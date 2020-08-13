On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Canadian pipeline and midstream giant Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) announced its second quarter 2020 earnings results. The headline numbers were rather disappointing as it missed the expectations of its analysts on both the top- and bottom-line numbers. This has not exactly been an atypical thing among energy companies as the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on energy prices and among many of the companies in the industry. With that said though, midstream companies have generally held up better than many other energy firms due largely to the inherent advantages of their business models. Indeed, Pembina's results were certainly not all bad and there were some things to like here. This is something that investors should appreciate since it tells us that the company is well-positioned to ride out the current weakness in the economy.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pembina Pipeline's second quarter 2020 earnings results:

Pembina Pipeline brought in total revenues of C$1.268 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 29.87% decline over the C$1.808 billion that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

The company reported a gross profit of C$455 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the C$629 million that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Pembina's pipelines transported an average of 2.555 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the current period. This represents a slight increase over the 2.518 million barrels of oil equivalents per day that the company averaged during the equivalent period of last year.

The company managed to achieve C$100 million worth of cost reductions on an annual basis.

Pembina Pipeline reported a net income of C$253 million in the second quarter of 2020. This compares very unfavorably to the C$664 million that the company reported in the second quarter of 2019.

Without a doubt, the biggest piece of news in the second quarter of 2020 was the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This outbreak caused nations all around the world to shut down their economies and essentially quarantine their citizens. As people were avoiding travel, the overall consumption of both oil and natural gas went down compared to its previous levels. As might be expected, this reduced the price of both resources due to the law of supply and demand. This had a negative impact on the price of most stocks in the energy industry, including Pembina Pipeline. As we can see here, Pembina Pipeline's stock price is down 27.23% year-to-date:

The decline in energy prices clearly had an impact on Pembina Pipeline as shown by the highlights. This might seem to run counter to statements that I have made in the past about midstream companies being largely insulated against fluctuations in energy prices. This is because the usual business model is to charge a fee for each unit of oil or gas moving through its infrastructure. This fee is based on volumes, not of the value of the resources, much like a toll road. As noted in the highlights, Pembina Pipeline actually saw its volumes increase slightly compared to the prior year quarter. Thus, at first it may not appear to make sense why the company's financial performance actually went down year-over-year. This is because the company's processing operations do make money based on commodity prices, much like a refinery does. Pembina Pipeline has a fairly extensive natural gas processing operation, which did generate substantially lower revenues than a year ago.

Fortunately though, the company's cash flows from its processing operations held up much better than revenues did. In the second quarter, this unit produced C$153 million in gross profit and C$250 million in adjusted EBITDA compared to C$167 million and C$236 million respectively a year ago. This clearly shows us the stability of a company like this one in the face of the most challenging environment for energy companies that we have seen in years. This is exactly the kind of thing that we want to see as dividend investors as it implies that the income that we receive from the company is likely secure.

In previous articles on Pembina Pipeline, I discussed the fairly aggressive growth program that the company is working on. We saw this play out during the second quarter and it was responsible for the slight volume increase that we saw. During the second quarter, Pembina Pipeline completed work on Phase VI of the Peace Pipeline expansion. Unfortunately though, the company did not actually provide a date on which this work was completed so we do not actually know how long it contributed to the company's average volumes. Thus, we could potentially see the completion of this project contribute positive to volumes in the third quarter and therefore also exert a slightly positive impact on cash flows.

This will not be the end of Pembina Pipeline's growth story. The company is currently working on C$810 million worth of projects that are expected to come online between now and the end of 2021:

Source: Pembina Pipeline

This is much less aggressive than what the company had under development heading into this year. As we can see, the company has now deferred more than C$4.5 billion worth of projects that were originally slated to come online over the near- to medium-term. This move was in direct response to the steep decline that we have seen in energy prices and certainly makes sense given the current climate. The reduction in resource prices has caused many upstream producers to scale back their own production growth ambitions. Therefore, there is now no longer as much need for all of the infrastructure that the company was planning to bring online. It therefore would make sense for the company to avoid spending the money to construct these projects and save the money to preserve its own balance sheet strength. It is important to note that Pembina Pipeline has not completely abandoned these projects and will resume work on them once the environment improves. Thus, they will still serve to drive the company's long-term growth.

One of the biggest factors that helps to ensure Pembina Pipeline's stability is the fact that the company conducts its business under long-term contracts with its customers. As already mentioned, the majority of these contracts have the payment made to Pembina based on volume-based fees and not on commodity prices. As we can see here, the company generates about 90% of its adjusted EBITDA from these contracts:

Source: Pembina Pipeline

This should provide Pembina Pipeline with a steady stream of long-term cash flow that is independent of commodity prices over an extended period. Of course though, these contracts are not worth very much if the counterparty cannot remain solvent. As I explained in a past article, that could very easily be a problem in the current climate. As such then, we want to examine the company's counterparties to determine how safe these contracts actually are. Here they are:

Source: Pembina Pipeline

As we can see, about 75% of the company's customers are investment-grade firms. This is something that we should find comforting. This is because an investment-grade company is generally unwilling to break a contract due to the risk of reputational damage. It is also quite possible that a court will not allow it to break such a contract by virtue of its strong balance sheet. Thus, Pembina Pipeline's contract coverage appears to be reasonably strong. This lends itself well to the type of stability that we like to see.

In conclusion, the decline in Pembina Pipeline's stock appears to be unwarranted. The company's cash flows overall remained much more stable than the firm's revenues did and the company itself was not significantly affected by the decline in energy prices. The biggest weakness here is the fact that the company's growth story is no longer as strong as it once was. However, it remains alive and the company itself is well-positioned to ride out the turbulence in the energy markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.