVID-19. However, to counter such a rough business climate, Doug Satzman, the CEO of XSPA, has started a new initiative: To offer COVID-19 testing. Satzman has seen the critical need for COVID-19 testing as countries such as South Korea were able to curb the spread of the virus by implementing mass testing. By quickly identifying those who tested positive with the virus, many were able to safely quarantine without the risk of further spreading the virus. On the other hand, the United States has been rather slow with implementing mass testing nationwide. Consequently, there have been record breaking cases and some states have once again begun closing down in order to mitigate the problem. XSPA’s new initiative may turn the company around from its negative performance as they are ideally set up to create a positive impact to counteract against rising cases in the country through mass testing.

Logistics

XSPA began its Covid-19 Testing pilot launch on June 29, in JFK's terminal 4 in New York City; a fitting location as New York was one of the epicenters of COVID-19 cases during the initial outbreak. This is the first full service COVID-19 testing center in a U.S airport and is currently open to all terminal employees, airline employees, and airport workers.

It is a 1,700 square feet modular structure with movable structures, consisting of nine private testing rooms and six “intake” rooms. The private intake rooms will eliminate the need for gathering when people wait in line, and all appointments, billing, and necessary paperwork are made online to reduce the need for social interaction. Currently, XSPA offers the PCR nasal swab test that identifies active infections and plans to offer the antibody test which identifies previous infection. The facility plans to process roughly 500 tests daily, and results from these tests are available within 1-2 days. Although there are tests that display results in a matter of minutes, XSPA has chosen to go with the PCR/Antibody tests combination due to a lack of reliable data from the faster tests. We believe this is the prudent choice, as the company's strategy could severely backfire if they gave false negatives to customers who would then go on spreading the virus.

Management

Doug Satzman is the CEO of XSPA. Satzman worked at Starbucks from 2000-2014 and was the Senior Vice President in business development & licensed retail operations. He led high growth across Europe, Russia, Middle East, and Africa through non-company owned retail operations in over 35 countries. There, he led retail operation initiatives in over 60% of the store portfolio, reduced expenditures, and delivered competitive sales over 8% against the industry. He led various retail operations to ensure high growth of business and sponsored a multichannel strategy to open new channels such as grocery, retailer, and airline industries. During 2016-2017, Satzman was the CEO of Le Pain Quotidien US, an international chain of bakery restaurants with over 90 company owned restaurants in the United States. There, he developed growth strategies, opened new stores, reduced various costs, developed senior leadership, leveraged technology by launching its first app & loyalty program, and many more. From 2017- 2018 he served as the CEO of Joe Coffee Company, a family owned premium specialty coffee chain with over 20 cafes in New York City and Philadelphia. He created a multi-channel national growth plan, infrastructure, and built a leadership team after the business had its first Private Equity investment. He led initiatives that would allow the company to implement technology in the store’s infrastructure and auditing process, and upgraded the store brand and website. Lastly, he reduced various expenses, pushed product innovation, and improved the overall experience for the customer.

Satzman joined as the CEO of XSPA in February 2019. The company’s long history of net loss and high expenses will prove to be difficult to turn around. However, with his leadership abilities and experiences in company growth initiatives and operations, he could be very beneficial for the future of XSPA. In fact, just in the past year, there seems to already be some improvements as operating expenses have been cut down from $25.7 million to $20.4 million. Furthermore, the company went from a $37.2 million net loss attributable to shareholders in 2018 to a $21.2 million net loss attributable to shareholders in 2019. Last, the overall debt has shrank from $8.5 million in 2018 to $5.7 million in 2019.

In the most recent 10-Q report, there seemed to be concerns over XSPA’s ability to meet liabilities as the company reported a working capital deficit of $10.6 million as well as high net losses. However, Satzman dispelled shareholder’s concerns over liquidity issues by raising $43 million of gross proceeds from registered direct equity offerings, leaving the company with $27.8 million in working capital. He was able to further strengthen the company’s balance sheet by relieving $9 million in debt by “(1) converting $5,665 of the B3D Note to Common Stock, (2) converting the $2,500 Calm Note to Common Stock, and (3) repaying in full the $910 owed to Credit Cash, net of a discount of approximately $91.”This suggests a positive effect from Satzman's leadership, but it will be important to continue to watch the performance of the company.

Doug Satzman likely has close relations with his CPO, Scott Milford, as they have a similar track record. Milford served as a former VP of partner resources at Starbucks, former VP of Le Pain Quotidien, former CHRO for Town Sports, and former VP of Soul Cycle. Other management includes Omar Haynes as the Treasurer & Senior Director of Finance, Iga Wyrzykowski as the Director of Store Design and Construction, and Tesh Ramsarup as the Director of Operations Services.

