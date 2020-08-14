This is the 1st of a 4-part article on Evogene. This article will look at Evogene generally and then focus on Evogene's 90% owned subsidiary Biomica (Microbiome Therapeutics).

Notwithstanding the tremendous potential value created, Evogene has a $29 million market cap, trades below cash, and has no analyst coverage. Evogene's four subsidiaries are hidden gems that have the potential to generate very substantial gains for Evogene investors during the next 2 to 3 years.

Each subsidiary has its own impressive management and board, and each is engaged in leading-edge science advancing their products towards commercialization.

Using its Computational Predictive Biology platform, Evogene has created a number of divisions, as well as 4 valuable subsidiaries - Biomica, Lavie Bio, AgPlenus, and Canonic.

Evogene Ltd. has developed a unique Computational Predictive Biology platform, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to life-science products such as microbes, small molecules and genes.

Based in Israel, Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) has developed a unique computational predictive biology "CPB" platform, which leverages big data with advanced algorithms such as machine learning and other artificial intelligence ("AI"), while adding a deep understanding of biology and advanced biological technologies. Evogene is using its proprietary CPB platform to computationally design and develop next-generation life-science products based upon three core components: microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Evogene's computational platform allows it to substantially increase the probability of successful life-science product development, increase the efficacy and reduce the toxicity of its life-science products while reducing time and cost to development. Its strategic partners include BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), Corteva (CTVA), ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) as well as various academic and medical institutions.

Evogene Corporate Summary

All figures in $US unless otherwise stated

Evogene (EVGN), TASE (Israel)

Common Shares Outstanding (July 30, 2020) - 25,754,297

Current share price - $1.22 USD

Market Cap (close August 7, 2020) - $29 million

Cash position as of June 30, 2020 - $38.1 million

Debt: n/a

Operating loss for Q2 2020 was approximately $5.2 million, including $0.9 million for amortization (see August 5, 2020 Q2 2020 press release)

July 30, 2020 Preliminary Prospectus Filed with the SEC for $50,000,000

As of June 30, 2020, Evogene has 121 employees (including its subsidiaries), including 40 with Ph.D. degrees, with multidisciplinary and wide-ranging expertise in biology, chemistry, genetics, agronomics, mathematics, computer science, and other related fields.

Balance sheet summary below effective June 30, 2020, compared to December 31, 2019.

Israel Punches Above Its Weight in R&D and Technology Innovation

While being a country with only 9 million people, Israel is ranked as the world's sixth most innovative country by the 2020 Bloomberg Innovation Index. It also has one of the highest per-capita rates of filed patents, and according to the OECD ranks #1 in the world for spending the highest percentage of its GDP on scientific research and development.

A number of Israeli universities are ranked among the top academic institutions in the world in various scientific and research disciplines, including the Weizmann Institute of Science, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University.

Evogene - Spun Out of Compugen Ltd. In 2002

In 2002, Evogene Ltd. was spun out of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), a biotech company in Israel that uses its own propriety computational drug discovery platform to discover novel drug targets and drugs. Compugen has been highly successful in discovering a number of novel drugs in silico, which has resulted in 3 drug candidates now in clinical trials as well as partnerships with Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY), Bayer, and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). Compugen's share price has increased from $3.10 to the $17.00 range during the past 18 months.

Evogene's Chairman - Martin Gerstel: I had first learned about Evogene nearly 3 years ago when I was introduced to Evogene's Chairman Martin Gerstel. At that time, he was Compugen's Chairman and former long term Co-CEO from 1997 to 2017). Gerstel, now age 79, retired from Compugen in early 2018 but continues his role as Chairman of Evogene among his other interests.

A graduate from both Yale (Bachelor of Science degree) and Stanford (MBA), Gerstel was the former co-founder, co-Chairman and CEO of ALZA Corporation, a pharmaceutical company based on advanced drug delivery mechanisms. After co-founding ALZA in 1968 and becoming its CEO, ALZA was purchased by Johnson & Johnson in 2001 for $10.5 billion.

