AgJunction, Inc. (AJXGF) CEO Brett McMickell on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AgJunction, Inc. (OTCPK:AJXGF) Q2 2020 Results Conference Call August 13, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brett McMickell - President, Chief Executive Officer

Peter Newton - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bill Nicklin - Circle N Advisors

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss AgJunction's Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Joining us today are AgJunction's President and CEO, Dr. M. Brett McMickell; and interim CFO, Peter Newton. Following their remarks, we'll open the call for your questions. All the materials, including the press release announcing the company's results, were issued and filed yesterday and are available on the SEDAR database or on the company's website at agjunction.com. I'd like to remind you this call is also available via webcast at the company's website, and a replay will be accessible until August 27.

Before we go further, I'm require to provide the following statements regarding forward-looking information, which may be made on behalf of AgJunction by its representatives on this call. Remarks and answers to your questions today may contain forward-looking information about future events or the company's future performance. This information is based on certain assumptions made by management, and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. There is no assurance, given that such forward-looking information will prove to be correct and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Any forward-looking information is made as of the date of this call and AgJunction disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether based because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities law. Please read the forward-looking information and risk factors sections in the company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated June 30, 2020 and the forward-looking statements section of the company's press release dated August 12, 2020. As these sections outline the company's assumptions and the material factors, which could cause or would cause actual results, events or performance to differ.

I'll now turn the call over to Brett McMickell, AgJunction's President and CEO.

Brett McMickell

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us on our second quarter 2020 earnings call. I hope you've all remained healthy and safe during this unprecedented time. Before discussing our performance this quarter, I would like to begin the call with an overview of our response to COVID-19. The health and safety of our employees remains our top priority along with the continuity of our business operations. AgJunction continues to take preventative measures to protect our employees in compliance with the guidelines of the respective governments in which we operate.

As you are all aware, COVID-19 is still impacting many parts of the world and nearly every industry in some way. Well we're not immune to these impacts. Our entire organization has done an exceptional job navigating these difficult times. I'm very pleased to report the AgJunction operations team and our manufacturing partner have seen improvements from reduce supply chain disruptions and continue to adapt to the complex environment caused by COVID-19. We are building up a slightly higher safety stock of finished goods in order to ensure that we are prepared in the event of further disruptions in global supply chain.

Today, I'm going to cover three main topics. One, update on corporate changes and initiatives, two, progress with Settle Kubota litigation, and three results from our refined strategy and progress across our two channels. Firstly, as previously announced, Peter Newton has joined us as Interim CFO in May. His previous experience with the company gives us the utmost confidence in his ability to lead our finance and accounting team, while we continue to search for a permanent CFO.

I also want to update you on the reduction in savings capital, as approved at our Annual Meeting in June and discussed on our last earnings call. We are pleased to report that this resolution tasks and now provides us with additional flexibility to pay dividends and to repurchase common shares if or when the board determines it's appropriate to do so.

Secondly, we recently announced an agreement in principle to Settle the Kubota Patent litigation. Both legal teams are currently working diligently on a written settlement agreement, which may take up to the end of third quarter to complete. Although I'm not able to provide further details beyond what I just told you, I am pleased with the progress made toward finalizing a definitive agreement.

Finally, I will discuss our progress, deploying our refined strategies. We are pleased, we are very pleased that the demand for our indirect and direct product held strong during this quarter. And once again, we exceeded our internal expectations for both channels. In fact, excluding revenue generated from the BPO last year, we would have reported year-over-year increases in total revenue of 31% on much better gross margins. We are quite proud to be able to say that we believe we are just getting started in tapping AgJunction's true growth potential.

Now let's move on and discuss the performance across our two channels, starting with our indirect channel. Our modularization approach continue to prove successful with our OEM and VAR clients. We saw particular demand strength coming from our OEM customers during the second quarter with strong sales in North America and our first shipments to new customers in APAC. Additionally, we had strong VAR demand from China as customers returned from lockdown. I'm also pleased to announce that, we received our first order from a new EMEA OEM.

Although, we are enthusiastic about our progress to pulling our refined strategy and continue to believe in the long-term growth opportunities in the indirect channel. Near-term economic conditions remained challenging and uncertain due to the impact of COVID-19. In response to the economic uncertainty, OEMs are reporting reduced vehicle production, delayed new vehicle launches and has implemented cost reductions as part of their efforts to cut costs and preserve liquidity.

