Considering cost cuts were front-loaded in Q2, the cost savings tailwind will likely fade once the full benefits are realized in Q3.

As one of the largest and most liquid beneficiaries of the post-2016 shale-led recovery, Halliburton (HAL) stands to be one of the biggest losers from a "lower for longer" oil scenario in the upcoming years. Thus far, COVID-19-led supply and demand shocks have severely hit oil prices, and by extension, North American shale and exploration and production (E&P) prospects appear bleak. Considering the elevated risk to HAL's top-line and future core earnings stream, I would be hesitant to buy into the stock at this juncture, especially at an elevated c. 10x 2021E EV/EBITDA multiple.

Cost-Cutting Efforts Drive Q2 Earnings Above a Lowered Bar

For oilfield services players, especially those heavily exposed to the US, the key question remains whether margins can remain intact under a post-COVID-19 normal. If Q2 was anything to go by, HAL is moving in the right direction, with EBITDA well above expectations at c. $487 million (implying a c.1.2 percentage point margin contraction to 15.2%). According to management on the Q2 '20 call, Q3 EBITDA is also set to be "relatively flat" despite a weaker top-line, which is certainly encouraging.

Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 EBITDA 970 953 918 850 487 EBITDA Margin 16.4% 17.2% 17.7% 16.9% 15.2%

Despite posting a GAAP loss of $1.91/share, HAL's operating EPS was c. $0.05 once we exclude c. $1.96 of impairments (largely non-cash and associated with pressure pumping equipment and real estate), along with inventory write-offs and severance costs. Relative to historical results, however, this was still one of the lowest operating EPS numbers HAL has posted in years.

Nonetheless, HAL continues to generate plenty of cash flow to fund its ongoing commitments, with FCF reaching $456 million on aggressive cost-out actions. Excluding the c. $198 million in dividends, FCF (ex-dividends) comes out to a lower but still positive $258 million. With more working capital unwind and cost-cutting measures to be implemented through year-end, HAL looks on track for c. $1 billion of FCF generation in 2020 on the back of a c. $800 million capital budget.

2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Cash Flow from Operations 451 871 1,167 225 598 Capital Expenditures (408) (345) (340) (213) (142) Free Cash Flow 43 526 827 12 456

Navigating a Structurally Declining North American Market

Perhaps the most worrying callout from Q2 was HAL's expectation for North American spend to decline significantly in 2020, with gassier basins outperforming oily basins. This means less production growth, but, on the other hand, management thinks we'll also see an environment with more discipline and stronger participants (this remains to be seen, however). Nonetheless, the anticipated c. 50% Y/Y declines in HAL's core market is cause for concern.

In North America land, some green shoots of completion activity are emerging, but I would not characterize this as the start of a meaningful recovery … our full-year customer spend outlook for North America remains unchanged at approximately 50% down compared to 2019.

HAL also anticipates the completion of DUCs (drilled but uncompleted wells) to drive completion activity in the second half of 2020, but greater gains seem unlikely until oil prices recover to c. $50/bbl (or higher). Considering the relatively brighter international outlook, the North American market looks set for structural declines in the coming years, likely entailing a declining share of global oil production.

International Outlook Also Down But Relatively More Resilient

Internationally, HAL is calling for a reasonably resilient 2020 activity in the Middle East region and the North Sea, while LatAm and Africa face meaningful headwinds. This compares to the outlook for North American onshore activity, where HAL sees drilling activity only finding a bottom some time in Q3 '20. A meaningful upward inflection in drilling activity remains unlikely, however, in the near term.

As a result, HAL expects shorter-cycle international barrels to fill a larger portion of incremental oil demand going forward and is aggressively pushing the adoption of its latest technologies internationally. It is worth noting that international spending is now guided to be down "mid-teens" in 2020 on a "deeper and longer pullback in Latin America," which signals incremental deterioration relative to the Q1 '20 call (10% Y/Y decline).

International Spending Decline (Y/Y) North American Spending Decline (Y/Y) 2020 Guide (Q1 '20 Call) 10% 50% 2020 Guide (Q2 '20 Call) "Mid-Teens" 50%

Implementing Structural Cost Cuts to Offset Top-Line Weakness

The key driver behind the Q2 results was the above-consensus cost savings run rate, with realized cost-out reaching c. $200 million for the quarter. While impressive, it remains unclear how much of HAL's targeted $1B cost-out program is structural, considering its cash costs are running well below its peers. For instance, HAL's upsized $240 million (including c. $60 million in Q3 '20) for a $1 billion program, compares to Schlumberger (SLB) at $1.2-1.4 billion for a $1.5 billion program and Baker Hughes (BKR) at $500 million for a $700 million program.

Importantly, the savings were front-end loaded in Q2 (c. $180 million in Q2 '20 and c. $60 million in Q3 '20), which likely means HAL captured most of the cost benefits during the quarter. Going forward, the remaining c. 25% of cost savings will be implemented in more International and real estate-focused businesses. This likely means the cost benefits will take longer to be reflected in the results, considering these are longer cycle businesses (vs. US headcount reductions). For the remainder of 2020, HAL has guided toward a c. $50 million quarterly run-rate for corporate expenses (in-line with Q2 '20 and significantly below the c. $65 million quarterly run-rate in 2019).

Source: HAL 10-Q Filing

Capital expenditures were also guided to be structurally lower, likely in the c. 5-6% of revenues range. This would entail capex levels at half the historical 10-11% of revenues run-rate, reflecting both efficiencies and lower activity. I would not rule out further capex cuts down the line, particularly considering most of the cost benefits look to be behind us, and the full extent of the benefits from cost savings is set to be realized by Q3 '20.

Making the Digital Transition

Amid declines in the core business, HAL appears to be focused on its digital approach ("Halliburton 4.0"), citing its contribution to a "large part" of the cost reductions in North America. Considering the savings came by way of remote operations and lower field personnel, maintenance capex should also be meaningfully lowered. Thinking longer-term, HAL's improving digital capabilities is positive because it facilitates HAL's transition toward a more asset-light model. Therefore, while Digital is unlikely to become a standalone reportable segment in the near term, it certainly bears watching.

Source: Q2 Presentation Slides

I think management is taking the right approach by opting to team up with entrepreneurial start-ups (instead of spending millions on developing the same solution in-house). The five-year strategic agreement with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN), for instance, demonstrates a willingness to recognize and work with external experts, while also keeping capex trim.

Liquidity Outlook Improves After the Dividend Cut

HAL carries some gearing at c. 2.5x trailing net debt/EBITDA, but the near-term liquidity outlook looks fine, especially after the c. 75% dividend cut. Taking a medium-term view, however, HAL still needs to address the $600 million and $1 billion notes due in 2023 and 2025, respectively. HAL has plenty of cash on hand, so the looming repayments should not be an issue, although a refinancing would certainly help. There is also a $3.5 billion revolver available should the need arise, and therefore, I am fairly sanguine on the liquidity position.

Source: Q2 Presentation Slides

Valuation Factors in Considerable Optimism

Along with the rest of the market, HAL shares have been a strong outperformer coming out of the March trough. Going forward, however, it is hard to see much room for an upside surprise, with cost benefits already factored into the current market valuation. HAL is trading on c. 10x 2021E EV/EBITDA, a premium to its normalized average multiple of c. 6-7x, which I think reflects the market's optimism on a recovery. Balancing this with the relatively high debt levels, the potential for pricing pressure amid a challenging industry environment, and commodity price risks, I am opting to stay on hold.