During the past few months, I have had a number of conversations with Martin Gerstel as well as Evogene's CEO Ofer Haviv. I have also recently interviewed the CEOs of Evogene's four main subsidiaries.

Evogene's Management Team

President and Chief Executive Officer: Ofer Haviv has been the President and CEO since 2004, and was involved in Evogene's spin-off from Compugen in 2002.

Chief Financial Officer: Dorit Kreiner was appointed as CFO in February 2019, and previously served as CFO of Therapix (OTCQB:THXBY) and NRGene.

EVP Corporate Development: Gadi Ben Nissim was appointed as EVP Corporate Development in May 2020. He formerly served as Executive VP, US Generics division at Mayne Pharma (ASX: MYX), and previously held various senior leadership positions at Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA).

Chief Scientific Officer: Dr. Eyal Emmanuel is CSO and holds a Ph.D. from the Weizmann Institute of Science, and an MBA from the College of Management.

Executive Vice President Technology: Mark Kapel is EVP Technology, holds a B.Sc. in Physics & Computers from the Ben Gurion University of Negev, and an MBA majoring in Management of Technology from Tel Aviv University's Faculty of Management - Recanati Graduate School of Business Administration.

Executive Vice President, Product Development: Dr. Gaya Loren has recently been appointed as Executive Vice President, Product Development. Dr. Loren previously served as Chief Technology Officer at Hutchison-Kinrot, a start-up incubator, where she screened, co-built and directed multiple startups. Dr. Loren holds a PhD in Bioinformatics from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Evogene also has an impressive board of directors and scientific advisory team. Please see the company's website Homepage - Evogene for more details.

Investment Thesis

Evogene is a poorly understood and "undiscovered" biotech company that has developed a potentially disruptive leading-edge computational platform to create next-generation life sciences products more quickly, accurately, and which are more effective and have less toxicity.

Evogene has an internal Ag-seed trait division and 4 main subsidiaries.

Evogene's internal Ag-Seed trait division utilizes genome editing (including CRISPR) technology to improve seed traits that have a direct impact on crop productivity through the use of GM (genetically modified) and non-GM (modified without inserting foreign DNA) approaches. Evogene targets key commercial crops such as corn, soy, wheat, rice and cotton. Evogene estimates the market potential for traits addressing plant insects and diseases was recently estimated to be between $7.5 billion and $8.5 billion. Evogene's collaboration partners include leading multi-national seed companies such as Bayer and Corteva, as well as major regional seed companies.

In most cases, Evogene expects to generate revenue from its collaboration agreements through milestone payments when certain specified results are achieved, as well as royalty payments once a commercial product containing our traits is launched into the market. Under several collaboration agreements, Evogene also receives research and development service payments.

To underscore its standing in the genome editing community, on June 3, 2020, Evogene announced that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Eyal Emmanuel, will serve as Chairman of Israel based CRISPR-IL consortium to develop "Go-Genome", an artificial intelligence "AI" based, end-to-end system for genome-editing to be used in multi-species for pharma, agriculture, and aquaculture. The consortium's mission is to position Israel as a top technological hub for the use of AI in genome editing.

Evogene's Four Main Subsidiaries: Biomica, Canonic, AgPlenus and Lavie Bio

Apart from its own internal ag-seed trait division, Evogene has created four valuable subsidiaries. Each subsidiary has its own CEO, management, and board of directors, and each is in various development stages of bringing next-generation life science products to market with next-generation technology and a highly competitive edge.

