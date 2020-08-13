After trading to a low of $1.583 on the active month September futures contract on June 26, the price of natural gas made a higher low at $1.646 on July 20 and rose above the $2 per MMBtu level on August 3. After reaching a high of $2.284 on August 6, the price of the energy commodity has corrected. While the September futures were above the $2 level on August 13, the market could be in for another move to a higher low above the $1.65 level on September futures before natural gas shifts from offseason to peak season mode.

Inventories of natural gas will continue to build until November. The amount of the energy commodity in storage across the United States is at a far higher level than last year and the average of the past five years. I had been expecting a move to the upside. My target was at the $2.10 level when the September futures were trading below $1.80 per MMBtu. Since the price action has run out of steam on the upside, we could see a return to the $1.80 level or lower over the coming days and weeks. The most direct route for a risk position in the natural gas market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those looking to participate in the market without venturing into the futures arena, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) and its bearish counterpart (KOLD) follow the price of the futures higher and lower.

The price of the energy commodity drifts from the August 6 peak

On August 6, natural gas reached its latest high at $2.284 per MMBtu. Since then, the price has not returned to that level.

The chart shows that natural gas was trading below the $2 per MMBtu level on Thursday, August 13. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market declined from over the 1.29 million contract level to 1.242 million since August 4, which is a sign that the move to the high occurred on the back of short-covering. Price momentum and relative strength indicators moved above neutral territory. The metrics have leveled off and were threatening to turn lower on August 13. Daily historical price volatility at over 86% is down from the over 91% level on August 12. The daily price ranges in natural gas have widened since July.

The market expected a 40 bcf injection into inventories

According to Estimize, a crowdsourcing website, the market's consensus was for a 40 billion cubic feet injection into inventories for the week ending on August 7.

As the chart highlights, the Energy Information Administration reported that stockpiles of natural gas in storage across the United States rose by a higher than expected 58 bcf at the end of last week. Total inventories stood at 3.332 trillion cubic feet, 22.3% above last year's level, and 15.3% over the five-year average for this time of the year. While the percentage over last year's level continues to decline, there are fourteen weeks left in the 2020 injection season. An average injection of 29 bcf would lift the amount in storage above last November's high at 3.732 tcf. Meanwhile, an average of 48 bcf would push the total stocks above the four trillion level for the third time since the EIA began reporting stocks.

At the current inventory level, there will be plenty of natural gas available to meet requirements during the peak demand period during the 2020/2021 winter months. The level of stocks is a bearish factor for the natural gas market as the price sat above the $2.15 per MMBtu level on August 13.

A higher low could be on the horizon

The level of supplies could weigh on the price of natural gas over the coming sessions.

The weekly chart shows that since reaching a high of $4.929 per MMBtu in November 2018, natural gas has made lower highs and lower lows. In June, the price fell to its lowest level since 1995 at $1.432 per MMBtu. Natural gas is a highly volatile commodity, so speculators tend to flock to the market. Selling on rallies has been the optimal approach to natural gas over the past years. The shorts are likely to come back to the market as the price recovered to the $2.15 level and has run out of upside steam on the September futures contract. The first technical support level on the continuous contract stands at $1.605, the late July low. The potential for an over 50 cents per MMBtu decline is attractive for bears that have pocketed lots of profits by shorting the energy commodity. In the middle of August, there is plenty of time for another dip in natural gas before the start of the withdrawal season when demand rises, and the price tends to experience a seasonal rally.

Scale-down buying as the fall approaches

I am looking to build a long position in natural gas on a scale-down basis at prices below the $2 per MMBtu level. With the peak season fourteen weeks away, the odds of another journey to the downside are high. Natural gas appears to have run out of upside steam after reaching $2.284. The price of September futures has consolidated in a twenty cents per MMBtu range between $2.085 and the recent high since August 6. It may be just a matter of time before a wave of selling returns to the natural gas market that pushes the price below the $2 level. My target on the downside is just below the $1.80 level. However, critical technical support stands at the continuous contract higher low at $1.605 per MMBtu.

The uncertainty of the winter season tends to lift the price of the energy commodity in November and December. I do not believe that the price will reach last year's November high at $2.905, given the high level of inventories. However, a higher low over the coming days and weeks could ignite a seasonal rally that takes the price above the recent peak at below $2.30 per MMBtu on the nearby futures contract.

Taking profits on KOLD and buying BOIL to trade the seasonality in natural gas

The most direct route for a risk position in the volatile natural gas market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those looking to trade natural gas without venturing into the futures arena, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product, BOIL, and its bearish counterpart, KOLD, do an excellent job tracking the price of the futures higher and lower.

BOIL has net assets of $50.6 million, trades an average of almost 770,000 shares each day, and charges a 1.31% expense ratio. The product holds natural gas futures contract to create double leverage. September futures rose from $1.781 on July 20 to a high of $2.284 on August 6 or 28.2%.

Over the same period, BOIL rose from $23.61 to $43.63 per share or 84.8% as BOIL offered a better than double percentage gain compared to the September futures.

Over the coming days, the inverse KOLD product could offer the best opportunity if the price of natural gas heads back below $2 to another higher low. KOLD has net assets of $25.19 million, trades an average of almost 400,000 shares each day, and charges a 1.54% expense ratio.

The volatility in natural gas creates lots of opportunities. I believe we will see another move below $2 over the coming days that leads to a higher low. A seasonal recovery could be weeks away, so I favor the downside from the current price level. BOIL and KOLD are leveraged products that suffer from time decay. They are only appropriate for short-term risk positions in the natural gas market.