In addition, travel restrictions are resulting in qualification delays because test engineers cannot travel to global test sites, delays in qualification testing result in slowdown of production launches for some of our products. We have done everything in our power to mitigate these risks, including holding virtual video meetings with our customers and conducting performance testing on vehicles that are test sites. But we will maintain a cautious outlook until the macro economic conditions stabilize and travel restrictions are lifted.

Despite this cautious outlook, we are still incredibly confident in our strategy to provide flexible modular automation solutions. AgJunction's engineers are focused on increasing our value proposition by improving our flexibility and capabilities. In addition, one area of development we are currently focused on is improving connectivity in our products to support increased flexibility to cloud and edge modularization. This development effort builds on the world app and world cloud created for the direct-to-consumer channel.

Connectivity is also critical for automation and off-road environments to support increasing vehicle autonomy and multi-vehicle coordination. Although some of our product launches and collaborative R&D projects have been delayed, our OEM and VAR partners are still anticipating moving forward with these projects in the coming year. We continue development efforts aligned with our flexible component modularization strategy and the needs of our customers within our direct channel. We are preparing for future growth coming out of this uncertain period and developing capabilities for long term profitability.

Moving on to our direct channel. Similar to our experience in the indirect channel, we exceeded our internal expectations for direct-to-consumer Wheelman products, or handsfreefarm.com e-store is proving to be a valuable channel, especially during the time where more business users and consumers are turning to ecommerce as their primary source for their shopping needs. That said we -- as we stated in our last call, we do not attribute the success we've experienced in this channel solely to COVID related impact and the greater consumer focus on e-commerce. We firmly believe that a majority of the improvements in performance is due to word of mouth and industry in trade coverage as more farmers become attuned to the significant benefits of our Wheelman products and have a substantially lower price point. We've been able to generate this momentum with little additional investment in this channel.

Given the positive feedback and growth in e-store purchases, we expanded the Wheelman functionality by releasing eTurns to Wheelman product line. Our eTurns automation was originally developed for OEM and VAR customers. Automating pass-to-pass turns reduces fatigue and allows farmers to focus on their operations and make turns more accurate. Typically eTurns is only found on more expensive systems, but is now available on one of the most affordable lines of auto steering systems in the U.S. and Canada.

The integration of eTurns into our Wheelman product line demonstrates the portability of our software modules and is a great example of how our modularization approach allows for rapid customization. As we continue to add enhancement to our direct-to-consumer products, we’ll keep the market updated accordingly.

Despite our progress in Q2, farmers will remain cautious on further investment due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and possible implications from geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China. We remain optimistic about the growth potential for our direct-to-consumer channel however, continued economic uncertainty provides headwinds for agricultural purchases through the remainder of this year. We are closely monitoring the economic conditions and we'll make adjustments as needed.

Overall, it's been incredibly rewarding to lead our workforce through the beginning stages of our refining strategy, and to see the dedication that they have shown revitalizing the business during these challenging times. Our progress over the last two quarters has invigorated our workforce and to continue executing on our strategic initiatives and growth opportunity. As we move forward, we are fully committed to responding to our customers evolving needs by providing flexible automation solutions they require. With our innovative, flexible modularization approach, talented workforce, strong IP portfolio and balance sheet, we are confident in our path forward to achieve long-term sustained growth.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Peter Newton to provide some of the details on the quarter. Peter?

Peter Newton

Thank you, Brett. Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be back here at AgJunction in the Interim CFO role again. Jumping right into our results. Total revenue in the second quarter was $4.6 million compared to $13.3 million in the year ago quarter or moving $9.9 million in revenue generated from the bulk purchase orders in the year ago quarter. Sales would have increased 31% over year -- year-over-year reflecting the continued progress we have made in our refined strategy.

Breaking down sales by geographic region. Sales in Europe, Middle East and Africa were $0.5 million compared to $10.3 million in the prior year. The decline was due to the second quarter of 2019, having a majority of the revenue from the bulk purchase orders that Brett has mentioned. Sales in the Americas increased 27% to $3.8 million compared to $3 million in the year ago quarter, primarily driven by higher demand in the United States.

