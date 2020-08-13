Judging by the multiples, the company is undervalued compared to the market. But the market as a whole is overvalued and prone to correction.

Ultimately, in an investment context, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is interesting as long as its audience continues to grow. The result of the last quarter confirmed that this condition holds. Although, of course, the forced social isolation due to the coronavirus played a positive role here.

Whatever it was, considering the long-term relationship between the number of Monthly Active Users (MAU) and the company's capitalization, we can state that Facebook's price is now almost balanced:

Let's turn to the key financial indicators.

The long-term relationship between the revenue TTM absolute size and Facebook's capitalization has been describing the company's current capitalization as overvalued:

But the most interesting thing in this case is that this relationship is not linear, as usual, but logarithmic. This means that, with the growth of Facebook's revenue, the growth rate of the company's capitalization slows down.

It is noteworthy that such a characteristic of the relationship has been observed even over the last five years:

This is a visualization of such a phenomenon as multiple compression, which, as a rule, reflects investors' doubts as to the stability of a company's future revenue growth rate.

But the interesting point is that the long-term relationship between the EPS TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization is linear, and this relationship describes the company's current price as slightly overvalued:

In my opinion, the most logical explanation for the above is that the focus of investors on Facebook is gradually shifting from revenue to profit. And in this context, the company is more or less adequately evaluated by the market.

Now, I suggest to take a look at a comparable valuation of Facebook through multiples. There are several models that deserve your attention.

First of all, let's consider the Forward PSG multiple. In this case, the implied price is much greater than the actual:

The interesting thing is that, over the last two years, until recently, the implied price has been corresponding to the actual price. The situation has changed only since May:

Judging by the Forward P/E multiple, Facebook is also undervalued:

And such a fundamental multiple like EV/IC also indicates that FB is undervalued:

So, judging by the multiples, Facebook is undervalued compared to the market. But the question is whether the market itself is overvalued???

Here's what I think about it. Look at this graph.

Usually, the rolling monthly correlation between NASDAQ and Russell 2000 is about 75%, but now, it is close to zero. This means that, now, the market for the IT sector and the market for small-cap companies are practically independent of each other. This is abnormal and not forever.

In my opinion, of course, the IT sector is now overvalued due to the coronavirus. For the same reason, small businesses are greatly undervalued. Because only the IT sector is not directly affected by quarantine measures. This results in excess capital inflows into technology stocks. But, as I have already noted, this is not forever, and sooner or later, the reverse phase of the process will begin.

Bottom line

So, Facebook itself is undervalued and has potential for further growth. But the IT sector as a whole is overvalued and prone to correction. Therefore, I am neutral about FB for the next quarter.

