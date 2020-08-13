Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. (TWMIF) CEO Joel MacLeod on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCPK:TWMIF) Q2 2020 Results Conference Call August 13, 2020 1:00 PM ET

Joel Vorra - Chief Financial Officer

Joel MacLeod - President & Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial

Rob Hope - Scotia Bank

Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Joel Vorra

Thanks Chris. Welcome everybody to Tidewater's Second Quarter 2020 Conference call. On the call with me today is Joel MacLeod, Tidewater's President and CEO.

Before passing the call over to Joel as usual a review of the quarterly highlights, I'd like to remind you that some of the comments made today are forward-looking in nature based on our expectations, estimates, judgments and projections. Forward-looking statements we may express today are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ from expectations further some of the information, today refers to non-GAAP measures and to know more about these forward looking statements and non GAAP measures, you can refer to our various financial reports, which are all available on tidewatermidstream.com or on SEDAR.

With that, I'll pass it over to Joel MacLeod for a review of the quarterly highlights.

Joel MacLeod

Thanks, Joel. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our Q2 2020 conference call. Since our last conference call in mid May, we are pleased to say that we have seen a material improvement in our business and we are nearing pre-COVID cash flow levels. Our Q2 was in line where we delivered a record quarter with 41.9 million of adjusted EBITDA and an over 90% increase year over year on a per share basis.

We see a strong second half of the year where we are reiterating guidance of 175 million to 185 million of EBITDA. Our number one priority remains deleveraging and free cash flow generation, and we are confident in our ability to achieve our target of three to three and a half times debt to EBITDA with the closing of the Pioneer Pipeline sale.

We remain impressed by the re resiliency of our business through COVID, and this is the result of the location and contracted nature of our assets with over 70% of our EBITDA coming from long-term agreements and approximately 50% of our EBITDA from investment grade counterparties. Over the past three months, we have seen three of our largest customers all access capital and again wish to thank our customers for their support.

Congratulate the Kelt team on their sale of their Inga/Fireweed property and we'll eliminate all debt and they will be sitting on cash. Further, we saw Pipestone Energy, one of our other large customers, access $70 million of convertible preferred equity and accelerate their capital program and wish to congratulate them. And last was our largest customer in Husky access 1.25 billion of debt at an impressive 3.8% interest rate. Great to see three of our largest customers strengthen their balance sheets.

Our business, although not untouched, has remained resilient and to only to have an impact of 10% to 20% to our business has been an impressive accomplishment. We're not aware of another infrastructure company in Canada that delivered adjusted EBITDA per share growth of over 90% year-over-year and what is likely to be one of the toughest quarters of our generation.

It is important to also note that we will be one of the only companies, that is a leader on the recovery and we have seen demand in diesel and gasoline increased dramatically in the past 60 days, and demand is currently outpacing production after Prince George, where throughput is currently over 12,000 barrels a day after several successful debottlenecking projects.

We are likely to continue to see significant government stimulus and intensive infrastructure capital deployment period over the next 12 to 24 months and Tidewater is positioned very well to take advantage of this. This includes some of the largest capital projects in Canada and even North America in and around Prince George including Site C dam, Coastal GasLink, LNG Canada and the TransMountain pipeline, all of which are multibillion dollar projects.

We have seen a significant activity ramp on Coastal GasLink, which runs just north of Prince George. Further, the activity around the Montney over the past three months has been significant, with Conoco stepping in and paying over $500 million for Kelt firewood property and more recently CNRL purchasing paint and Pony in the B.C. Montney. This further validates the prime location of our assets and infrastructure including our Prince George refinery and related tankage and infrastructure.

To see several refineries across North America and the world realizing negative margins in Q2, while our margin at Prince George has held above $44 a barrel also emphasizes the strategic nature of our assets and infrastructure. To see the Marathon Martinez refinery in California announced closing later this year and yesterday to see the Phillips 66 Rodeo refinery announced conversion to renewable diesel are both very positive for Prince George, as diesel and gasoline production on the West Coast will be reduced significantly, and Prince George remains advantaged with our Canadian crude supply.