Evogene's four subsidiaries, which have all gained a competitive advantage through the utilization of Evogene's computational predictive biology platform, are:

90% owned Biomica focused on microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of immune-mediated and infectious diseases, with a specific focus on immuno-oncology and GI-related disorders. Biomica is the subject of this article and will be discussed in more detail below; 100% owned Canonic focused on developing medical Cannabis products by improving active compounds yield, genetic stability and Cannabis varieties for specific medical indications. The company's strategy includes the development of Cannabis varieties in order to commercialize medical Cannabis products independently or through collaborations. Canonic has exclusive access to Evogene's genomic assets and technology for the development of medical Cannabis products, and is able to develop strains of cannabis in which the active compounds can be specified with greater precision than competitors, which is a necessary requirement for medical use, in addition to substantially improving yield. On January 27, 2020, Canonic announced an agreement with Hadasit, Hadassah Medical Center Technology Transfer Company, to conduct pre-clinical studies to support the development of anti-inflammatory medical Cannabis products as part of its Precise product program. The work will be conducted by the laboratory of Prof. Reuven Or in Hadassah Medical Center, Israel screening Canonic's Cannabis core collection in inflammatory in-vitro models. These studies are expected to support the development of Canonic's unique Cannabis varieties with anti-inflammatory properties. Canonic owns Israel's largest Cannabis R&D facilities, greenhouses and labs, as well as holding valuable licenses. 100% owned AgPlenus leveraging Evogene's leading-edge computational algorithms, AI models, and big data, to design and develop effective and sustainable crop protection products. Weed resistance to many herbicides and herbicide modes of action is a global problem, and many governments are canceling many useful herbicides such as Monsanto's (now owned by Bayer) "RoundUp", which is the largest selling weedkiller in the world, and until recently had generated many billions of dollars in annual sales. However, due to its toxicity, "RoundUp" has been the subject of various multi-billion dollar class action lawsuits and settlements, while the product itself has been losing effectiveness because of growing resistance. AgPlenus has collaboration agreements with some of the leading agriculture companies in the world, including Corteva, BASF, a giant German multi-national with a $55 billion market cap, and Israel based ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) one of the largest fertilizer companies in the world with a market cap of $4 billion. AgPlenus' most advanced product candidate is a novel mode of action herbicide, AG14503, which has shown effectiveness in various trials including no toxicity. It only requires 250 grams/ acre when applied (and likely even fewer grams per acre in final form) compared to 45 kg/acre for RoundUp. While a number of years away from commercial readiness, AG14503 has the potential to generate peak sales estimated to be $750 million to $1.5 billion per annum. It has additional market potential in numerous target crops, and will likely have a very high safety profile based upon its molecular analysis. While AG14502 is AgPlenus' most advanced product candidate, it is simply one product in a larger and growing pipeline. 4. 72% owned Lavie Bio is focused on developing, i) bio-stimulants, which are ag-biologicals for crop enhancement, directly impacting crop yield or abiotic stress tolerance; and ii) bio-pesticides, which are ag-biologicals for crop protection, addressing biotic stresses such as insects, diseases and weeds. The Ag-Biologicals Market is growing at a rapid pace as it is developing next-generation solutions in fields (no pun intended) that had not seen a lot of new modes of action being developed particularly in the area of pesticides which was under pressure to develop next-generation less toxic products. Lavie Bio's most advanced product candidate, LAV211 is a microbiome-based bio-stimulant increasing yield in "spring wheat". It is anticipated that LAV211 will be commercially ready and generating revenues in 2022. Last August 2019, Corteva (a $21 billion market cap company spun off from DowDuPont), entered into a co-development agreement with Lavie Bio which included acquiring a 28% interest in Lavie Bio for $27 million consideration ($10 million cash and $17 million attributable to a subsidiary company from Corteva vended into Lavie Bio). As part of the transaction, Corteva has also appointed one of its senior people to Lavie Bio's board of directors. The Corteva transaction gave Lavie Bio a valuation of about $100 million back in August, 2019. During the past year, Lavie Bio's pipeline of products has made substantial progress and in my view created additional value.

The Problem: Evogene's 10-year share price chart set out below reflects the market's initial excitement about the company's prospects leading to a peak share price of about $20.00 in about 2014. Since 2014, Evogene's share price has seen a continued declined to its current $1.30 range. Looking at the share price alone, an investor would conclude this is a company to avoid.