Sales in the Asia-Pacific region increased significantly $2.3 million compared to $2.02 million in the second quarter of 2019 as a result of increased demand in Japan and China.

Gross margin in the second quarter increased 550 basis points to 40.3% compared to 34.8% in the second quarter of 2019. The margin improvement was primarily driven by the removal of lower margin BPO or bulk purchase order activity in 2020, although where margins were improved in the prior year period, we did have some one-time cost, which dragged our margins lower than we anticipated for the quarter. These one-time issues have been rectified and we do not expect them to affect margins going forward.

Total operating expenses declined to $3.4 million compared to $5.4 million in the year ago quarter. The improvement was primarily driven by cost savings from reduction in staffing and closure of certain facilities, as a result of consolidation strategy we implemented. Net loss in the second quarter was $1.5 million or a negative $0.01 per share, compared to net loss of $0.7 million or $0.01 per share a year ago quarter. While EBITDA in the second quarter was $0.9 million compared to $0.01 million in second quarter of 2019. The decline was primarily driven by the decrease in revenue related to the bulk purchase order in the above noted one-time cost.

Moving to our balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 2020 totaled $14.8 million compared to $17.2 million in the end of 2019. We also remain debt-free and have access to our $3.5 million line of credit. Our liquidity position continues to give us confidence that, we are well-positioned to adequately fund growth opportunities and whether any potential challenges that may arise from the current operating environment.

With that, I now like to turn the call over to the operator Gigi for questions and answers. Gigi?

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Bill Nicklin from Circle N Advisors. Your line is now open.

Bill Nicklin

I got a lot of things here. So if I go on too long, I'll step off and let somebody else in or whatever. But, first thing that comes to mind, I was on a call this morning with FBN, the Farmer Business Network. As you may know, they just got a $0.25 billion from BlackRock to grow their business. And part of what they were talking about was the acceptance of online just about everything for farmers. And how people thought farmers wouldn't go into that adoption but now they're all across kind of the input and output in Ag is online. And they did remind me that you guys look like you're ahead of the curve and addressing farmers needs online.

So with that thought, if you could dig a little more into how far ahead of the curve you are with that? What it's doing for you? When you make a sale and service a customer? How much of it is online how much it is with a service rep? And kind of really what is doing for you and how well you're doing without spending the amount of money that you were doing in the past to kind of promote it. So if you can kind of dig into that whole area a little deeper I'd appreciate it.

Brett McMickell

Yes, we made the Wheelman launch and went into the direct consumer. And it is providing benefit. And we're seeing increasing number of farmers willing to make the purchase online, install it themselves. We've been really pleased with the videos and the chat comments that have come in. This adds an additional benefit to us is that direct relationship with the farmer that we missed before. And so this gives us a lot of insight onto what their needs are, specifically right from them. But it's also gives us a good indication a much better and more refined indication of our customers. The real customers and a niche that are interested in our product.

So it's been beneficial. And I agree with the summary that you mentioned about more farmers moving online, we're seeing that as well as you see a new generation of farmers looking towards online tools. And that goes all the way through the experience that farmers expect to the vehicles. And that's what I mentioned about the connectivity and edge computing. As customers now have the connectivity when you get into the car, the connectivity on mobile and the expectation is they have that level of connectedness with the vehicle and the automation in the vehicle. And that's what I was talking about in terms of somebody's advancements we're looking in.

Bill Nicklin

Excellent. Thank you. And part of my question was, how involved do your sales rep -- service reps is a sales and service rep, the same guy? And kind of how much is their participation in this? Because I doubt if somebody just goes up by one you never hear from them.

Brett McMickell

Yes, we maintain a call center and have global customer care. Really, a lot of our farmers are actually just going online. And, we provide the information. They buy it -- and they install it with very little support necessary from us. Its part of the way that we design the Wheelman in the app is to really help farmers and guide them through and make it as easy as possible to integrate the system.

And in terms of support we, right now, like I said, we have the call center, we provide some questions and answers that people are evaluating whether or not they need the system. We -- [Technical Difficulty] also helped them if there are any issues, but we don't have any sales representatives that are out knocking on doors. And right now it's really all for from online marketing and access to the e-store.