We continue to forecast and increase an adjusted EBITDA of approximately 80% from 2019 to 2020, and are one of only a very few companies that have 80% of per share EBITDA growth from 2019 to 2020. We do expect to continue to deliver material debt adjusted per share EBITDA growth into 2021. Counterparty risk continues to be a focus of the market and want to reiterate that 50% of our EBITDA is from investment grade counterparties with Husky being our largest customer on the five year optic offtake at Prince George.

As previously mentioned to see our three largest customers' access material capital and improve their balance sheets over the last three months reiterate the strength of our customers and contracts. We currently are not aware of any material customers being at risk of going into receiver shoot. Price George continues to perform well while Q2 was impacted by reduced demand in April, which quickly recovered in May and into June and we have seen demand levels at or above pre COVID levels for the past couple of months.

Q2 was also impacted by our two week maintenance and the debottlenecking program on the refinery where we successful in the bottlenecking the refinery, and are now seeing over 12,000 barrels a day of throughput. When we acquired Price George, we emphasize that this would be a key defense of assets in a crude collapse. And although not completely immune, we have seen Prince George cracks brands hold at $44 a barrel or above, what is likely to be the largest oil price shock that we will see in our careers.

While deleveraging remains our focus, we continue to grow our significant material related to projects that are under 24 month’s payouts. Capital expenditures are currently planned to be minimal in 2020, as we focus on the deleveraging, but do want our shareholders to be aware that we do have a significant inventory, which continues to grow projects with 50% plus rates of return. The Pipestone Gas Plant had its strongest runtimes and cash flow generation to-date in the second quarter and we expect this to continue throughout the remainder of 2020.

Tidewater processed an average volume of 72 million cubic feet a day in the second quarter of 2020 and increased of 10% over the first quarter, liquids production also increased by 65% with the commissioning of the Pembina C2 plus line and the deep processing unit. Facility uptime and availability for the quarter averaged 96% and 92% respectively. The Pipestone Gas Plant is fully contracted with over 80% committed on take or pay arrangements.

Throughput on the Pioneer Pipeline continued to be strong and it's supported by a 15-year take or pay contract with TransAlta, the sale of the Pioneer Pipeline continues to proceed where we believe where the definitive agreement was executed on June 18th and Tidewater expects to close the transaction by year end 2020. However, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals could delay the expected closing date into 2021.

We continue to be committed to our ESG performance by investing in infrastructure to increase energy and natural resource efficiency, renew submissions and enhanced environmental performance. We have developed an interface on our website for the investment community to view as part of our transparency to communicate key environmental safety and other sustainability metrics. Tidewater is evaluating certain small and medium scale green projects in conjunction with government funding programs at many of its sites, including our Prince George refinery.

To reiterate after enduring, what is likely the worst shock to the global economy and the oil and gas industry. We do feel the worst is behind us. And we are well positioned for what is likely to be one of the largest economic stimulus and infrastructure build-out periods in our lifetime. Our business remains resilient as a result, the location and contracted nature of our infrastructure assets accompanied with strong defense of assets.

We are confident in our ability to deliver 175 million to 185 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2020 with debt to EBITDA, assuming the closing of the Pioneer Pipeline sale to be 3 to 3.5 times at year end. Our focus remains free cash flow generation and debt reduction, and we do feel strongly that we can continue to show material debt adjusted cash flow per share growth for years to come. We're also pleased to welcome Mr. Michael Salamon, Mr. Neil McCarron, of Birch Hill Equity Partners and Ms. Gail Yester to support of Directors.

I do want to thank our staff, board shareholders, credit syndicate partners, and all stakeholders for all your support through what was likely one of the toughest quarters in our careers. We look forward to delivering strong results in the second half of 2020 and remain confident in our ability to deliver debt adjusted per share free cash flow growth into the future. Our number one priority over the next six months continues to be debt reduction and achieving 3 to 3.5 times debt to EBITDA with the closing of the Pioneer Pipeline sale.