Evogene 10 Year Chart

Data by YCharts

For the reasons articulated in this article, I believe the opposite is the case.

While it has developed enormously exciting computational predictive biology technologies, the company has many moving parts and the story is somewhat complex to tell.

Funding: Evogene and its subsidiaries will need to raise additional funds from time to time in the future until it generates enough in milestone payments, royalties, commercial sales, licensing, sales of equity, and other potential revenue streams.

One of the challenges Evogene faces is how to define the company to investors. How does an investor value Evogene's computational predictive biology platform and the subsidiaries and divisions Evogene is creating? Biotech companies, medical cannabis and ag-chemical companies are all valued based on different metrics and attract different types of investors and analysts.

Evogene and its subsidiaries operate in different sectors (microbiome therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, and seed traits). Investors interested in one sector may be less interested (or have no interest) in the other sectors. A subsidiary such as Biomica may provide a corporate presentation at a microbiome medicine conference but would not present at an Ag-Chemicals conference where AgPlenus and/or Lavie Bio might be presenting.

As Evogene's current market cap is depressed, raising any material amount of capital would be dilutive at this time, so I anticipate that Evogene is considering its most non-dilutive options to raise capital.

One option would be for each subsidiary to raise capital on its own (in which the parent company would participate). There is already a precedent for Evogene doing so when Corteva acquired a 28% interest in Lavie Bio a year ago for $27 million of consideration.

In order to attract investors at the subsidiary level, investors in each subsidiary (who will effectively be investing in a private company) will likely require some informal or perhaps formal understanding (perhaps contained in a shareholders agreement, collaboration agreement or other contractual instruments) that the subsidiary will have some sort of liquidity event in the future (even if it means waiting a few years).

Evogene filed a July 30, 2020 Preliminary Prospectus with the SEC for $50,000,000, so clearly they are contemplating some funding in the future, some or all of which will be allocated to its subsidiaries.

Notwithstanding these challenges, in my view, one of the biggest contributing factors to Evogene's low market cap has been Evogene's inability to communicate its story and value proposition clearly to the investment community, including setting out the upcoming milestones and catalysts during the next 2 years.

Fortunately, these are problems can and hopefully will be remedied.

Summary Conclusion: With a market cap of only $30 million, cash on hand of approximately $38 million, no debt, and based upon an understanding of the value of Evogene's CPB platform and the subsidiaries it has created, it is my view that Evogene is grossly undervalued.

Evogene has the potential to generate very substantial returns to investors during the next 2 to 3 years, even taking into account any additional dilution that may occur to raise funds at either the parent or subsidiary level.

Subsidiary #1: Evogene's 90% Owned Subsidiary: Biomica Ltd. (Microbiome-Empowered Therapeutics) - "Drugs from Bugs"

Evogene's 90% owned Biomica Ltd. develops innovative microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of immune-mediated and infectious diseases, with a specific focus on immuno-oncology and GI-related disorders.

The microbiome therapeutics space has become a very promising area for new and novel potential therapeutics, some describing it as the next generation of cell therapies.

Coincidentally, on Monday morning, Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) reported very strong topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 ECOSPOR III study evaluating its investigational oral microbiome therapeutic SER-109 for recurrent C. difficile infection. Seres' share price skyrocket by 400% on Monday and now has a market cap of about $1.7 billion. Seres remains a pre-revenue microbiome therapeutic company.

The data from Seres' Phase 3 study showed that SER-109 resulted in a statistically significant absolute decrease of 30.2% in the proportion of patients who experienced a recurrence in CDI within eight weeks of administration versus placebo, the study's primary endpoint. 11.1% of patients administered SER-109 experienced a CDI recurrence, versus 41.3% of placebo patients.

