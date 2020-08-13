Strong Bullish News For Oil

Global oil markets are in a constant state of change. Low prices lead to lower output, which can lead to the market overshooting in terms of production cuts. The opposite happens when prices are high. Regionally, there can be inconsistencies. While inventories may surge in one part of the world, the high cost of moving crude to other nations can result in appropriate balances or even shortages elsewhere. Some recent revisions made in data provided by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) in its STEO (Short-Term Energy Outlook) seems to illustrate that while the US will continue to deal with high amounts of inventory for the foreseeable future, the rest of the developed world will see the oil market come back into balance no later than the end of next year. If this data is accurate, the end result is sure to be positive for investors in this space moving forward.

Changes

Each month, the EIA comes out with revisions to its STEO figures. Some months, the end result is minor and not even worth mentioning. Other months, like for the report issued this August, the results show a significant change expected for the oil industry. Not always are these figures so clear cut though. In some way, you can expect a move that, relative to a year earlier, is bullish but is bearish relative to the prior month’s report. The opposite of this can transpire as well. As an example, we need only look at expectations regarding production for both the US and OPEC. These can be seen in the table below.

*Created by Author

As you can see, US output this year is now expected to average about 11.26 million barrels per day. This is bullish in the respect that it represents a 0.99 million barrels per day decline compared to the 12.25 million barrels per day the US generated in 2019. But it’s bullish in the respect that it represents a drop of 0.37 million barrels per day compared to what July’s report anticipated. 2021, meanwhile, also should see a year-over-year decline, but not as drastic as the EIA thought just a month earlier. On the whole, these developments are bullish because over the three-year window covered, it translates to 80.67 million fewer barrels of oil produced by the US. Similar fluctuations can be seen with OPEC, with its changes expected to result in 58.67 million fewer barrels of crude as well over the three years ending in 2021.

Globally, the picture looks even more interesting. This can be seen in the table below. Based on the data provided, global supply this year should now be lower than previously anticipated by 0.37 million barrels per day. This works out to 94.22 million barrels per day, and is 6.42 million barrels per day beneath the 100.64 million barrels per day the world produced in 2019. As energy prices rebound, so too should output. Next year, supply should expand to 99.37 million barrels per day, which is 0.61 million barrels higher than prior expectations called for. On the whole, this all works out to 83.58 million barrels in excess supply in the three years ending in 2021.

*Created by Author

Fortunately for investors, global demand should see a nice rebound as well. In addition to being revised higher by 0.21 million barrels per day in 2019, the expectation is for demand this year to be higher by 0.25 million barrels per day and for next year’s to be higher by 0.28 million barrels per day. This cumulatively works out to demand coming in stronger during this three-year window by 270.35 million barrels. In all, this means that the supply/demand imbalance has now shifted 186.77 million barrels further in the favor of bulls.

To see what this impact should be on the US and the OECD nations as a whole, we need only look at the next table below. In it, you can see that the inventory picture in the US is worsening this year and only getting marginally better (though not relatively better) in 2021. For the OECD nations as a whole, though, the opposite is true. The expectation now is for total inventories to end this year 163 million barrels below what was previously anticipated. This will narrow some to 128 million barrels the year after, but the bottom line is that any movement like that is a net positive for investors.

*Created by Author

What gets really exciting is when you place this data into proper context. You see, the market (for OECD nations at least) is generally considered perfectly in balance when commercial inventories account for between 55 and 60 days worth of consumption. Anything below that, and we have a shortage. Anything above it, and we have a glut. If this data ends up holding true, then by the fourth quarter of 2021, we will have about 59.33 days worth of consumption among all OECD nations. This means that inventories could actually be up to 31.13 million barrels higher than forecasted before we are in glut territory. That’s a great place to be for oil bulls and likely means some increase in pricing will be on the horizon.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it looks clear to me that the oil picture looks quite bullish at the moment. The US remains a tough spot and because of this I suspect the WTI-Brent spread will widen, with Brent rising more than WTI will. However, I do believe the data is sufficient to suggest that prices generally should move up from here if we stay the current course.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.