I'll pass it back to Mr. Vorra and he can walk you through some of the details around the financial side of our Q2.

Joel Vorra

Thanks Joel. I'll just go over a brief overview of the quarterly highlights, mostly in comparison to Q1, given significant changes in the business from the same period in the prior year, I think more appropriate to compared to Q1. Starting with top line revenue of approximately 178 million, that was a decrease over Q1 primarily related to the change in commodity prices.

We had a commensurate decrease in operating expenses of approximately 30%, which resulted in gross operating margin of approximately adjusted for hedging gains of approximately 23% versus 18% in the prior quarter, so although revenue moved down, operating costs also moved down and overall adjusted operating margin for hedging gains increased from 18% to 23%, primarily as a result of increased contribution from the Pipestone Gas Plant, the connection to the Pembina Pipelines and the uptime that Joel MacLeod mentioned.

Adjusted operating margin was approximately 43.5 million compared to 45 million in the prior quarter, so in line and in line with our expectations, given impacts from COVID in late Q1 and in early Q2, and then again saw a pretty quick recovery into the end of May and into June.

EBITDA margin was approximately 42 million and 23% again increased contributions on Pipestone Gas Plant being in the summer injection season, also the increased margins from gas storage, which is a higher margin business, higher margin in the summer, and then a little bit of impact in the early part of the quarter from the refinery, but overall adjusted EBITDA of approximately 42 million and EBITDA margin of 23%.

Distributable cash flow was 10.5 million for the quarter, a payout ratio of approximately 32%. We're generally targeting under 25% payout ratio for the year. Maintenance capital would have been one of the drivers for that distributable cash flow number, which was our planned two week outage at the Prince George Refinery, but expect that distributable cash flow number to increase and be sub 30% and even sub 25% for Q3 and Q4.

Again, committed to reducing debt, applying free cash flow to that net debt, amount net debt decreased approximately 9 million quarter-over-quarter, which I think was sort of in line with expectations, not a massive movement from Q1 to Q2, but that number and deleveraging to increase into the end of the year.

I think with that, we touched on the main financial highlights, and I think we'll open it up to the call for questions.

Your first question comes from Patrick Kenny of National Bank Financial.

Patrick Kenny

Just starting with the closing of Pioneer, you're still shooting for year-end. But with respect to mitigating any delays there, can you just provide some detail on what you guys can do specifically to expedite the approval process? And maybe at the same time just clarify what the bottlenecks are that could push closing towards mid next year?

Joel MacLeod

Yes, for sure, Pat, not necessarily an easy answer, I think we just want to assure our shareholders that it's daily. Our partner in TransAlta has been a huge help and full-court press to move through the regulatory process. So step one is to make all the related filings and we're close to doing so, and then just ensuring we have all our ducks in a row to be as supportive as possible.

But I want to assure our shareholders that it's all hands on deck. We're not all away on holidays, 50% plus of our staff are in the office and its full-court press. I think some of the past we'd like to keep it internal and confidential. So we don't set off any alarms or flags through the process. And overall, it's going well, and we're feeling, I'd say good about closing before year-end, but there is risk that was slipping to Q1.

Patrick Kenny

And then speaking of somewhat confidential agreements, but the Husky force majeure, I mean, didn't appear to be a big factor in the quarter at the end of the day, like you said, June demand, pretty much back to normal there, but maybe just an update on Husky potentially backfilling any volume commitment shortfall, those experienced back in April and May, potentially coming back to the remaining months of 2020 year, and if that revenue recovery is baked into your 175 to 185 EBITDA guidance? Or does that represent a bit of upside potential to those numbers?

Joel Vorra

Yes, Pat, Husky has been a great partner. Obviously, we always got to think through risk and definitely had legal counsel ready. But to see it, Prince George demand recovers quickly it has and Husky has been doing an incredible job and going on to their weight. We've seen it record lift. We've seen days where we see as much as 10,000 barrels a day of diesel only move, especially with coastal gasoline ramping up.