Data by YCharts

Microbiome Medicine: One of the Next Big Things in Biotech

New York investment bank Chardan "virtually" hosted its 2nd Annual Microbiome Medicines Summit on March 16th in which Biomica participated. Chardan provides an own analysis of the sector and now follows at least 9 biotech companies in the microbiome therapeutics space. Chardan believes that Microbiome Medicine is one of the next big things in biotech.

It may also be helpful to view the short YouTube May 3, 2018 interview of Biomica's CEO Dr. Haber PhD discussing Biomica's approach, as well as reading the February 7, 2020 Forbes article, Drugs from Bugs: Why Gates, Zuck and Benioff Think the Next Blockbuster Will Come from Inside Your Gut.

The microbiome therapeutics sector has received some attention these past few years with the description case studies such as when, (1) a University California San Diego professor who suffered from a life-threatening infection from a multidrug-resistant strain of Acinetobacter baumannii, improved "almost immediately" after treatment with an experimental phage cocktail" and emerged from a months-long coma, (2) another patient treated at University of California San Diego who had a years-long chronic infection that was successfully cleared, allowing a life-saving heart transplant surgery, and (3) a 15-year-old cystic fibrosis patient who after receiving a double lung transplant developed a super-resistant mycobacterium infection, that was successfully treated chronically with a cocktail of 3 phages.

As well, last year, there was some excitement when early results were presented last April 2019 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) which suggested that some cancer patients who initially did not benefit from immuno-checkpoint inhibitor therapy drugs saw their tumors stop growing or even shrink after receiving a stool sample from patients for whom the immuno-therapy drugs worked. The work was preliminary, and fecal transplants are a very blunt instrument (compared to the precision Microbiome empowered therapeutics being developed by Biomica), but the concept is the same. This is a microbiome empowered strategy to boost the body's immune defenses.

The research reported involved cancer patients treated with a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor. PD-1 blockers have put some patients' cancer into remission for years, but most cancers, especially in solid tumors, don't respond.

The gut microbiomes differ between patients for whom PD-1 blockers work and those for whom they don't. Furthermore, the microbiome in patients who take antibiotics (which can temporarily wipe out gut microbiota) prior to or soon after receiving PD-1 blockers tends to see less success in their cancer treatments.

The concept inspired a research group at Sheba Medical Center in Israel to collect stool samples from two patients with metastatic melanoma whose tumors vanished after they got the PD-1 drugs. The team then transferred their feces via colonoscopy to three patients with the same kind of cancer whose tumors did not respond to PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors. The team also gave the recipients oral pills containing the donors' dried stool.

The gut microbiomes of all three patients who received the fecal transplant change more closely to match the genetic makeup of the stool donors' gut microbiomes. In two of the three recipients, the donated microbes appeared to boost their cancers' responses to PD-1 drugs. One patient's tumors got smaller, though new ones did appear 2 months after the transplant. Another patient's tumors eventually shrank, and the man was still doing well after 7 months when the study was reported back in early 2019.

Examining biopsies of gut and tumor tissue, the researchers found that post-transplant, the patients' guts had more of a type of immune cell that senses invaders and activates the immune system; these cells had also infiltrated their tumors along with T cells, indicating that their previously "cold" tumors had become "hot," or visible to the immune system.

Another team at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, reported at AACR that in a trial, which gave three participants donor stool via colonoscopy and then PD-1 drugs, one patient who started treatment 10 months ago has seen their tumors shrink. Another patient's tumors neither shrank nor grew after 3 months of treatment.

One unresolved question was exactly which microbes help ramp up the desired immune activity.

The answer to that question is precisely what Biomica is answering through its computational predictive biology platform augmented with its enormous proprietary databases and PRISM system.

Biomica's Management

Biomica's CEO is Dr. Elran Haber, previously the CEO of Therapix Biosciences where he led the company through a successful IPO. Dr. Haber has a PhD in Pharmaceutical Science and an MBA from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Biomica's Chief Scientific Officer "CSO" is Professor Yehuda Ringel, Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the Meir Medical Center, Israel and Professor of Medicine in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, affiliated with the University of North Carolina. He is a well-known expert in IBS and functional motility disorders. He holds an MD from the Technion Institute of Technology.

