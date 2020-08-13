Source: PCMag

NortonLifeLock's (NLOK) growth initiatives are boosting its valuation factors. Its global expansion strategy, marketing initiatives, partnerships, and product innovation will accelerate DAU and ARPU growth. The short-term debt on its balance sheet continues to impact working capital. Regardless, NLOK's ability to drive sustainable cash flow after eliminating stranded costs will continue to boost earnings contribution to free cash flow. Compared to its peers, NLOK's valuation (6.4x EV/CY'20 revenue) is attractive.

Demand (Bullish)

NortonLifeLock's growth factor has benefitted from favorable macro trends in addition to its strong brand and global reach. The rise of cyber attacks continues to drive the adoption of best of breed cyber safety and security products. NLOK has demonstrated the ability to drive more growth via the addition of new users reported during the last earnings. It has also been able to grow ARPU via its bundling strategy to offset potential weaknesses from customer churn. Going forward, NortonLifeLock's growth factor will continue to benefit from the rise of cyber threats, its international expansion and marketing initiatives, and the endearing power of its brand. These catalysts will offset potential headwinds stemming from the commoditization of the AV market.

Business (Bullish)

Source: SimilarWeb

NLOK benefitted from solid demand-side tailwinds last quarter. Site traffic received a massive spike as consumers searched for cyber safety solutions to protect their online activities from cybercriminals. Site traffic has leveled off since the COVID-19 induced surge. Since the bulk of site traffic is driven by direct site visits and organic search on its brand name, NortonLifeLock has the potential to continue to drive cheap leads to its website. Paid ads are expected to be cheap, given that a huge portion of organic search for antivirus solutions will include NortonLifeLock's brand name. Remarketing campaigns on returning users are even less expensive, given that users have already been identified. Another advantage for NortonLifeLock comes from its mobile apps, where it can convert users to paying customers via free trials. Here again, NortonLifeLock gains from the strength of its brand to rank highly in app stores. This brand advantage is important as the tailwind from COVID-19 wanes.

Other favorable margin drivers include the acceleration of the elimination of stranded costs. This is now 95% complete, and it has been a considerable driver of earnings in recent quarters. This adds to the share buyback program, which is also accretive to earnings. NortonLifeLock's working capital is sensitive to the huge size of its short-term debt. The proceeds from the sale of new assets and the huge free cash flow to be generated from new paying users and renewals will generate enough liquidity in the coming quarters. NortonLifeLock also has access to an extra $1bn in undrawn revolver, which is enough to cover its short-term obligations.

Competitors (Neutral)

NortonLifeLock's strong brand has accrued commendable wins (+416K new users) since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted business activities across the globe. This trend is expected to continue as it expands its geographic reach. NortonLifeLock's top rating on AV-Test points to its great value proposition to its customers. The addition of LifeLock and the release of new features continue to strengthen its competitive positioning.

In Q1, we grew our indirect revenue 11% year-over-year. In retail, our performance in Amazon and other e-tailers offset the weakness from traditional stores being shut down or operating with limited hours. Our indirect sales also benefited from the strong performance of employee benefit programs, our fastest growing partner channel.

Going forward, NLOK's willingness to strengthen its partnership and its ability to leverage pricing and product positioning hacks will continue to drive more wins. The commoditization trend in the consumer security space will no doubt impact pricing power and ARPU growth. Regardless, using new features to drive customer retention will play a key role in reassuring investors about the sustainability of NortonLifeLock's growth.

Valuation (Bullish)

NortonLifeLock's growth factor will continue to bake in the commoditization worries in the consumer security space. Successful product renewal to a higher offering/price point will test the strength of NortonLifeLock's product strategy.

NortonLifeLock has strong profitability and value factors to offset the softness of its growth factor in the near term. Going forward, investors should watch out for more product features to support NLOK's customer retention rate, which stands at 85%.

Risks

The commoditization of consumer security solutions will continue to rear its ugly head. Microsoft's (MSFT) security offerings continue to receive high ratings on the Windows platform. Some AV vendors also offer their products for free in mobile app stores. These pricing and product strategies will continue to impact NLOK's DAU and ARPU growth.

The bullish case on NLOK's growth factor also assumes its renewal rate will stabilize going forward. If the new customers onboarded due to its marketing initiatives don't renew their offerings at the higher renewal price point, NortonLifeLock's growth metric will be impacted by tough comps heading into 2021.

Conclusion (Rating: Bullish)

NortonLifeLock's growth initiatives will benefit from the power of its brand. This will drive down customer acquisition costs in the coming quarters. The high margin consumer security business generates one of the best cash flow margins in the cybersecurity space. This will generate enough liquidity for NortonLifeLock to fulfill its debt obligations while returning more cash to shareholders. NortonLifeLock's valuation offers an attractive entry opportunity for investors who want to bet on innovators in the consumer security segment.

