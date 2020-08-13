FRB restrictions, a $400 million lawsuit on its acquisition, and questions over the accounting practices of its subsidiary are other factors that make Fifth Third Bancorp a challenge.

Fifth Third Bancorp faces many headwinds in 2020 but has adequate liquidity to ride through the rough patch.

In the long run we shall have to pay our debts at a time that may be very inconvenient for our survival. - Norbert Wiener

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) beat EPS estimates by $0.09 and revenues by $4.67 million in Q2 2020. As of August 13, 2020, FITB's stock is hovering at $21.30, below its last-reported tangible book value of $22.69. The management team has disclosed that its unrealized pretax gain in their securities and hedge portfolios was $3.9 billion as of Q2 2020. It also had $100 billion in liquidity sources. That gives it adequate liquidity in the near term.

All these numbers look good on paper, but recent events and announcements suggest otherwise:

1. On June 25, 2020, the Federal Reserve Board (FRB) provided FITB with an indicative stress capital buffer of 2.5%. If the company does not maintain capital above these levels, it will face restrictions in making any capital distributions, including stock repurchases and paying dividends.

Aside from this, the FRB has also directed all large banking corporations, including FITB, to suspend share purchases in Q3 2020. FITB has also been directed to limit dividend payouts to the Q2 2020 payout, and this dividend payout must be according to a formula based on recent income. FITB paid $0.27 in Q2 2020, and so for Q3 2020, it can pay only the lesser of these two figures: $0.27 or the number derived by the FRB formula, whichever is lesser.

FITB has also been directed to resubmit its capital plans that include the COVID-19 hit at a later stage. The company has already started work on an expense reduction program, about which it will notify at a later stage.

2. Of FITB's total commercial loan book of $78 billion as of Q2 2020, $14 billion has been lent to companies that are reeling under the brunt of COVID-19 - industries such as consumer discretionary, hospitality, leisure, travel, and healthcare (impacted because of the fall in non-COVID-19 business).

Image Source: FITB Presentation

While the company estimates a 55 basis points net charge-off, the real situation suggests that businesses are struggling, and analysts estimate that a tsunami of bankruptcies is coming. It is uncertain how FITB's balance sheet will be impacted going forward - it all depends on how long the pandemic lasts. There's also a lot of vaccine buzz these days, but we just aren't sure.

3. In March 2019, FITB acquired MB Financial in a stock-and-cash deal. On July 30, newspapers reported that MB Financial was the target of a $400 million whistleblower lawsuit. Investor law rights firms are investigating whether FITB issued misleading information to investors in connection with its MB Financial merger.

We don't know how this will end, but it for sure doesn't sound good.

4. On June 24, 2020, the SEC demanded clarification from the Fifth Third Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of FITB, on its accounting practices. The bank had excluded "provision in excess of credit losses" while calculating its non-GAAP net income. The bank was warned not to disclose accounting measures that did not include any provision for credit losses.

This warning will not have any financial impact. However, it does raise questions about the accounting information being disclosed in FITB's subsidiaries' books.

5. FITB originated 37,000 loans totaling to $5.5 billion under the Paycheck Protection Program. Though these loans are guaranteed by the SBA, the company may still not be able to fully recover the loan guarantee in cases where borrowers do not qualify for loan forgiveness. It will have to move against the borrower for recovery in such cases, and that is a huge headache in these testing times.

Image Source: FITB SEC Filing for Q2 2020

6. FITB seems fairly valued as of August 13, 2020. A forward Price/Earnings (P/E) GAAP ratio of 17.53 as compared to the sector median of 12.81 suggests that the scrip is already ruling at a high P/E multiple. A low Price/Book ratio of 0.74 as compared to the sector median of 0.88 suggests that investors are not enthusiastic about the stock.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Summing Up

FITB seems like an unexciting stock that can be passed over in 2020 because:

a. Many bankruptcies are waiting around the corner, and we don't know how these will impact FITB's balance sheet.

b. The $400 million MB Financial lawsuit is uninvited trouble.

c. FRB's restrictions can impact Q3 and Q4 2020 payouts.

d. The accounting practices adopted by FITB's subsidiary, Fifth Third Bank, have cast a shadow on the group companies.

e. There's an element of doubt hanging over the PPP loans FITB has originated this year.

f. Above everything else, we are all unsure how long this pandemic disruption will last. If it prolongs, financial companies' risks will multiply.