Dr. Shiri Meshner, VP of R&D, previously head and principal investigator of the Dead Sea Microbiology lab, as well as pharma experience in both Israel and the U.S. She holds a PhD in systems microbiology from the Department of Physics of Complex Systems at the Weizmann Institute.

Biomica has a very impressive board of directors and scientific advisory committee. For further details please see Biomica's website.

Biomica's Collaboration with The Weizmann Institute of Science & In-License Work and Discoveries of Nobel Prize Laureate Prof. Ada Yonath

On October 23, 2019, Biomica announced a collaboration with the Weizmann Institute of Science to develop a selective treatment against antibiotic-resistant strains of Staphylococcus aureus infection. The novel approach aims to target a specific microbe while maintaining the microbiome of the patients' gut.

Biomica has in-licensed the work and discoveries of Prof. Ada Yonath's, Nobel Prize laureate. According to Biomica's October 23, 2019 press release, this will enable the design and development of new types of selective, narrow-spectrum antibiotics agents to treat one of the most common Staphylococcus aureus infections caused by MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus), often referred to as a superbug. MRSA is a multi-drug resistant bacterium, responsible for several difficult-to-treat infections in humans, leading to tens of thousands of annual cases of mortality in the US.

Biomica's Live Biotherapeutics Consortia, Rationally Designed Multiple Combination of Strains

Biomica's primary focus is on the development of live biotherapeutics products with multiple combinations of bacterial strains, rationally designed through its computational predictive biology platform. Biomica quotes predictions that the microbiome medical industry estimated to have 70% compound annual growth rate "CAGR" in the next 5 years.

Biomica's Competitive Advantages: Computational Predictive Biology enhanced by PRISM (Its Computational High-Resolution Platform) Combined with Enormous Databases

In addition, the enormous of data that has been generated from the Human Microbiome Project, as well as ongoing academic and sector developments, Biomica is able to access Evogene's databases leveraging multiple sources and a "big data" focus on four different entities: microbial organisms, microbial genes, small molecules, and plant genes.

Biomica's Early Stage Pipeline

Biomica is still at a pre-clinical stage with a focus on the development of human-microbiome based therapies utilizing either rationally-designed microbial consortia or small molecule approaches in three main market areas:

1. immuno-oncology:

2. GI-related disorders; and

3. MDRO (Multi Drug-resistant organisms) - antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

*slide below taken from Biomica's August 10, 2020 corporate presentation

BMC121 and BMC127: Immuno-oncology: Combination Therapy for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Recent evidence supports the role of the effect of the intestinal microbiome on the response to immune checkpoint inhibitors, including PD- 1/PD-L1 which may provide a novel and effective additional tool to augment current anti-cancer therapies.

There are a few other biotech companies that are moving forward in this space (a few in more advanced stages of development than Biomica) with early encouraging clinical results.

These other biotech companies include:

a. U.K. based biotech 4D Pharma PLC (OTCPK:FRPRF) (DDDD.LN) which recently released encouraging Phase 1 trial results of its microbiome live biotherapeutic candidate (a single bacterial strand microbiome live biotherapeutic) in immuno-oncology. Its candidate MRx0518 is in phase 1/2 clinical study initially in monotherapy and then in clinical study combination with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda. A Merck subsidiary is partnering with 4D Pharma in this study and has also become an investor in 4D. The early study results (released early June) targeting non-small cell lung cancer "NSCLC" has shown in a small group of 12 patients, 3 out of 12 patients showed a Partial Response (i.e. greater than 30% tumor shrinkage). 1 of 12 showed stable disease for more than 6 months and ongoing, and 1/12 showing stable disease for less than 6 months (and ongoing); and

b. Cambridge, Mass. based Vedanta Biosciences (private). On December 9, 2019 Vedanta announced it was advancing its Microbiome Therapeutic candidate VE800 (made up of 11 commensal bacterial strains that act in concert to activate cytotoxic CD8+ T cells) into a Phase 1 clinical trial in combination with Bristol-Myers PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo®. Topline results are anticipated in 2021.