All management experience notwithstanding, however, there is no denying that the executive board is pivoting to a new business sector with the launch of COVID-19 testing. Consequently, XSPA has hired Dr. Lewis Lipsey as the medical director to aid in the operation. Dr. Lewis Lipsey has a plethora of professional medical experience. He completed a fellowship in Hematology at the University of California, San Francisco and a fellowship in Medical Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA, for a total combined medical experience of 25 years. He has served as the director of hematology and oncology at Martha’s Vineyard hospital, worked as an attending physician at many NYC hospitals, volunteered as a teaching faculty of Icahn school of medicine and Northwell health-lenox hospital, and was an instructor at Harvard medical school just to name a few. Dr. Lewis Lipsey will be at the JFK pilot launch to ensure that all the proper precautions and safety regulations will be followed. In all future locations, medical doctors and nurses will be on site to ensure the company follows regulations and testing standards set by each state.

Competitive Advantage

Currently, XSPA is providing services primarily to airport employees. They are the frontline essential workers, and their health is critical to the economy. It is up to the employer to decide the specific standards regarding who and how often employees will be tested. As demands in airlines slowly start rising, regularly testing employees will be critical to stop the spread of the virus. According to an executive at JFK, “their current protocol is that if someone calls out sick with symptoms, they have to send everybody [that person has] worked with home to stay quarantined for 14 days”. Instead, by providing testing to all employees, only those who test positive with the virus will be required to be sent home. This will allow airlines to maintain a much larger proportion of its workforce and allow the airlines to function effectively. Soon, XSPA plans to expand the program to offer testing to travelers as well as expand to other airports.

As the United States has reported over 40,000 daily cases in the past week, the need for COVID-19 testng is greater than ever. Once COVID-19 testing is opened to non-employees, XSPA is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the rising demand. There is a massive number of passengers in airlines everyday. In 2019, JFK had 62,551,062 revenue passengers with 34,317,281 international flights. However, it is true COVID-19 has drastically hurt the amount of traffic in airports. Demand was worst hit in April with airlines only having 5% of its average traffic, but demand has slowly risen with 20% average traffic in mid June.

The data provided for the number of passengers at JFK:

Feb 2020= 4,156,946; (2,153,337 international) --> Rose 3%

March 2020= 2,331,064; (1,266,127 international) --> Fell 54%

April 2020= 81, 997; (34,077 international) --> Fell 98%

Although, May and June statistics are not yet available, according to the average 20% traffic, JFK likely has had around 500,000- 1,000,000 monthly passengers; roughly half being of whom in international flights. While these numbers are terrible for the company's spa business, they represent a significant amount of traffic that will contribute to the testing service's demand, or at least generate awareness.

Next, the DHS has designated 15 airports for all Americans that are returning from all restricted countries for screening upon return. XSPA happens to have real estate in 8/15 locations! The locations are:

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois

Terminal 5, near gate M11

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas

3 locations: Terminal A near gate A25; terminal D near gate D33; Terminal E near gate E31

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (NYSE:IAH), Texas

Houston, Terminal A near gate A17

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (NYSEMKT:ATL), Georgia

4 locations: Concourse A- opposite center food court; concourse C across gate C37; concourse D- gate D26; concourse E- across from info next to food court

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York

8 locations: Terminal 1; Terminal 1 Kiosk; Terminal 4 Atrium; Terminal 4, Concourse A; Terminal 4, Concourse B across gate B25; Terminal 4 Concourse B (XpresRecover); Terminal 4 across gate 39; Terminal 8

Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California

Terminal 5 and between gates 154-156

Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida

Terminal D-near gate D10

San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California

Terminal 2- boarding area D

XSPA’s real estate in these locations clearly gives the company an edge. If the company is able to contract with one of these airlines, XSPA already has the location and resources on site. The temporarily closed spa can easily be changed into a testing center. Also, they have built relations with the authority at the airport, giving them a competitive advantage against any company that may want to follow the same business plan. The fact is that the CDC has strongly urged all returning Americans to immediately self quarantine for the next 14 days after their return. However, an American returning from one of these designated airlines can simply take a test at XSPA, shortening his or her recommended isolation to 2 days (duration of test results). This is a better choice than going to a new location such as a pharmacy to take a test and risking spreading the infection. The passenger is already at the airport and the testing site follows necessary social distancing procedures to minimize risk. The added convenience will also bring many customers to XSPA if they are able to further contract deals with these airports. The opportunity cost of self-quarantining for 14 days clearly outweighs the cost of XSPA's airport test.

