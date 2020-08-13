I'm bullish on the company through its current fiscal year ending in 2021.

DT recently upped its guidance as it is seeing increased demand as a result of Covid-19 imperatives for enterprises.

The firm provides enterprises with monitoring and DevOps capabilities to improve efficiencies and reduce complexity.

Quick Take

Dynatrace (DT) priced its IPO on July 31, 2019, selling 35.6 million shares at $16.00, raising around $544 million in gross proceeds.

The firm provides DevOps software and related services to enterprises that assist them in increasing their IT infrastructure efficiency while reducing complexity.

DT has been in high demand as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the need for speedier digital transformation among clients and prospects.

I’m bullish on the firm’s prospects through its current fiscal year ending in 2021.

Company

The firm has developed the Dynatrace software intelligence platform that simplifies enterprise cloud complexity and provides actionable insight that supports faster DevOps cloud migrations and adoption.

Dynatrace works by utilizing OneAgent, an automatic instrumentation technology, SmartScape, a real-time dependency mapping system, PurePath, a transaction-centric code analysis technology, and Davis, an open artificial intelligence [AI] engine for instant answers to degradations in service, anomalies in behavior, as well as user impact.

Below is a brief demo video of the Dynatrace software intelligence platform:

Source: Dynatrace

The company’s platform is compatible with Amazon Web Services, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry, Red Hat OpenShift, and Kubernetes, where it ‘automatically launches and monitors the full cloud stack and all the applications and containers running anywhere in the stack, including applications and workloads that may traverse multiple cloud and hybrid environments.’

Dynatrace has an offering for customers that choose to store data at the edge in customer-provisioned infrastructure named Dynatrace Managed, where the company provides ‘updates and enhancements automatically on a monthly basis while allowing customers the flexibility and control to adhere to their own data security and sovereignty requirements.’

According to a 2018 market research report by Technavio, the global IT monitoring tools market is expected to grow by $19 billion, or at a CAGR of 34% between 2018 and 2022, as detailed in the chart below:

The main factors driving market growth are the rising demand for improved efficiency of IT operations as well as the increasing use of Big Data in IT monitoring and analytics.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest rate by region during the forecast period.

Major competitors that provide or are developing IT monitoring tools include:

BMC Software

Datadog (DDOG)

Hewlett Packard (HPE)

IBM (IBM)

Microsoft (MSFT)

SolarWinds (SWI)

Splunk (SPLK)

Recent Performance

DT’s topline revenue by quarter has steadily grown over the past five quarters and despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gross profit by quarter has also trended substantially upward, as shown here:

Operating income by quarter has turned positive and reached a five-quarter high in the most recent quarter:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have turned positive over the past three quarters:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

In the past 12 months, DT’s stock price has risen 71.8 percent vs. the U.S. Software index’ rise of 39.1 percent and the overall U.S. market’s growth of 17.1 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $10,340,000,000 Enterprise Value $10,650,000,000 Price / Sales 17.49 Enterprise Value / Sales 18.4 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -227.61 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $182,720,000 Revenue Growth Rate 27.12% Earnings Per Share -$1.76

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to DT would be Datadog (DDOG); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Datadog (DDOG) Dynatrace (DT) Variance Price / Sales 48.69 17.49 -64.1% Enterprise Value / Sales 46.94 18.40 -60.8% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 1,857.58 -227.61 -112.3% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $51,490,000 $182,720,000 254.9% Revenue Growth Rate 68.2% 27.1% -60.2%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings call, covering fiscal Q1 2021, management highlighted its ‘solid business performance...and Dynatrace continues to be considered an essential component for sustained digital transformation success.’

As the Covid-19 pandemic hit, firms of all sizes have prioritized to a greater degree their digital transition as they seek to obtain sales and conduct more of their operations via online means.

Clients have been forced to shift their cloud workloads to react to new work-from-home conditions as well as increased online customer demand.

Even after the initial work-from-home disruptions have faded, the firm sees continued growth in digital transformation projects by clients and prospects.

In response, management grew its employee base by 90 in FQ1 and more than 100 are already expecting to be added in FQ2.

As to its financial results, due to its topline revenue growth and operating improvement, management increased its annual guidance for fiscal 2021.

Revenue growth has been quite strong, with FQ1 30% over the previous year; non-GAAP gross margin was 85%, an increase of 2% sequentially.

Operating income finished the quarter at $50.8 million, well above the high end of its previous guidance and unlevered free cash flow was an impressive $37 million.

For the full year, management guided revenue to between $698 million and $708 million, representing a forecasted 23% to 25% growth rate.

Notably, the firm expects a net expansion rate of greater than 120%, which is very strong.

While DT appears to not be growing as fast as direct competitor Datadog, there is so much business available that Dynatrace has been producing an impressive trajectory nonetheless.

Furthermore, the stock’s valuation multiples have room to grow as the company expands.

Finally, DT’s net retention rate assumption of 120% is quite impressive and indicative of excellent product market fit and sales & marketing efficiency.

Accordingly, I’m Bullish on Dynatrace throughout its current fiscal year ending 2021.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.