Biomica's BMC121 and BMC127: Administered Orally by Capsule, Potential to Enhance Anti-Tumor Immune Activity

Treatment Target #1

Biomica computationally discovered that BMC121 & BMC127, each a combination of 4 bacteria strains, when combined with a checkpoint inhibitor like a PD1 (such as Merck's Keytruda or Bristol-Myers' Opdivo), is showing significant improvements in tumor responses in animal studies. This is consistent with the studies which were referenced earlier.

BMC121 and BMC127 have demonstrated improved response to Immuno Checkpoint Inhibitors in preclinical studies. Biomica expects to progress BMC121 and BMC 127 to phase 1 human clinical studies in mid-2021 (beginning in Israel).

Both BMC121 and BMC127 are orally administered capsules. Only one of the two product candidates will actually be advanced into human clinical trials. The initial focus will be on addressing Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer "NSCLC" in combination with an anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitor.

*slide below taken from Biomica's August 10, 2020 corporate presentation

CEO Dr. Elran Haber expects that initial human clinical studies for BMC121 or BMC127 will begin in Israel, likely in mid- 2021. There is a possibility that there could be some earlier clinical use in a small number of seriously ill NSCLC (lung cancer) patients in Israel under the compassionate use exemption.

Dr. Haber also expects to begin discussions regarding BMC121 and/or BMC127 with the FDA in the U.S. next year, and expects that the early data coming out of the Israeli clinical trials will be used as part of his discussions with the FDA.

A summary of the pre-clinical in vivo results is summarized in the Biomica slide below (taken from August 10, 2020 corporate presentation).

Companion Diagnostic Tool to Examine a Patient's Microbial Profile to Predict Whether the Patient Will Likely Respond to a Given Immuno-oncology Therapy

Given that the microbiome in cancer patients whose tumors respond to a particular immuno-oncology treatment (such as a PD-1 Checkpoint inhibitor like Keytruda or Opdivo) differs from the microbiome in those patients who do not respond, Biomica is developing a proprietary companion diagnostic tool (utilizing AI and PRISM generated high-resolution profiles) to examine a patient's microbial profile to predict which patients will be a responder to a particular immuno-oncology treatment, or whether a non-responder. Currently, this diagnostic tool is in "beta" testing but could potentially be a very valuable tool for Biomica and any other biotech or big pharma company involved in improving immuno-therapy responses through a change in the patient's microbial profile.

Biomica BMC321, BMC322, and BMC426 for Treatment of GI-related Disorders

Treatment Target #2

There has been increased interest in targeting the intestinal microbiota for the treatment of GI disorders. Current therapeutics for GI-related disorders including antibiotics, prebiotics, probiotics, and fecal microbiome transplant "FMT" have not shown consistent beneficial effects. Biomica is focusing on two microbiome driven GI disorders, inflammatory bowel diseases "IBD", and functional GI and motility disorders (e.g., irritable bowel syndrome "IBS").

On October 2, 2019, Biomica announced the initiation of pre-clinical studies for BMC321 & BMC322, rationally-designed LBP consortia comprised of unique microbes, aimed to reduce inflammation for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease "IBD". Biomica's program aims to develop a novel microbiome-based drug for IBD that triggers multiple mechanisms for the reduction of intestinal inflammation.

For IBS, Biomica has collaborated with a few leading medical scientists at the University of North Carolina ("UNC") at Chapel Hill in the U.S. and has been able to utilize proprietary data from several clinical trials conducted at UNC to develop a novel microbiome-based drug, summarized in the slides below (taken from Biomica's August 10, 2020 corporate presentation.)