Next, many countries have started to reopen their border for nonessential international travel. This includes countries such as the European Union, Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. The United States is currently not open to nonessential international travel, but the reopening of many other countries points to its possibility. All in all, this gives high reason to believe in rising air traffic. Furthermore, many countries are requiring visitors to provide a negative test result no more than 72 hours prior to the visit. If not, the traveler must receive a test upon arrival and must stay in quarantine while the results come, which usually takes around two days. Losing two days on a vacation seems like a huge hassle for many, so this is where COVID-19 testing with XSPA comes into play. Additionally, once the United States is open to foreign travelers, they will likely need to provide negative test results or take a test upon arrival to enter. XSPA testing site will be available to these tourists right when they arrive. Unfortunately, with the large surge in recent cases, the United States will likely not reopen in the near future, but the company will be able to take advantage of that need once borders do open.

It will be important to watch for future regulations as international travel opens up for non essential travel. Tourism has generated over $16 trillion in 2017 and accounts for 2.8% GDP and roughly 7.8 million jobs. This suggests it can be economically disastrous to keep the sector shut down for much longer. Once international travel opens, we can expect the United States to follow in the footsteps of many other countries by requiring proof of testing or testing upon arrival as not testing all international visitors could be perceived as a huge risk and may cause COVID-19 cases to spike in the future. It will be important to monitor how other countries are affected by the reopening of their border and to observe how that may influence the decisions of our government.

Key Factors

There are a few factors to consider that may be important for the success of XSPA in this new space.

First, an important issue to consider is how XSPA will be compensated for its testing. Expansions to new locations or renovations of existing real estate for XSPA’s proposed business model will incur significant costs. Therefore, revenue streams will be important in order to pay for construction and renovation costs and to ensure COVID-19 testing can be performed without any hindrances. Currently, the fees for testing airport employees will be taken care of by the employer.

Compensation will be paid by patients, insurance companies, Medicare, Medicaid, clinicians, hospitals and employer groups. Methods of payment will vary depending on the billing arrangement and applicable health care laws. It will be important for the company to follow all applicable laws to avoid overpayments, fines, penalties, exclusion from participation in government healthcare programs, and loss of authorizations or licenses required to operate the business.

Although federal intervention would be very beneficial, XSPA is not reliant on its funding. For now, the company has received a $5.6 million loan via PPP with a 1% annual interest rate with a maturity date on May 2, 2022. However, the loan is subject to forgiveness on XSPA’s request as long as loan proceeds are used to pay expenses permitted by the PPP. Furthermore, XSPA’s series of stock offerings to raise money for the company has given the company additional capital to stay afloat without federal intervention.

Depending on the implemented policy, Federal funds or grants for testing capabilities could be received by the company, strengthening its balance sheet and allowing the company to pivot to this new sector with increased comfort.

Second, there is the impact of potential competition. With many pharmacies such as CVS (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) offering testing, many may doubt the need for XSPA. However, the current level of testing is not enough to meet the large demand. According to testing data in the United States, roughly 35 million tests were reported. The United States has a population of roughly 331 million, meaning around only 10% of the population has been tested. Many find that, when attempting to make a reservation at a testing site in their city, no spots are available due to the massive demand. Also, XSPA’s testing targets a different niche than CVS and Walgreens, as it is focused on airlines' employees and passengers.

It will also be important to consider potential competitors of airport testing facilities. It has been announced that Mayoclinic, partnered with Quest Diagnostics (the same lab that is partnering with XSPA), will begin testing Delta airlines employees. However, it is unlikely this will lower the need for COVID-19 testing in this space. According to ABC News data, “The U.S. is conducting roughly 250,000 tests each day, but some public health experts have said daily testing capacity needs to be doubled or tripled to consider reopening the country safely... Testing flyers would be an additional, monumental undertaking on its own -- nearly 2.5 million people passed through TSA checkpoints to travel in a day last May”. Neither XSPA nor its competitors will be able to meet such demand by themselves, which suggests that having competitors enter the space is not necessarily worrisome at this point. Furthermore, XSPA is one of the first to officially launch their pilot testing location, so many eyes are on the company, and successful performance will bring great press and higher likelihoods of contracts, thereby potentially capitalising on its first-mover advantage.

However, a factor that may bring a cause for concern may be that XSPA is not leveraging its existing infrastructure in JFK. Creating a new area for testing seems to be a waste as temporarily closed XSPA locations could be used instead. That being said, the pilot location at JFK is only a temporary location. Once the company is able to demonstrate the viability of its testing center, it should give XSPA an incentive to start using its current real estate as they get more contracts. Not capitalizing on existing assets could represent a financial drain, so it will be interesting to look at where the company opens its testing facilities after the JFK pilot.

