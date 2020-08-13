We like DKNG as a pure play in the out years but caution that its current valuation makes little sense at $11.3b.

" What a pessimist you are!" exclaimed Candide. "That is because I know what life is," said Martin….: From Voltaire's Candide

On July 13th just past, we published an article on DraftKings (DKNG) urging caution, even a possible short hedge on the stock. That day DKNG traded at $29.50. We didn't guide sell, but did believe a hedge position against it made sense. We still do. Since then a combination of what Mr. Market sees as positive news about some college footfall returning, plus today's dip in jobless claims, have moved the stock to ~$35 at writing bringing its market cap to over $12.4b.

Our view then: We liked DKNG as a pure play, its business model, its good execution. What we questioned was its valuation in a sector getting more crowded by the day with big, deep pocketed competitors. The upside some see in DKNG, continues to elude our sense of how the business will be gathering momentum in the years ahead.

The company is off its 52 week high of $44.79 but nicely above its April IPO around ~$20. Tomorrow its 2Q earnings will be released. DKNG is the kind of faux unicorn stock certain investors approach with a Candide like naiveté. No matter what the numbers show, the stock will continue to hold its true believers in thrall. Bad numbers are likely to be shrugged off with a reasonable dip, bullish upsides in revenues or shrinking losses, applauded with a nice spike. Average price target at the moment runs to ~$47, projecting a 39% upside over the next 12 months. The point here is this: DKNG is neither a unicorn nor a dog. It's a viable entrant in a sector with growing positive momentum. But it is also up against a ferocious battle for market share it is very unlikely to win.

Compared head to head with its competitors, it's in the race. But the odds makers in this corner have a tough time seeing it as a favorite. Yet some of its fans in the analyst community could use a bit of a reality check.

Our view: The caution light is blinking

We look at the stock and the sector, as we now must, in the light of its prospects during the pandemic and afterwards. I have labelled the COVID-19 virus as the emperor of all headwinds. No discussion of any stock in the consumer discretionary section can exist today in a world freed of this emperor's current rule. So the only sensible way to approach investing in sports betting stocks now in my view, is to measure its likely viability once the emperor is dethroned, fingers crossed, by a vaccine, sooner rather than later. In the best opinion of medical researchers, it could be anywhere from late this fall to late spring 2021. (Below: The store needs to be given away at this early stage of the sector. Or does it? Source: Draft Kings archives)

First and foremost, we need to consider liquidity in a world where the live customer has in effect, disappeared. This also applies to online customers though that may not be as apparent. The reason: Online customers, like live bodies, are also people losing jobs, tapping savings, living off credit and loans, just like their live counterparts. Mr. Sports Bettor, who pre-virus, might have been a regular punter, making a weekly laydown of say $35 (the acknowledged average) on a series of games, may now have shaved his ante to an average of $20, or perhaps even less. Others may also have vowed to stay clear of all betting until the job he has lost, reappears post virus. We just don't know. We just don't know is the mantra of the age.

Fortunately, most sports betting companies had piled up a strong cash position pre-virus, DKNG is one of them, currently sitting on $1.1b in cash by the end of June. This provides more than enough liquidity to get the company safely past a worse case, virus scenario, i.e., no effective vaccine or treatment until deep into 2021 or even later.

Add to that is the prospect of emperor virus ravaging state budgets all over the US. With high joblessness, quarantines, drained savings, tax revenues are rapidly sinking into an abyss. Especially in those states where politicians have pursued a policy of madcap public spending for decades, we see more bare cupboards than in Mother Hubbard's kitchen. This will accelerate legalization of sports betting in at least 5 states we know and probably more. So the current matrix of active sports betting states at 17 (including those where legislation has passed and in the process of implementation) will pop to as many as 22 to 25 states within three years. Our calculations at that point show a $9.5b Sports betting market.

There are potentially as many as 25 competitors of various size and resource bases that will be competing in that market. They include US casino operators and their UK giant platform partners, technology companies, independent wannabees who see a low entry barrier and media giants. DKNG is one of the best of them, but battling for market share in hand to hand combat deals on odds, free bets and costly media buys.

You can find no better irony in this prospect than some of the messages platform operators transmit in their ads: RISK FREE BETS! GET $500 IN FREE BETS!"

Is there no more telling fun house mirror reflection of the state of the business than that? A betting company offering to eliminate risk? Aren't they basically in the business of catering to customers who are risking their money? Where in the long 4,000-year history of the gambling business do we have an honest game played by people who expect no risk? Isn't the adrenaline raising of risk itself, part of the allure that has indeed kept the business alive and kicking over millennia? It's called human nature.