Biomica: MDRO (Multi Drug-Resistant Organisms)

Treatment Target #3 - C. difficile Infection (CDI)

The third disease area that Biomica is attempting to find a treatment using its microbiome strategy is Clostridium Difficile Infection ("CDI") which is most often caused by the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics which induce dysbiosis of the microbiome causing susceptibility to infection by C. difficile, a spore-forming bacterium. It is the most common cause of hospital-acquired infection in the United States.

Seres' strong Phase 3 clinical data provide strong validation for the utilization of microbiome therapeutics and helps validate Biomica's science and approach, and demonstrates the potential value proposition of Biomica, if successful in the future with its approach to microbiome therapeutics.

Biomica's Upcoming Milestones

H2 2020 - Extend pre-clinical studies for BMC121 and BMC127

H2 2020 - The scale-up of microbial consortia BMC121 & BMC127 for Biomica's Immuno-Oncology program. Biomica engaged Biose Industrie, a France-based CDMO scale-up production of its drug candidates including GMP production of clinical batches of its drug candidates.

H1 2021- Complete pre-clinical studies for BMC121 and BMC127 and filing materials with Israeli regulators to begin trials in monotherapy and in combination with an immuno-checkpoint inhibitor (PD-1).

Mid-2021 clinical trials for BMC121 and BMC127 to begin in Israel in immuno-oncology programs.

Summary

This is the first of a 4-part series on Evogene and its four main subsidiaries. This article focuses on Evogene and its 90% owned subsidiary Biomica.

In my view, Evogene is a poorly understood and "undiscovered" Israeli ag-tech and biotech company that has developed a potentially disruptive leading-edge computational predictive biology platform to create next-generation life sciences products more quickly, accurately, and which are more effective and have less toxicity.

Apart from its own seed traits internal division, it has created a series of valuable subsidiaries that have been created based upon Evogene's computational predictive biology platform where each subsidiary is in various development stages of bringing next-generation life science products to market with a competitive edge. In particular, the Evogene internal ag-seed trait division, its CPB platform, and its ownership in 4 of its subsidiaries (Biomica, Canonic, AgPlenus and Lavie Bio) are particularly valuable but that value has gone unnoticed or hidden from the market.

With a market cap of only $30 million, cash on hand of approximately $38 million and no debt, the author believes that the Evogene is worth a multiple of its current $30 million market cap, and has the potential to return very substantial returns to investors during the next 2 to 3 years, even taking into account any additional dilution that may occur to raise funds at either the parent or subsidiary level.

While early-stage, Biomica's microbiome therapeutics pipeline (developed through its unique proprietary computational platform) holds the promise of advancing quickly as an early-stage player in one of the most exciting next-generation areas of therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics' clinical trial results today demonstrated both the potential clinical success and potential shareholder returns that microbiome therapeutics may hold for both patients and investors alike.

Investment Risks

An investment in Evogene is suitable for investors with a high-risk tolerance. It is an early-stage ag-tech/ biotech company with no material current or predictable future revenues. While listed on the Tel Aviv and NASDAQ exchanges, its shares are relatively illiquid.

Investment risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility of developmental trial failures, underwhelming clinical or other test results, competition, IP infringements, and patent challenges, loss of key personnel, share dilution, difficulty in raising new funds either at the parent or subsidiary level in the future, difficulty in acquiring partners or entering into licensing deals, and general market risks.

Evogene's business model is dependent on collaborating or partnering its assets at various stages of development. There is also a risk that those collaborations or partnerships may not materialize or may not be as lucrative or as timely as hoped for or anticipated.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent public SEC filings.

Evogene should be considered a high-risk investment which could result in the loss of some or all of your investment. Before making an investment in Evogene, you should do your own due diligence and obtain professional advice to determine whether it is an appropriate investment for you and the sizing of such an investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVGN; CGEN; ARKK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.