Silver Prices Are Correcting: Buy This Dip

Introduction

The bull phase in the gold and silver sector has got off the mark with a bang taking most investors by surprise. Silver prices initially were reluctant to join in the fun but then they caught fire and took off with some gusto. The charts below clearly depict silvers burst into life and that silver accelerated faster than gold in a catapult style movement. This is apparent by the gold/silver ratio which at one time flirted with the 130 level and today that margin has been reduced to around the 75 level.

Today, we will take a quick look at silver's recent rally and current pullback and try to ascertain where next for poor man's gold.

The Silver Chart

The chart below shows that in March the price of silver fell in dramatic fashion due to the effect of the Coronavirus. Silver recovered quickly and broke the $19.00/Oz ceiling and accelerated as investor interest grew. The price moved too far, too fast and prompted a selloff in recent days. This is to be expected for time to time, however, I am of the opinion that this correction will be a short lived and fairly shallow and I am actively engaged in evaluating the mining stocks with the view to increasing my exposure to this sector of the market.

Charts courtesy of Stock Charts, TA by gold-prices.biz

The RSI and the MACD were in the overbought zone and are now unwinding as profit takers cash in on silver's rally. This is a healthy pullback and will shake out a few weak hands preparing the way for the rally to resume.

Gold/Silver Ratio chart

The technical indicators show that the ratio of 130:1 was an aberration which is now being unwound and our short-term target of 60:1 should be reached soon. However, this ratio may oscillate before resuming its 'normalization' process and some would argue heading to much lower levels.

Charts courtesy of Stock Charts, TA by gold-prices.biz

Reasons Behind This Move

The demand for silver is twofold in that it is basically for industrial usage in solar panels, electric cars, and medical applications, etc. It also has a role as an investment, and it is this area that is seeing this sudden increase in demand. There are a number of vehicles that can be used in order to gain exposure to silver, one such vehicle is an ETF. These funds offer easy access, good liquidity and are a cost-effective way for an investor to participate in this tiny sector of the market. One of these funds and there are others, is The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) which can be found on the NYSE. The following snapshot shows that they now have 17.8 tonnes or 574 million ounces of silver under their management.

Source: The iShares Silver Trust website.

This ETF alone has attracted $14.8b of investors' funds which testifies to its popularity and demonstrates the demand for silver as an investment.

Additional influential factors include a 'short squeeze', this is where investors sold silver short in anticipation of it falling further. Sooner or later they need to purchase silver in order to close these positions which adds pressure to the demand side.

Finally, $2000/Oz for one ounce of gold can appear to be expensive to some and so they turn to 'poor man's gold' which is silver as they can participate in the precious metals market with much smaller sums of money.

Conclusion

Conventional wisdom tells to buy the dips; however, these are not conventional times and the dips may be short lived and rather shallow, so act now.

Ignore the day to day and week to week oscillations in the silver market as this is no more than white noise.

Focus on the big picture, especially the recession driven central bankers who are printing money as though it is the way to prosperity, it is not. They are diluting currencies by inflating the supply and when these funds gain some velocity inflation will be back with a vengeance.

If you are new to this sector of the market, start by acquiring some physical silver and gold if you can afford it. Secondly take a look at the precious metals mining companies as some will appreciate by multiples of 3 and 4 to price of the underlying metal. If you are an adept Options Trader, then this will be an extremely exciting place to be over the next year or so, but go gently as the silver space is small and the gyrations will be fast and furious.

