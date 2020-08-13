Like Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) fell following strong Q2 results. The mobile gaming sector was hot during the quarter due to the stay-at-home economy, but investors weren't fond of the stocks as both hit strong resistance recently. After this dip, my bullish investment thesis holds, with the stock nearly $1.50 below the recent highs and record results expected going forward.

Image Source: Zynga website

No Justification For Dip

After another blowout quarter, Zynga has fallen for no real justified reason. The company is reporting record bookings and expects the addition of Peak to add to strong bookings.

For Q2, Zynga generated bookings of $518 million, above guidance of $500 million provided in early May. The company guided to Q3 bookings of $620 million as the addition of Toon Blast and Toy Blast from Peak will contribute to a bookings boost.

The numbers are difficult to analyze as the previous guidance had Peak running at a $150 million quarterly bookings rate combined with the potential headwinds of the change in the Apple (AAPL) ad policy. Not to mention, the Q2 bookings were elevated due to stay-at-home users during Q2.

In total, Zynga guided to 2020 bookings of $2.2 billion. This amount suggests Q4 bookings of $637 million. In essence, the mobile game developer is guiding 2H bookings at an annualized rate of $2.51 billion. My previous estimate had 2020 pro forma bookings in the $2.34 billion range.

The main issue is the new Apple ad policy impact. Along with the iOS 14 release around September, Apple will have a required opt-in for the ID for Advertisers (IDFA). The IDFA is a number assigned to iOS devices to help track users and is currently an opt-out function. Gamers will now be required to opt-in to device tracking.

The impact to Zynga is unknown, but the move by Apple clearly isn't helpful to the business. Zynga gets about $60 million in quarterly bookings from advertising within games, so this value could drop.

Source: Zynga Q2'20 presentation

The advertising amounts are hardly above 10% of bookings, but the recent deal to purchase Rollic is based on hyper-casual games reliant on advertising revenues. Zynga made the deal knowing Apple was in the process of flipping the INFA to opt-out because Rollic doesn't rely on this tag.

The bigger issue could be the ability of Zynga to acquire new users with an inability to target advertising at users. The management team appears less concerned about this move by Apple, though.

First, it only impacts iOS 14 users which will be a small portion of the user base to start. Second, the move only impacts Apple users, so Android users won't be impacted. Third, users can clearly opt into device tracking, and the possibility exists that most consumers are fine with tracking in order to obtain better ad targeting.

Zynga doesn't appear too concerned about the impact per CEO Frank Gibeau on the Q2 earnings call:

In terms of the actual specific impacts that IDFA will have on acquisition or advertising, CPMs and yield. I think it’s a little too early to tell what will happen there. I think there’s going to be puts and takes. And I think long term, things will settle out. There’ll be new opportunities and new places to innovate. At the same time some traditional tools and tactics might start to lose their effectiveness. So, it will be a little bit choppy here in the early stages. And as Apple rolls out some of its platform shifts, we also still have Android and other platforms that are continuing to operate in the context that we’re currently comfortable with. I would point out that in the case of Rollic, for example, the way that they acquire players does not rely on IDFA.

Deep Value

So, while IDFA might cause some hiccups in the business during 2021, my general view is that Zynga and other advertisers will figure it out. At the same time, the stock is just too cheap here to ignore.

Zynga now has 1.08 billion shares outstanding, so the stock is worth $10.0 billion. The gap between the company and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Electronic Arts (EA) remains the reason to continue holding Zynga.

Data by YCharts

The market still isn't giving Zynga respect for turning into a growing business able to generate substantial EBITDA margins in the future. In addition, with the 2H bookings run rate of $2.5 billion, the company is likely to top analyst estimates of $2.7 billion next year.

My target of a 6.0x EV/FY21 bookings multiple pushes the stock valuation up to $16.2 billion. The EV includes $0 net cash now following the ~$900 million payout for Peak. The updated stock target is ~$15. The market could soon start looking at 2021 estimates for bookings actually up at $3.0 billion, which would push the price target closing in on $17.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Zynga continues to execute on acquisitions, and the Peak and Rollic deals will push bookings even higher. The Apple advertising hiccup isn't likely to stop the mobile game developer from executing on growth initiatives.

Zynga remains cheap here and is a Buy on this weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZNGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.