Third, another concern many may have is the speed of results. Those who plan to travel may need results within the next 12-24 hours. The problem is that, as mentioned earlier, the company has chosen not to currently opt for rapid testing as it may produce faulty results which could erode the company's credibility. However, since there is currently a severe lack of testing supply, we expect there to be strong demand for tests at airports, regardless of the time it takes to receive results. Furthermore, the company could opt to offer rapid testing for the most urgent cases, provided the customers are aware of the limitations of such tests. Including this product in their testing centers is relatively straightforward and will not require the use of additional infrastructure.

Fourth, contracts with future airports will be slightly more challenging than the contract with JFK in terminal 4. JFK is operated by a private corporation, so it was relatively easier to make progress with the airport. However, many other airports are public entities, with operations controlled by city councils and mayoral offices. Therefore, cooperation with the port authority and proper planning will be needed to effectively pull off the expansion. These public-run airports may have longer approval times, which should be taken into account when estimating the company's growth in this sector. Also, it will be important to note that XSPA must comply with various regulations such as the CLIA, FDA laws, HIPAA, federal laws, and the varying state laws depending on the next testing site location. Therefore, we expect a progressive expansion as XSPA demonstrates the viability of its business plan at JFK.

Fifth, the $43million raised from stock offerings may come with consequences. From March to June, XSPA has sold 18,175,553 common stock in direct offerings and 10,000,476 in warrants. XSPA’s current outstanding shares are 56.47M, and the large amount of stock offerings has caused dilution of ownership to shareholders. Too much dilution will reduce the stock’s EPS, which may bring negative sentiment and depress stock price in the mid-term.

Finally, it will be important to look for news of an upcoming vaccine as that could erode demand for testing. According to Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he expects to have doses of the vaccine ready for distribution near the end of 2020 or the start of 2021. The reality is that, although vaccines usually take much longer, many institutions are fast tracking the process by starting production before the potential vaccine is approved according to regulatory standards.

From purely an investor’s standpoint, taking profits and exiting the stock may be a good idea. Even though testing will still be needed for the coming months as borders reopens and tourism skyrockets, demand will eventually die out. Although XSPA’s main business in the wellness industry will begin to reopen, investors must realize XSPA’s drastic price movement and its future anticipated price movement had nothing to do with its spas. Most investors have only begun to consider adding XSPA into their portfolio after its announcement of COVID-19 testing. Once the need -and media coverage- for testing diminishes with the creation of a vaccine, momentum for the company will likely go down. Furthermore, XSPA will continue to incur high expenses from its expansion into new testing facilities and various other costs associated with testing. With a drop in expected revenue, it may be difficult for XSPA to meet investors’ expectations.

However, after the initial anticipated sell off XSPA may potentially be a good long term investment. XSPA’s large amounts of funding can be used to strengthen its position in the airport wellness industry, and if XSPA is able to successfully pull off its pilot and future testing sites, it may pave the way for another business plan in the future. For example, the company may use its facilities to create a minute clinic for the many users of airports. It may be a good addition to their spa business as XSPA had been struggling to make profits in recent years. Also, it will be important to watch for any new policy changes regarding public health. Even if a vaccine for Covid-19 is rapidly developed and distributed, rendering Covid testing useless over time, the pandemic has taught the world the need for further health regulations. As a result, it is possible that new health requirements at airports will be implemented, allowing XSPA to further pivot into this sector by capitalizing on the Covid testing experience.

Analysis of Future Revenue

Not only is COVID-19 testing quite newsworthy, but it may be the only revenue streams for the company while all its spa locations remain closed. The CEO has stated that XSPA plans to conduct roughly 500 tests daily, but will the demand be there?

The short answer is yes. In fact, just by estimating the need for testing from airport employees, XSPA will have its hands full during its initial launch. The following figures show 2019 data on the number of airport employees that require either a SIDA badge or Sterile badge, giving them access to ramps, runways, baggage areas, terminals, airline offices, screening checkpoints, and boarding gates, to work at the airport. And this is not even accounting for the concessionary workers who may also want testing.

JFK: 40,836 employed; 82 days @ 500 daily tests to meet demand

EWR(Newark): 23,242 employed; 47 days@ full capacity testing to meet demand

LGA(LaGuardia): 14,995 employed; 30 days @ 500 daily tests to meet demand

(Newark and LaGuardia are added because of XSPA’s contact with the airport and the high likelihood of an upcoming contract announcement)

Surely, the high need for COVID-19 testing for employees is there, not to mention the thousands of passengers that may also want testing. Additionally, most major airlines have gotten funding from the CARES Act to stay afloat during the pandemic. The CARES Act prohibits funding recipients from conducting involuntary layoffs/furloughs, or reductions in pay rates and benefits to employees of the applicant and its subsidiaries until September 30, 2020.