Bill Nicklin

Right. That's really quite amazing curve. As you mentioned, the blog -- quite a few blogs out there talking about the Wheelman and they're all highly complementary of the company and the kind of help that they're getting equipment. So, that's good. Kind of along this line and connectivity.

With COVID looks like there's going to be more money for rural connectivity, so that kids can get home learning and so forth. And then also 5G is coming down the road at some point, could you kind of touch on both of those and how it may affect your business?

Brett McMickell

Connectivity is always going to help us. This is another area where I feel that AgJunction has an advantage in that we with the deployment of the Wheelman products and the connectedness of the Wheelman product. And so as you get more and more connectivity we can, more services can be provided on the cloud and real time data exchanged. So, we're very much in favor of the efforts to improve connectivity in rural environments. And there's been initiatives that have been out there in the past and they see an increase support, as we've moved into COVID to increase the connectivity in rural areas, and that will not only benefit the people living in the area from a standpoint of increased access to education, and during the COVID time, but it'll also increase productivity as farmers get access, broadband access on their farms.

Bill Nicklin

Great, right. So, it continues it with that. If you look at how the guidance, in the steering on Ag equipment in the past, the satellite was a big part of that, but I see as new sensors come on and inertial guidance and so forth, does that reduce the dependency of the satellite signal?

Brett McMickell

The GPS and are both more global the GNSS systems that have been put in place are still very important. What you're seeing now is an augmentation of those sensors for areas that might have problems with using GNSS. So, you got a lot more flexibility now. And as the price of some of these higher end sensors come down, you may see as less dependence on GNSS where you're seeing the pickup on more sensor fusion approach or alternative approaches, or in areas where you have obstruction from the sky, such as a permanent crops. And so as a once again, the sensors are still I'd say, higher costs, but you are seeing more sensor fusion systems coming to market that allow for less precision or allow you to continue to operate through areas where you might have had obstacles in the past.

Bill Nicklin

Okay. Now, I have a question on e-Turn. I took a look at the capabilities that are kind of advertised on your new website, by the way, which is great. And then, it caught my eye that a couple of days ago a kind of customer competitor of yours. I don't know if the customer they're paying royalties to you came out with an e-Turn type device. It did not look nearly as functional. So, if you looked at the very high end machines out there, it looked at Wheelman, and then look at what some other guys are announcing kind of, where do you stand on the kind of technology and adoptability scale with the e-Turns product.

Brett McMickell

So e-Turn is our first evolution taking software modules that were developed by OEM and tested by the OEM. One of the advantages of our patent portfolio is that we have announced previously patents on different types of headline automation or headline turns. So, you're going to see that kind of functionality that we provided in the OEM can easily be translated down to the Wheelman platform. This is another area where AgJunction has benefit because we've been supplying and developing these modules for the OEM that we can take this technology that already exists and very easily and inexpensively translate that into a mobile platform.

And as going back to your connectivity, as you get more and more connectivity, and as we continue to evolve the Wheelman platform, more and more of the features that were designed and tested for OEM customers, can be made available for our direct-to-consumer through the mobile app and through this the connectivity in edge computing.

Bill Nicklin

Great. Thanks. I can jump off and back on with some other questions. So maybe if the operator can, let me know, are there other questions. If they're not, I'll continue. If there are, I'll jump off and jump back on again.

Operator

You may continue.

Bill Nicklin

All right. Thank you. I looked at the Wheelman summer sale knocking off about 800 bucks, and then I have a smile because I looked at your overhead reductions over the last year and it looked to me like the $800 you were not off as money that you saved by decreasing your marketing effort there. So am I just kind of pulling things out of the air? Or does that make some sense on how you're able to knock $800 bucks off and probably maintain your existing profitability?

Brett McMickell

The $800 off was on the flex bundle.

Bill Nicklin

Yes.

Brett McMickell

And one of the goals there, so yes we have -- we've improved the operational efficiency of that channel, as mentioned in quarter one that was part of the overall strategy. And so, we're still able to do this with good margins. But we're also testing to see what can be done about the cyclicality of the agricultural market is, the buying season in the summer notoriously is low across all of all of agriculture. And so this was, we're evaluating now that we've had direct contact with the consumer and just understanding the consumer better. And the flex -- the way that we bundle this flex is to really take advantage of the Wheelman flex capability of moving from tractor to tractor.