We get an updated forecast from Husky and right now, they're set to meet and/or potentially exceed their offtake, which is pretty exciting. So what I say there's significant upside to our base 175 to 185 EBITDA 2020. No, I wouldn't say, it's material or significant, but there's definitely some upside there and continue to see more growth in demand than we definitely would have evaded.

Patrick Kenny

Okay, great. And then I know it's still early days on the biofuels front here or even the low carbon fuel standard opportunities, but maybe you can just give us a sense as to what sort of capital commitment we're looking at it here? And outside the ESG accretion, I think, we saw a 50% IRRs in the release. Just how should we be thinking about upside potential to your run rate EBITDA from these more green investments?

Joel Vorra

Yes, Pat, I'd say, it's a little early to say, even when we acquired the Prince George refinery. The team, Husky, prior owner did a great job, continually received a LCFS part three credits, low carbon fuel standard credits. Example would be before we took over the refinery on the turnaround, they changed the catalyst to run canola oil and cold process canola oil. So, we're still evaluating if we're actually going to do that.

We're continuing to work through the studies, continue to keep it moving forward and do have some part three credits that we're receiving and then into the end of the year. And the funding on that piece is near a 100%, which has been very helpful. As we speak today, we don't have anything of significant size and scale. So, we're talking about more of studies in that $1 million to $5 million round, even combined with all the pieces.

I think that the larger discussions are a full renewable diesel component. But again, we'd like to keep some of that confidential. And today there's no, certainly, we wouldn't even be 30%, 40%, 50% a certain, but we want to do the studies, do the work. And if all goes well, we're more than happy to evaluate. And the support from even the federal and the provincial governments maybe there is a higher probability and we're excited to explore those opportunities.

Patrick Kenny

Okay. That's helpful, Joel. Then last one for me, if I could just on gas storage, fundamentals looking, I guess, fairly attractive heading into this winter. Can you just remind us between Pipestone and Brazo, how much is contracted versus available for you to take advantage of any strengths and spreads through the winter?

Joel Vorra

Yes, good question, Pat. I'd say, we're generally contracted would be north of 80%. That being said, we have seen operationally, the reservoirs exceed our expectations at times. But when we look forward to the winter, I'd say we're north of 80, maybe even north of 90% contracted with a little bit of a question there. So, I'd say, there's some ability to utilize some of that space ourselves. But for the most part, we are fully contracted. Obviously, if we see some volatility in AECO gas that's obviously all helps storage, but for the most part those reservoirs are fully contracted.

Your next question comes from Rob Hope of Scotia Bank.

Rob Hope

Yes, morning everyone or afternoon. I'm just taking a look at the PGR, with your Q1 results, targeting around $75 million there. We have seen demand kind of pickup stronger than anticipated and cracks may look robust. How did Q2 play out? And how does the rest of the year look versus your prior guidance?

Joel Vorra

April was definitely an underperformance mainly due to demand with COVID and demand moving down. We also had our two week maintenance. So want to be upfront and admit that April, underperform but to see demand come back as quick as it did. May was probably close to in line, maybe a touch under but with refined product pricing moving up and crude being relatively cheap that we had built into our tanks. May probably was in line and then June, I would say, was getting close to kind of an old performance month on that base 75 million of EBITDA. And we are hopeful that that'll continue here into the end of the year. We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but we do see our daily demand and today things are feeling pretty darn good.

Rob Hope

And then, when you're speaking about these, we'll call it, quick payback projects. I realized that debt repayment will be a focus over the next six months, but it will help big as a portfolio do these projects. And how quickly would you want to move on these following a Pioneer close?

Joel Vorra

We're starting with small projects. Butane blending would be a great example kind of magnitude of a million dollars and sub two year payout, but we've also debottleneck a lot of our unit side. We're working through a unifier. We did debottleneck our ISOM unit and our reformers were close to debottlenecking and these are hundreds of thousands of dollars pump changes. Some are even changing valves or testing control valves.

