Provided USAP can get through this brutal downturn, the shares do hold some value here, and the shares can run once there's a positive outlook for aerospace.

Commercial aerospace demand is looking weak in 2020/21, with a real recovery likely only emerging in 2022/23, and other key end-markets like power and oil/gas are likewise severely stressed.

USAP fared a little better than its peer group, as the premium alloy business saw significant sequential growth, but the industry headwinds are significant, and the margins are getting hammered.

There's really not much good news in the world of specialty alloys, particularly as recoveries in end-markets like aerospace, power gen, and oil/gas look like multiyear events. For companies like Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP), Allegheny (ATI), and Carpenter (CRS), the recovery is not going to sharp or quick.

USAP shares are basically flat from when I last wrote about the stock, outperforming Carpenter, but lagging Allegheny and Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY). Management is doing what it can to contain costs and get the company through this chokepoint, but the near-term outlook is decidedly challenging. Major markets like commercial aerospace, power gen, and oil & gas won't be much help until 2022, at best, and comparatively stronger markets like auto tooling, semiconductor, and medical aren't big enough to carry the extra load. While I see some value here, this is a high-risk situation, and it's tough to see what will drive a quick cyclical turn.

Cost Cuts Help Offset Serious Top-Line Weakness

This was a tough quarter for specialty alloy producers, but USAP at least held its own with its peer group and managed to implement some meaningful cost-cutting efforts that should help preserve liquidity ahead of cyclical turns.

Revenue fell 26% yoy and 10%, a less-steep decline than that seen at Allegheny (down 29%/down 19%) or Carpenter (down 30%/down 24% ex-surcharge). Volumes held up a little better, declining 23% yoy and 11% qoq, while fairly stable pricing was more typical (realized prices were down about 4% yoy and up slightly qoq). Specialty alloy revenue declined 31% yoy and 22% qoq, while premium alloy revenue fell just 3% yoy and rose 62% sequentially on 69% volume growth. With an average price more than 3x that of specialty alloy, seeing this business contribute like this is a very welcome development.

Sales to the key aerospace market declined 25% yoy and 12% qoq, with USAP seeing better-than-peer results due to its comparatively lower exposure to engines and its leverage to defense programs. Every market except for "General Industrial" was down annually and sequentially, while the small GI segment (7.5% of revenue) was up 14% yoy and 28% qoq on healthy trends in medical and semicon.

Management curtailed activity in the face of weak demand, pounds processed down 25% qoq and melts down 34% qoq, but that has an impact on overhead absorption. Despite the higher mix of higher-margin alloys, gross margin declined more than nine points from the year-ago point and almost five points sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA declined 67% yoy, while operating income went into the red.

USAP exited the quarter with barely any cash on the balance sheet but ongoing access to a revolving credit facility.

A Tough Road Back

Management highlighted the fact that defense is holding up better than commercial aero, and indeed, this is something you can see across the market - companies with defense exposure are doing relatively better. Honeywell's (HON) defense aero was up 7% in the second quarter, while Allegheny saw 29% growth in its defense business, while both Allegheny and Carpenter saw 30%-plus declines in commercial airframes and engines, and the general expectation is for around mid-single-digit growth defense throughout 2020 for the end-market.

Unfortunately, given the recent updates from Boeing (BA) regarding the MAX, 777, and 787 production plans, next year isn't going to be particularly strong, and commercial aerospace probably won't regain 2020 levels (let alone 2019) until 2023. USAP may be able to outperform that with premium content growth, but it's going to be a tough row to hoe.

Power generation is likewise going to be challenging. Operators continue to cut back on maintenance (less industrial activity means usage, which in turn means less wear and tear), and second quarter turbine orders were down 29% in terms of wattage, though up 11% in units. Although a scenario of greater units and lower wattage may not be so bad for USAP, I won't count on this market as a positive driver before 2022.

The challenges in oil & gas are well-known. Management noted the 50% sequential decline in U.S. rig counts, and while the industry may bottom out in the third quarter, I'm not expecting meaningful growth for a couple of years as the industry will see significant balance sheet stress and likely bankruptcies/restructurings that will impact capital equipment demand and drilling budgets.

Heavy industry, including tool steel used for auto machine tools, and general industry are comparative bright spots. I do expect a significant rebound in the auto industry starting later this year and continuing into 2021, and I expect better sales of presses and tools as auto OEMs gear up for new launches. That said, Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) warned that it doesn't expect a turn here until early in 2021 (Komatsu sells presses used in the auto industry). General industrial markets like medical and semiconductors should be more consistent positive contributors, but they're not large enough to make much of a difference.

The Outlook

With the backlog down 39% and severe stress in aerospace and oil/gas and growing stress in power gen, I believe USAP could see a roughly 20% revenue decline this year and another decline in 2021 before a strong rebound in 2022/2023.

Through that process, though, the company's mix will matter and strong ongoing performance in the premium alloy can make a difference. Not all alloys are created equal - USAP's premium alloys yield almost $8/lb versus 2.32/lb for the specialty alloys, while Acerinox's VDB business yields roughly $6/lb, and Carpenter's SAO and PEP segments yield $6.70/lb and almost $32/lb, respectively. If USAP can continue to expand utilization at the premium North Jackson facility, that can help preserve margins.

USAP is going to feel the squeeze on liquidity; I believe the company could see a more meaningful working capital release later this year and/or into 2021, but I don't see much "core" operating free cash flow until 2023/2024, and that's not a good situation. Longer term, I expect FCF margins to average out in the low-to-mid single-digits, or roughly on par with peers. A lot of that depends on good utilization for the premium alloy facilities.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow, forward EV/EBITDA, and an ROE-based approach, I believe USAP is still undervalued below the $8 to $9 range. I'll also note that, when highly cyclical companies with significant operational and financial leverage turn, they can really run. On the other hand, prolonged downturns can wipe out their liquidity and push them to (or beyond) the brink. If USAP sounds interesting, go in with your eyes open - this is a risky, if not speculative, opportunity that's largely predicated on cutting costs and growing the premium alloy business, while waiting for headwinds from major end-markets like aerospace, power generation, and oil/gas to become tailwinds again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.