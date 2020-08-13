Appliance demand should improve in 2021 and process industries should be stronger later in 2021, but the next few quarters could remain challenging for Acerinox, particularly on price.

There's only just so much you can do as a metal producer when apparent demand in your key markets falls over 20% in a quarter, and I believe Acerinox's (OTCPK:ANIOY) during this downturn supports the general notion that they have high-quality assets and a good management team. Recoveries in markets like appliances and process industries does support a brighter outlook, but the next few quarters are still likely to be challenging.

Longer term, I still like Acerinox and the shares do look a little undervalued next to the quality steel producers in North America and Europe. Since my last update, these shares have lagged peers like Aperam (OTC:APEMY) and Outokumpu (OTC:OUTKF), though not by much with Outokumpu, as well as quality steel names like Steel Dynamics (STLD), but have outperformed others like ArcelorMittal (MT).

The addition of VDM gives the company some meaningful growth and synergy opportunities, and I think there is more management can do with its asset base once the market recovers. Steel, whether conventional or stainless, is really not a market that supports buy-and-hold, but I believe there is upside in Acerinox as a recovery cycle trade.

A Better Than Expected Quarter On Good Cost Action

Like many steel companies, Acerinox beat sell-side expectations through a combination of higher than expected shipment volume and better cost reductions. Revenue beat by 19%, with better than expected (but still weak) steel shipments and somewhat better pricing realization, while EBITDA beat by close to 80% as the company reduced operating costs by 24% qoq.

Revenue fell 6% year over year and rose 1% qoq, helped by the acquisition and inclusion of VDM. Core stainless steel revenue fell about 28% yoy and 23% qoq, with volumes down nearly 30% and close to flat realized pricing yoy and a double-digit sequential improvement. Underlying melt production fell 27% yoy and 30% qoq. VDM (High-Performance Alloys) contributed EUR 279M of revenue (roughly one-quarter) on production of 25Mt with an average realized price more than 5x the realized price in the stainless business.

Although VDM produces some high-priced alloys, Acerinox needs to work on the efficiency, as the EBITDA margins are basically equivalent between the two businesses (about 30bp difference). EBITDA declined 2% yoy and rose 11% qoq, with margin improving modestly on an annual and sequential basis.

Some Signs Of Improvement, But Off A Low Base

Although some markets have held up relatively well, including the construction market and some process industries, apparent demand fell sharply in the second quarter on a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis, with management estimating a 22% qoq decline in the U.S. and a 28% qoq decline in Europe. While process industries held up better, companies like Emerson (EMR), Honeywell (HON), and Rockwell (ROK) still saw double-digit declines in the chemicals sector and even worse declines in oil & gas. Meanwhile, the market for household appliances and industrial capital machinery was significantly weaker.

Management has seen some signs of improvement, and expects utilization to be above 70% in the third quarter, but the recovery is not going to be instantaneous. I would expect the appliance market to start coming back in 2021, but a lot depends on how consumer confidence evolves over the next couple of quarters. Process industries will probably be weaker, though Emerson thinks they'll return to growth in 2021, and oil & gas is likely looking at a multiyear recovery cycle. Autos should be a stronger positive driver in 2021, but that's a relatively small part of the stainless market.

Looking at the high-performance alloy markets, Acerinox is somewhat insulated by the fact that VDM's largest market is in chemical processors that have seen less of a shortfall so far. While demand for catalysts should be more stable, I do see expansion/new capex plans being pushed back, so the recovery could be a little more stretched here. I'm also definitely concerned about the significant exposure VDM has to oil & gas markets. The company is much less exposed to the U.S., which is good in this case, but it's an area I'm cautious about.

Acerinox management is seeing the U.S. market recovering a little more quickly than the European market, but the EU has recently issued some improved anti-dumping measures that should help. Throughout this downturn, many Chinese suppliers continued producing stainless steel at rates well above end-market demand, and these measures should shield Acerinox from some import risk, though it will still be a negative for the South African (Columbus) and Malaysian (Bahru) operations.

Time To Do More?

Not only do I think Acerinox could look to acquire more assets in specialty alloys, I believe they could still take steps to alter their own operating asset portfolio. Given the amount of capacity in Asia, and Chinese producers' willingness to act irrespective of cost curves or market demand, I don't know that Bahru has a particularly bright future, and I'm likewise concerned about the ongoing challenges in South Africa. I believe Bahru would be a relatively appealing sale candidate, and while the company likely couldn't get top dollar for Columbus, I don't know that the company really gets much benefit from that capacity relative to the long-term cost of maintaining it.

The Outlook

Given my expectation that important end-markets like household appliances will recover in 2021, and process industries a little later, I believe Acerinox will see meaningfully better results in 2021 and 2022, but it could take a little longer to get back to double-digit EBITDA margins. On the other hand, the margin erosion Acerinox has seen has been quite modest relative to many other metal producers.

I expect Acerinox to grow a little faster than global GDP over the next decade, with its position in higher value-added products pushing its revenue growth to around 3% to 4%. I also expect the company to be modestly more profitable, with the long-term average FCF margin improving about a point, helping drive mid-single-digit FCF growth.

On a discounted cash flow basis, Acerinox looks priced for double-digit annualized returns. Reflecting the fact that the next 12 months or so will still be challenging, nearer-term approaches like EV/EBITDA and ROE-driven P/BV don't drive quite as attractive of a fair value, but using 2021/2022 numbers and discounting them back does still suggest undervaluation of over 15%.

The Bottom Line

Although I think Acerinox is a well-run stainless and specialty alloy company, these are stocks that are bought to be sold. I see value in playing a recovery trade here, but I don't think the cyclicality of the business and the thin sector-wide long-term returns on capital lend themselves to long-term buy-and-holds. I often favor less well-run companies to play cyclical turns, but given the still-heightened macroeconomic uncertainties, I like the added safety that Acerinox has, and I'm willing to sacrifice some upside for that. So as a trade idea, I still like Acerinox, but I wouldn't get greedy if the shares moved back much above EUR 9/share ($5/ADR).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.