So, again, our teams done an incredible job and seeing opportunities. So if you said tools, small ones interesting helpful. I would say, we're not spending a lot of time yet on big expansions, a $20 million, a $50 million, a $75 million expansion for us to have success on this low capital high rate of return projects is meaningful and we have to focus on deleveraging today. But over the next 2, 4, 6 months, I do think we'll have some meaningful capital projects the size and scale. I think the question will be, can they truly hold sub to your payout.

So I think we have an inventory of 10 plus projects, none over $3 million to give you a sense. So we haven't been spending time on a new FCC unit, a new crude unit, a major tankage build out, as today it's been smaller projects, higher rate of return. But over the next three, six months, I think we'll start looking at some of those bigger projects, especially if we had government funding on some of the green projects then there is potential, but those returns are strong. But we would don't want to set the expectation that we have $50 million and $100 million projects today that are we know are going to be sub to your payouts.

Your next question comes from Robert Catellier with CIBC Capital Markets.

Robert Catellier

First question is on your outlook for 2021. So, if the drilling continues at the current pace, which I think we can all agree is pretty anemic. What degree if throughput declines are possible in light of the relatively high level of contracting you have?

Joel MacLeod

Do you mean declines, Rob, kind of around our assets to your point drill activity stage, what would we say that kind of our main app? So Prince George has a refinery, we wouldn't have a concern today. There's refinery small, which is helpful. It's only 12,000 barrels a day refinery compared to the production in BC and that we can bring in Pipestone itself is fully contracted.

So it's a good point, but to see Kelt remove all their debts, now they're focused on Wembley/Pipestone in all. Our senses, they're probably going to drill a couple wells. They don't want to speak for themselves. And obviously, if we see continued uptake in commodity price, they could accelerate Pipestone energy itself, did raise 70 million on their convertible preferred and did come obviously, we are going to accelerate capital, and that's right in right in our backyard, which is helpful.

So I would say Pipestone, you probably see production fairly flat and we are fully contracted. If we go to a Brazeau, I want to kind of go in order of magnitude and materiality. If we go to Brazeau River, this is public data, but you'd see West brick continuing to run one rate, which has been helpful, and we've been able to hold Brazeau volumes fairly flat and potentially even increase with Kira shutting in some of their plants and producers asking, if they can get into Brazeau.

But again, want to be careful not to over promise and say Brazeau River is going to have a massive ramp and through. But I think if we said we expect it to be fairly flat that would be conservative. Ram River itself, which would probably be our next largest chunk of cash flow, has been fairly flat, but this morning, Anko at above 230 is helpful. We saw Parada, one of our larger customers released the results, and they generated I think around 15 million of quarterly cash flows.

So about 320, 210 gas prices very helpful, even around Ram River. So, our view would be if gas prices or whether they do or they're in line with the forward strip and oil. Yes, we would probably conservatively say, a 5% to 10% decrease, but as we walked through our core assets. Today, we don't necessarily see a big move down. And I'd say, gas price would be the driver and be helpful at Ram River and Brazeau were liquids pricing would be more of the driver up at Pipestone.

Robert Catellier

It's very good to go 5% to 10% those seems like a lot go to the contracting the tools you have some of the plans. Maybe we could segue into the marketing business. There was a comment in the MD&A that the marketing business has found new ways to enhance producer networks and create some operational flexibility. Can you provide a little bit more color on that please?

Joel MacLeod

For sure. Our Pembina C2+ tubeless connection came online at Pipestone, which is very helpful to liquids marketing to the producers. We are able to deliver a small ethane premium to producers, which four or five years ago even prior to Tidewater, I'd never seen nothing premiums, but that comes from initially Brazeau.

And our team doing a great job of negotiating with some of the larger theme buyers and Edmonton, SO that would be a lever that Pipestone has and is significant. And even to have now the C3 molecules, the C4 molecules tied in at Pipestone gives us another lever to help optimize improve customers netbacks, but leverage some of our relationships and our railcars to find new markets. That's probably the biggest lever on the marketing piece.

