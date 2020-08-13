Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is successfully capitalizing on the growing AI wave. Although COVID-19 has temporarily set back Ambarella, the company is still at the forefront of many secular trends. Ambarella's investments into CV (computer vision) appear to be paying off in promising markets like security cameras and automotive.

Ambarella reported solid numbers in Q1 despite the pandemic. While the company reported an impressive revenue of $54.6M, the company's Q2 revenue guidance of $47M-$53M was disappointing. Despite the fact that the coronavirus is clearly taking its toll on Ambarella, the company has much to look forward to over the long term.

Ambarella has been heavily impacted by COVID-19 and continues to face coronavirus-related disruptions.

Strong Growth Potential

Ambarella is involved in some of the most promising growth markets. The company's CV technology is allowing the company to capitalize on emerging technologies like autonomous driving. Given the potential market for autonomous technologies in the automotive industry, Ambarella is smart to focus on this market.

By 2025, the serviceable addressable market for autonomous is expected to reach ~$2.5B. This figure could actually underestimate the autonomous market, given how useful this technology can be. If companies like Tesla (TSLA) succeed in their autonomous visions, other auto companies could start to adopt autonomous technologies far sooner than expected. This will put Ambarella in a great position as a leader in CV.

Ambarella could see demand spike in the coming years with the growth of autonomous technologies not only in automotive, but also in industries such as consumer robotics.

Although automotive camera systems still only account for around 15%-20% of Ambarella's total revenue, this business will likely only grow in importance moving forward. In the near term, however, automotive will likely continue to suffer as a result of the coronavirus. OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers have experienced shutdowns and delays during this time period.

COVID-19 has impacted Ambarella across the board, from its security business to its automotive business. The company's security business, however, has rebounded during this quarter and could continue to recover moving forward. Given that the security camera market accounts for ~60%-65% of the company's 2020 revenue, this rebound in the security business is promising.

Autonomous driving will likely be a major driving force for Ambarella. The company has focused a great deal of attention on this technology over the years.

Headwinds

Ambarella is dealing with a multitude of headwinds. COVID-19 undoubtedly represents the most immediate obstacle facing Ambarella. As was already mentioned, the coronavirus has disrupted Ambarella's workforce and supply chain across the board. However, the coronavirus may not actually be the largest threat facing Ambarella.

Rising US-China tensions may actually represent the largest long-term threat to Ambarella. As the trade war heats up, demand from Chinese customers could be negatively impacted. With the US-China relations only worsening, the Chinese market could become increasingly unreliable for Ambarella.

Given the sheer size of the Chinese market, Ambarella has much to lose from escalating trade tensions. However, Ambarella does have an opportunity to gain from this situation. With Huawei being subject to the United States NDAA government ban, many customers are dropping Huawei HiSilicon. Hanwha Techwin, for instance, is dropping Huawei and increasing its dependence on Ambarella chips.

Worsening US-China relations could have a serious negative impact on Ambarella.

Conclusion

Ambarella is facing significant near-term macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds. Despite this, the company's long-term prospects are stronger than ever. In fact, the pandemic could actually accelerate automation as a result of global workforce disruptions. Autonomous technologies could become more vital than ever as a result of social distancing measures.

Ambarella still has upside at its valuation of $1.6B. The company is currently at the forefront of many promising secular trends. With AI and automation taking center stage, Ambarella is well-positioned for growth going forward. The company's investments into its CV SoC technology are set to pay off over the next few years.

