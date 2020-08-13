I don't see that changing for the foreseeable future, so I'm Neutral on the stock.

KRUS has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and faces 50% indoor dining restrictions.

The firm operates Japanese restaurants in the U.S.

Quick Take

Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) priced its IPO on July 31, 2019, selling 2.9 million shares at $14.00, garnering more than $40 million in gross proceeds.

The firm operates a network of Japanese restaurants in the United States.

KRUS is investing in off-premises capabilities, but will experience continued 50% capacity limitations on its dining operations for the foreseeable future.

My opinion on the stock is Neutral.

Company

Irvine, California-based Kura Sushi provides its customers with Japanese cuisine that uses high-quality ingredients with no artificial seasonings, sweeteners, colorings, and preservatives and is built on its parent company, whose first restaurant opened in 1984 and, along with the parent firm in Japan, has since grown to over 400 locations.

In the U.S., Kura has 32 open restaurants.

In Kura’s restaurants, seats are located next to two conveyor belts - one that cycles sushi rolls, nigiri, and desserts continuously from which customers can pick at any time as well as one that delivers food on-demand.

Customers order food through a tableside tablet which allows them to access the company’s full menu, including products such as gyoza, tempura, soups, ramen, ojyu boxes, and more desserts, while plates are returned through a special slot located in the inner middle of the table, as seen in the graphic below:

Source: Japan Web Magazine

After five plates are returned, a short 15-second anime video plays on the tablet, while when 15 are reached - the company’s proprietary tableside Bikkura-Pon rewards machine dispenses a toy to reward its guests’ dining achievement.

To keep the food clean, the company has developed the proprietary Mr. Fresh dome, which lifts up as soon as the customer lifts the plate.

The conveyors help the company reduce the need for restaurant servers while in the kitchen it reduces labor and food costs through the use of automated equipment and systems, including sushi robots, RFID readers, robotic arms, and food replenishment algorithms.

Management believes the unique dining experience to be one of its strongest competitive strengths and refers to it as the “Kura Experience.”

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by ResearchandMarkets, the US fast-casual restaurant market is projected to grow quickly between 2017 and 2021.

The main factors driving market growth are growing urban population, increasing employment, more customization in food menu, and increasing disposable income.

Examples of competitors that operate fast casual restaurants in the US include:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Firehouse Restaurant

Five Guys

Panda Express

However, with the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospitality industries, including restauranting, have proven to be hard hit, as shutdowns have severely affected their ability to generate revenue.

Recent Performance

KRUS’ topline revenue by quarter was trending upward until the Covid-19 pandemic hit in the most recent reporting period:

Gross profit by quarter has held up until the last quarter, where it plunged into negative territory:

Operating income by quarter hovered around breakeven until the quarter ended May 31st, where it dropped precipitously into negative territory:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have shown a similar trajectory, as the chart indicates below:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

In the past 12 months, Kura’s stock price has dropped 38.5 percent vs. the U.S. Hospitality index’ fall of 18.5 percent and the overall U.S. market’s rise of 17.0 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $96,180,000 Enterprise Value $136,200,000 Price / Sales 1.53 Enterprise Value / Sales 2.33 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -23.6 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$17,660,000 Revenue Growth Rate -83.40% Earnings Per Share $0.10

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to KRUS would be Darden Restaurants (DRI); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Darden Restaurants (DRI) Kura Sushi (KRUS) Variance Price / Sales 1.39 1.53 9.7% Enterprise Value / Sales 2.07 2.33 12.7% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 25.90 -23.60 -191.1% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $54,800,000 -$17,660,000 -132.2% Revenue Growth Rate -8.3% -83.4% 908.5%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings call, for fiscal Q3 2020, management highlighted that its restaurants ‘have been largely closed.’

Notably, even though the firm could have remained open for takeout operations, management decided to forego that option for safety and liquidity reasons.

Kura began reopening restaurants in late May and as of today, all restaurants are open, with the exception of California restaurants, which have been limited due to a restriction on indoor dining.

In a number of markets the firm has not been able to use the conveyor belts for delivering food, so has needed to hire additional workers to run the food out to the tables, increasing operating costs in the process.

However, management has had a bigger problem, the sudden re-opening and closing processes in various markets, as areas see larger infections and respond by shutting down public congregation facilities, such as restaurants.

Management also spoke to its new restaurant opening efforts, which continue, in some cases at a slower pace due to construction limitations.

As to its financial results, management said it entered the crisis with a ‘strong capital position,’ with $14 million in cash and no debt, along with a $20 million revolver from its parent in Japan with no borrowings as of the fiscal quarter end.

The ongoing problem for Kura is that even for fully opened restaurants, maximum dining room capacity is limited to 50%, so sales comps are 50% of previous year, at best.

Management also discussed its off-premise efforts, which include building out its online ordering platform and which is now its top priority. Currently, its takeout mix is only 6.5% of total sales.

Ultimately, sales will be significantly constrained as long as the 50% dining room capacity limitations are in effect.

With a Covid-19 vaccine likely not in full distribution in the U.S. until then end of 2021, my estimation is that Kura will not see the lifting of the 50% capacity in any meaningful way until 2022.

While it will likely see some sales increase from its off-premises investment and efforts, it’s hard to see the firm reaching previous revenues any time soon.

My opinion on the stock is Neutral at its current level, given the dining capacity limitations, which are beyond management’s control.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.