So we want to encourage people and we wanted people to really look at the advantage of being able to use that same device on multiple tractors. And so that's another reason why we put the put this special out over the summer. So people take a second look at the flex and if they have multiple tractors look at that advantage of being able to move the device from one tractor to another. A really -- it's a great advantage for farmers that have multiple vehicles.

Bill Nicklin

Okay. Also, I think it was in your SEDAR filing reading this morning. It mentioned what you just touched on, which is reducing cyclicality. And by looking at the summer, pardon me at the Southern Hemisphere. Any chance we'll see a Wheelman Brazil or Paraguay?

Brett McMickell

I'm not going to provide a forward guidance. But we are looking at expanding in general graphically to help with the cyclicality that we're seeing. So right now, we've got strong demand in North America, but we are looking at diversifying that.

Bill Nicklin

So Okay, thanks. All right. Now I'll go on to some of the financial stuff. I see where R&D was running -- I don't know my eyes are getting old here. About $1.5 million a quarter for a while then it dipped way down in December. Now it's working its way back up there. What kind of

It looks to me like it 20 sided the drop off with kind of the transition to new management. So is the R&D now being spent somewhat differently? And if it is kind of where is it being spent that it wasn't before?

Brett McMickell

In terms of the R&D spend, we did make the shift along with the lines of the modularization approach. And so we are continuing to invest along the direction that I outlined with the new refining strategy. So we changed previously, like if you looked at last year a lot of the R&D spend was still on Wheelman. And so we have shifted that R&D focus towards products for the indirect channel. We did just over the past quarter, move one of the modules from OEM into the Wheelman. But most of our efforts still is in developing the software module for the indirect channel.

Bill Nicklin

Great, thanks. I'll note that I looked at your 15% of sales going in R&D, which is a huge number, which by the way, I'm very supportive of. And I noticed it was twice a percent of sales and that Apples spend. So you guys are really spending and that's good. But if you look at your R&D spend, and look at your cash burn. And you look at the cash in the till you keep going the way you're going for quite a few years, five years plus just by subtracting the R&D spend out of your cash balance. So some days I wake up and I say, “Geez, that's a pain in the neck” and other days, I say it's kind of an opportunity. So, how do you see it? Do you see that spending money on R&D and burning cash as an opportunity or a risk?

Brett McMickell

We're spending on R&D in order to provide growth. And so the outlook on in terms of, if you continue to spend at this level, there's no intention to continue to stay at this level. We're investing in products that we believe will lead to long-term growth and provide financial results. And so that's why we continue to invest in R&D is to make sure that we are developing the products and we continue to stay ahead of competition and provide a differentiated product for the market.

Bill Nicklin

Let me ask that question all differently. Let's say you doubled your revenues, would you stay at the same 15% of revenues on R&D and double your R&D spend? Or would you try to spend less?

Brett McMickell

Hypothetical here, but it really comes down to the opportunity. Bill, if I -- if we're evaluating an opportunity, and I see an opportunity where we can get substantially more growth, I think we'll take it, but, of course, we're looking at the overall profitability of the company as we're doing it. So, it just comes down to the business case. Right, now I'm comfortable with the investments that we're making in R&D, and the growth that we'll see. We already are seeing, the Wheelman and the positive reviews from the Wheelman. And so we're going to continue to invest in the technology that I believe will bring us growth, but it comes down to the business case and making sure that we're continuing to stay focused on the company as a whole and providing profitability.

Bill Nicklin

Right. Because obviously, if you doubled your revenues even if the R&D spend stayed at 15%, you'd be darn profitable?

Brett McMickell

Yes, no. And that's where you you've got to evaluate. I mean, it's within the business conditions. I'm always looking at for areas that will help AgJunction with overall growth. And then right now we're definitely got a growth mindset.

Bill Nicklin

Right, thank you. That's good for me.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Dr. McMickell for closing remarks.

Brett McMickell

Thank you, Gigi. Thank you for spending time with us this morning. I look forward to speaking with you when we report our third quarter results in November. Thanks again for joining us.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.