So as we have noted before on SA, we think DKNG is a good company, a viable competitor that at some point will see its stock settling into a trading range that reflects its true performance, and not the vaporous dreams of investors blind to palpable competitive realities.

For context--a reality check

Bringing perspective, we offer a basic comparison between DKNG and the largest betting platform operator on the globe: Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L). The UK/Ireland giant owns two US centric platforms: Fan Duel and The Stars Group. FLTR runs both retail betting shops and across the board betting platforms globally. Its liquidity stands in excess of USD$575m. Its TSG unit has over US$1bn.

(Above: The 600 lb. gorilla of online gaming based in the UK: Source: Flutter Entertainment)

FLTR trades at USD$15,555 a share with a market cap of USD$24.7B. 2019 revenues; USD $2.6b.

Its 2019 US business generated $376m in revenues, out of which it produced an EBITDA of -$40m.

DKNG trades at ~$35 at writing with a market cap of $12b or around 50% of that of FLTR. Its 2019 revenues were $323m or slightly less than FLTR's US business only. But it posted $143m in 2019 losses vs. FLTR's $40m.

Generating only around 14% of FLTR's total revenue, Mr. Market has assigned a 50% market cap valuation on its stock compared with the UK parent.

On an US revenue basis only, the two operators are about equal. FLTR's US traded ADR trades at $80 (OTCPK:PDYPY) in theory making DKNG look like a screaming buy at $35. However:

March 2020 DKNG: $20 now $35. Nice.

March 2020 FLTR ADR: $32.96. now $80, lots nicer.

Had you bought DKNG that close to its IPO ebullience, you would be up $15 a share. Had you bought the FLTR ADR at $32.96, you would be up $47 a share. This is no shame on DKNG-we'll take the $15 upside. But it does offer contrast to buying one company among several with a leadership footprint vs. the ADR of a fast moving, expanding global giant's US subsidiary in FLTR.

DKNG trading at 50% of the market cap of the industry leader with around equal revenues in the US poses a what's wrong with this picture question? Namely, we know why DKNG is viewed as a unicorn, while FLTR is a diverse operator with fingers in many more online gaming pies, especially in its TSG unit's poker subsidiary, PokerStars.

But both companies face the same daunting marketing costs. FLTR marketing costs eat up 39% of all its costs and a huge chunk of DKNG's losses are also due to marketing costs against what is a growing, but still small US revenue base. (Below: IAC's portfolio of brands. They chose BetMGM as the horse to bet on with a $1b buy of their common stock. Source: IAC archives).

These are not perfect comparisons, but contextual ones. And we think these simple data points among others, are what entered the calculations of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in selecting MGM Resorts International (MGM) as the entry vehicle for its online gaming ambitions. IAC's long serving visionary CEO, Barry Diller has been quoted as seeing its move on MGM as tied directly to that company's JV with the UK's GVC in its BetMGM online gaming entry. The JV recently announced it was investing $450M more in brand building in the US with an eye toward toppling the industry leaders like DKNG, FLTR, William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY). IAC apparently also saw its entry into the digital betting business via MGM as the best in breed, according to their long and diverse experience building dozens of online consumer brands. (Below: The giveaway game is "risk free", everyone does it, its site credit not cash. But it steals the value proposition from gambling when its "free". IAC likes it anyway. Source: MGM)

(A more inside, comprehensive, detailed consideration of the $1b IAC investment in MGM has been published exclusively on our marketplace site The House Edge). IAC bought 12% of MGM also in consideration of its mighty Las Vegas asset base in brick and mortar casinos of course. But its apple eye was focused on its still small, but growing BetMGM unit where it believes the ramping of growth will be bigger and faster than what they see in other parts of the portfolio.

Conclusion

Whether the imminent release for DKNG's earnings and revenue growth holds good or bad news for current shareholders is less compelling of a story in our view than the sector as a whole. With so many entrants in which to invest, internet savvy IAC selected MGM.

What they see as do other smart observers of how making money from online businesses see: The secret sauce lies in picking winners in massive fields of entrants-never easy. The memories of the 2000 dotcom crash may be decades past, but it remains a fresh lesson to investors that in any business there is only so much room for so many companies to thrive.

DKNG is surely one of them. But at this stage of its life and even that of the sector's momentum, its valuation in our view is vastly excessive and investors need to set aside unicorn dreams and take a hard look at the entire competitive field.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.