The refine product piece, I would say, we do expect to see dislocations and we have seen some when we saw demand in April get crushed at Prince George. We had to get creative leverage off some of our historic relationships and over products outside of Prince George in the Pacific Northwest on the U.S. side to even Eastern Canada, and our team did a great job there. So that would be another piece that we're excited to continue to grow and explore.

Robert Catellier

Okay, final question for me is, we've seen a number of cost reduction programs in the industry. I wonder, if there's a similar opportunity for Tidewater and then should we expect any other asset sales in the second half of 2021?

Joel MacLeod

So cost reduction, I may get Joel to jump in. I know at Brazeau, our team has done a great job there to find some options, definitely across our assets. For the first time, as most of you know, we've been on the offensive and been very aggressive over the past four years. We've had time to reflect internally and optimize to your point.

I know Brazeau River is an area where we've had success, but across all our assets, we've been able to trim cost. I'm trying to think of specific examples and all that Joel, jump in. Can you think of any other specific examples Joel? I know in general, it's just grinding through cost, even maintenance, you will see from our quarter we're under forecast, under budget as we speak, and it's a function of labor being hungry to work and having five, four and five year history.

I know it doesn't seem like a lot, but for Tidewater, it's a big deal to have four and five year history with some of the contractors and they want to work rather than sit at home. So they're willing to bring their rates down. But Joel, anything else I think I’m missing.

Joel Vorra

No, I think I'd just reiterate those comments. Rob, we were sort of towards the end of 2019 into Q1 2020, we were in hunker down mode. So, when things started to shut down into Q1, we had put a lot of those measures in already cutting CapEx, looking at maintenance capital, three year type turn around to four years those types of things and then even looking at vendors operating costs at all the plants. So we had started that initiative before, there was a big counter, but I would reiterate the comment that in Q2 we probably saw maybe even more than we would have expected some opportunities and cutting costs would be the biggest example, looking at opportunities that are other larger assets.

I know the Pipestone team, we don't have 12 months under our belt yet at that point, but that would be one where commissioning through Q4 and then, a pretty early cold winter, the team is now getting close to having a year under their belt at the plants. And I would say that's probably the next biggest opportunity and there's a laser focus on reducing OpEx there. So, a lot of it has been looked at and we saw some of that comes to fruition in Q2, but there are some more opportunities. I think Pipestone might be one of the other examples. And then, there are a number of optimization opportunities, even outside OpEx and now that we've had some time to focus internally.

Joel MacLeod

Rob, you had a second part to your question, we just want to make sure we answered it.

Robert Catellier

Yes, just on asset sales few weeks, but anything else on the asset sales front in the next 6 to 18 months?

Joel MacLeod

Yes, I mean, they’re small. The pieces we're looking at are small. I think in our previous quarter, you probably saw most of that small gain from the sale of one of our small ancillary businesses. And yet, we're working through a few others, but they're small. We're talking sub $6 million type of pieces. And even at times, maybe a million dollars just to focus our staff, to your point, trim even a little bit that G&A, but focus our team on our larger contract assets.

So I would say Rob unlikely, you'll see anything material, but you may see $3 million or $4 million piece or a $1 million piece even to reduce some liabilities here into the end of the year, but no guarantees. It's still pretty tough to get deals done, given the uncertainty and in general.

Your next question comes from Robert Kwan of RBC Capital Markets.

Robert Kwan

First question here is just on the payout ratio and then in the first quarter, the language was for to be under 30% and now you've introduced that range of 20% to 30%. And you mentioned earlier on the call that, you're targeting tend to be below 25%. But just wondering, what was behind introducing the 20% on the low end? Is that just tightening up the guidance range? Or are you looking at potential to actually modestly increase the dividend?

Joel Vorra

Yes, it's a good question, Robert. I think we've got a little more certainty on where the payout ratio is going to land. Q1, Q2 would have impacted, I would have probably told you in to for 2019, we'd be targeting under 20%. With Q1, Q2 that's moved up, I'd say 5% to 10%, but still expect to be well under 30%. I think we're going to see that that payout ratio come down and distributable cash flow increase into Q3, Q4. On the dividend increase, it's a good question.

