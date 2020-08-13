Natural Gas: Supply Won't Keep Up With The Rebound In Demand

Maintain long bias tactically for natural gas. Although the near-term upside is tempered, the trajectory over the next several months remains biased to the upside.

As a result, 2021 pricing will be much better, but the market will be skeptical to give any deficit credit to producers due to history of overproducing.

This means that a neutral winter would put market deficit equivalent to that of 2018/2019 (colder than normal winter).

Lower 48 production is expected to keep moving lower into year-end before rebound in H2 2021.

Welcome to the supply won't keep up edition of Natural Gas Daily!

EIA published its short-term energy outlook this week and one thing that's not surprising to anyone following the natural gas market is that EIA expects production to keep falling.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Based on EIA's latest estimate, it has Lower 48 production dropping to ~83 Bcf/d before rebounding back to ~85 Bcf/d by the end of 2021.

While we see a similar trajectory, one thing to note is that the recent projection from EIA pointing to a continuation in downward move in production for July and August has not come to fruition. As a result, EIA will likely have to revise its estimates higher.

For us, we still see a move down to ~84 to ~85 Bcf/d by year end, which is higher than our preliminary forecast for ~83 Bcf/d.

While we can quip about the minor moves in production figures, the end result is that Lower 48 production will continue to trend lower. As a result, we do not see supply keeping up with a recovering demand base.

Based on our estimate, US natural gas fundamentals will be similar to the one we saw in early 2019 when heating demand was materially higher for Dec/Jan. Notice that even under a normal heating demand scenario, we should see the same deficit for the 2020/2021 winter season.

This means that whatever we end up in storage by November will be irrelevant thanks to the material deficit we are about to see by year-end.

Intuitively, this also makes sense considering LNG exports in Q4 will likely average ~8 to ~9 Bcf/d all the while production decline.

At some point over the next two months, the market will have to start factoring in this outlook assuming production does trend downward. The STRIP for 2021 is likely to reflect closer to $3 to $3.5 to incentivize higher production, which the market will be watching eagerly to see how producers respond.

If fiscal discipline is the new name of the game, then we should see NG producers keeping production flat, while using excess FCF to pay down debt. If not, then the market will punish them by punching prices lower for 2022 and beyond.

For the time being, there's a lot of skepticism that NG producers will do the "right" thing. NG producers have subsidized global NG consumption via outspending and cash burn at the expense of shareholders. Will this time be different? We will have to wait and see. But for the duration of 2021, none of this will matter as it takes time for production to be brought online.

What's the point we are getting at?

Maintain long bias tactically for natural gas. Although the near-term upside is tempered, the trajectory over the next several months remains biased to the upside. Weather will play an important role, but given fundamental dislocation, bias should be to the upside, unlike 2019/2020 weather that had a fundamental oversupply.