However, we are aware that, even with the CARES Act, there will still be voluntary leaves and retirements. Also, involuntary layoffs and furloughs will begin after September 30. For example, United Airlines has announced it will start handing out WARN notices, which are warnings of potential layoffs, as they are required by law to hand out notices 60 days prior to any layoffs. Up to 36,000 workers may get the notice, making up roughly 45% of the workforce. 45% is likely an inflated number that represents the maximum percentage of layoffs in the worst case scenario. Therefore, a workforce capacity at 60%, taking current voluntary layoffs and upcoming involuntary layoffs into account seems to be a safe estimate.

JFK @60% employed= 50 days @ 500 daily tests to meet demand

EWR@60% employed= 29 days@ full capacity testing to meet demand

LGA@60% employed= 18 days @ 500 daily tests to meet demand

It will be important to see how frequently airlines will want to test their employees. Airline employees are arguably one of the highest at risk workers with the constant inflow of new travelers, so practices such as getting tested at least on a quarterly basis may be standard industry practice. At any rate, even if the testing demand for employees is met, XSPA can turn to the passenger market.

Now, under the expectation that XSPA will conduct 500 tests daily, how much revenue will XSPA expect to gain from each test? First, under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and CARES act, cost of testing should be fully covered for most families. Therefore, a majority of costs will fall on the insurance providers. According to an article by Mira, it says, “According QuestDiagnostics and LabCorp, the two largest laboratory chains in the U.S., the Medicare rates (likely the lowest cost) to process an antibody test is around $50 and $100-$200 for a PCR swab test. Private insurance companies like Blue Cross Blue Shield, OscarHealth, or Aetna often compensate labs a higher amount that is 2-3X the Medicare rates”. The PCR swab test will likely be used over the antibody test, because the antibody test does not indicate current infection. Testing positive on the antibody test means an individual has been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 in the past, causing antibodies to develop within 1-3 weeks after infection. Understanding active infections from the PCR swab test will be much more useful to airline employees and passengers of airlines. All in all, considering the average cost to process a test and other fees such as the cost of physician services, a relatively conservative estimate would be 500 daily tests, each priced at $100. This low estimate will account for any potential complications that may arise from lack of tests, demand, or fluctuations in revenue received from individual tests.

Now, with just the JFK location, this will bring the company $1.5 million in revenue per month, and $4.5 million in revenue per quarter. Considering XSPA has been in close contact with Newark and LaGuardia, the monthly revenue from testing can potentially be tripled. If XSPA is able to contract a deal with Newark by September and LaGuardia by October, with each location bringing in $1.5 million in revenue per month, XSPA can expect $19.5 million in revenue by the end of 2020, and $33 million in revenue by the end of Q1 in 2021.

Obviously, such an expansion will also carry high expenses, so investors must carefully watch the company's performance in the upcoming quarterly statements, with a special focus on how efficiently the company is deploying its capital.

Future Price

At the moment, XSPA trades around $3.06. The NT 10-Q form reported that the company was unable to file earnings due 3/15/2020 due to complications with COVID-19 and preparations for the 2019 annual report. The Q1 earnings were filed 7/6/2020, causing a slight drop in price, as the spa business was badly hurt by the pandemic. However, its recent lows may be an attractive entry point. Although the company reported a high loss, its efforts to raise capital has given XSPA the ability to sustain itself for the next year. There has been talks of XSPA potentially having a contract with Newark or LaGuardia by the end of July. XSPA is also in contact with Chicago and Atlanta airports. On the XSPA website, there are job listings for medical assistants, clinical intake specialists, and nurse practitioners in Newark. Job listings for Newark is a strong indicator of a future contract. Although nothing is definite, PR from a contract with Newark will greatly benefit the stock and may bring the stock back to recent highs of $8.00. On the other hand, if the company is unable to contract additional deals in airports, its current price point may have been its peak and the stock may enter bear territory. With the large amount of media attention on the company, it will be important to watch how the company develops in the coming months.

Conclusion

All in all, XSPA is a highly speculative play. With its various real estate and creative thinking, XSPA happened to be at the right place at the right time. They are well set up to fulfill the high need for COVID-19 testing, but the company’s success will depend on how well they are able to execute and implement its strategy. A stock with large upside potential also has various risks, and it will be important to closely monitor the success of its pilot program at JFK.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.