And maybe I mean, I don't want to say too much, but a modest dividend increases and overly impactful to cash flow, but at the same time, we are focused, number one priorities, reducing debt, reducing leverage. So, is there a dividend increase behind that guidance? No, not at the moment, but it's something that we're always talking about even our board meeting yesterday. It came up but are there plans this second? No, but it's something that we're always evaluating and there's potential for that.

Robert Kwan

Just turning to your planned maintenance activities for the second half of the year and I guess, first just the nature of whatever maintenance, we should be aware of downtime in the second being use to protection of what total maintenance CapEx spend would be in the second half?

Joel Vorra

Total maintenance CapEx, I'd say we'd be similar to Q2 maybe a little bit higher. We did defer some planned maintenance in the second quarter. So you may see Q3 and Q4 are come in a little bit higher, that being said, we do expect distributable cash flow to be higher so and so I would still expect that metric to increase.

So I'd say, you may have a 20% increase in maintenance CapEx for Q3, Q4 and then when we talk about downtime, I think we've got, I wouldn't say anything material. There are two three tight day maintenance projects across the assets but nothing material and I wouldn't expect us to have to disclose or guide to any material downtime in the second half of 2020.

Joel MacLeod

And just to add to that, so. So sorry, Rob, capital maintenance for 2020 still reiterating that $25 million range just to help you triangulate to a number and then as far as downtime, no, I think we've seen more down, definitely more downtime in the first half than you will in the second half. This downtime anticipated that print shorter largest asset. And I placed on you may see a day or two down by a small amount, but nothing material.

Robert Kwan

Just to clarify, did I hear 25 million, as you've only done 5.5 in the first half?

Joel Vorra

Rob, there is some paying maintenance at PGR, that wouldn't result in some downtime, some of that potentially. I think we're still evaluating whether we end up in Q4-ish or we ended up in 2021, our prior guidance would have been 25 million, not saying we're going to come right on the nose. We may come a snake under, but that's a result of pushing some of that potentially into 2020. We could also have been late Q4.

Robert Kwan

So there's actually a selling material pick-up on a quarterly run rate basis into Q3 and Q4, or however it falls versus what you think in Q2?

Joel Vorra

I think we just want to give ourselves room to go back to our initial guidance and public guidance would be 25 million in capital maintenance in 2020. Similar to be closely related work related to get a few additional tanks ready to go before the end of the year is ideal. But to draw points over may slip into Q1 of 2021.

Robert Kwan

I need just finish on leverage, I think it's very clear that the number one focus is to get into that 3, 3.5 times those Pioneer. You've also put out the 2.5 to 3 times long-term range. And I guess I'm wondering. Just some color, you can give as to know over what timeframe you want to get there, put differently, post Pioneer. Do you stay capital light until you get below three times and form a ceiling for any other larger initiatives as you go forward?

Joel MacLeod

For now we're focused getting down to 3 to 3.5 times and then two. It'll be a function of our cost of capital. And I think at the market signals by our share price moving up. We will start to consider capital projects. But to your question on the dividend, that was also a question from our board, as well. Again, there's no commandment to bumper dividend. But when we receive that $138 million from the Pioneer sale, we need for surgeons to determine how we're going to deploy capital.

Number one is definitely debt repayment. But to your point, at what point do we start to allocate free cash flow or a portion of that 138 million to capital projects. It won't be significant, initially, unless the market signals that they're supportive of us going back into growth mode. But right now we feel it's very clear from our shareholder base to focus on deleverage, get to 3 to 3.5 times and longer term we'd like to be down in that 2.5 to 3 time range. But depending on the opportunity as well the rate of return the contract of nature the opportunity, we may look at capital projects but for the next 6 to 12 months deleveraging and you won't see any material capital projects.

Joel MacLeod

Thanks, everyone. We really appreciate your time today, all your support and have a good day.

Joel Vorra

Thanks, everyone.

