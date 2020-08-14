So far, this year has been a wild ride for investors who own shares in oil and gas E&P firms. With crude prices on the rise now, many of the firms in this space are showing signs of life again, but 'many' does not mean all. One of the bigger firms in the market, Occidental Petroleum (OXY), for instance, is still trading much closer to its 52-week low point than its 52-week high. Despite receiving support last year from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) to complete its acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, the business has been hit by the effect of low energy prices and high debt. While some of its metrics look attractive at the moment, it’s clear the firm has been hammered by market conditions. So long as the firm can turn its situation around from this moving forward, it could present investors with attractive prospects, but it’s important to know that it’s not without its risks.

Recent events

A look at recent events shows that the second quarter of Occidental’s fiscal year was anything but great. As an example, we need only consider the firm’s revenue. According to management, revenue in the second quarter totaled just $2.98 billion. This compares to $4.48 billion seen the same time last year. Despite production soaring year-over-year due to the fact that, in early August of 2019, Occidental completed its purchase of Anadarko, the business’s top line was slammed by weak pricing. Realized oil prices really hurt it, coming in at $21.27 per barrel compared to the $55.14 per barrel they were at during the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. Though realized natural gas pricing improved, NGL pricing followed oil down, dropping from $16.28 per barrel last year to $7.22 per barrel now.

With falling revenue came falling profits as well. During the quarter, Occidental reported a net loss of $8.35 billion. This stacks up poorly against the $635 million profit seen in the year-ago quarter. To be fair, the bulk of the pain the business experienced was actually in the form of a non-cash impairment. This totaled $6.4 billion for continuing operations and $2.2 billion for discontinued operations. Perhaps a more appropriate way to gauge performance here would be through the lens of cash flow. Operating cash flow in the latest quarter was a paltry $360 million. This compares to $2.01 billion seen in the second quarter last year. Free cash flow, meanwhile, was -$22 million compared to $802 million.

This brings us to some good news and bad news, all rolled up into one. As part of its normal operations during this time, and as part of its Anadarko integration strategy, management has decided to focus a great deal on cutting costs. From 2018 through the end of this year, it claims to have reduced overhead expenses from $3.1 billion annually to $1.6 billion. Other savings that are part of a $1.1 billion improvement caused by increased synergies associated with its Anadarko acquisition should also come to the table.

*Taken from Occidental Petroleum

In addition to cutting operating costs, management has made the tough choice to cut spending elsewhere: capex. Initially this year, the firm had planned to allocate between $5.2 billion and $5.4 billion toward its capital budget. In light of the current environment (with management anticipating $40 and lower oil), capital spending will be reduced to $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion for a mid-point of $2.5 billion. This implies between $700 million and $900 million in spending for the second half of this year. Unlike its cost-cutting measures, this will have a negative impact on the business in the near term. This year, output should actually drop relative to last year (on a pro forma basis). The expected base decline for the firm as a whole will be about 25%. For the Permian, this figure soars to 37%.

Moving forward, this will require some spending to keep output flat. Next year, management hopes to allocate $2.9 billion toward its capex budget. That would allow it to maintain production at a rate that is about flat compared to the 1,160 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day that the firm is guiding to produce in the fourth quarter this year. Such declines in production are discouraging, especially when you consider that the firm’s output in the fourth quarter last year averaged 1,400 thousand boe per day. That represents a decline of 17.1% year over year.

*Taken from Occidental Petroleum

One other negative for investors to keep in mind is debt. Management had planned to sell off assets earlier this year in a bid to lower debt, but that strategy fell through. Add to this the low cash flow and high capital spending the business has allocated so far this year, and it has been forced to lever up even more. At the end of 2019, net debt totaled $35.07 billion. As of the end of the second quarter, this had grown to $37.36 billion for an increase of $2.29 billion. Management has recently commented that its plan moving forward is to focus as much on debt reduction as possible. That’s a good idea because if we annualize the EBITDA the business has generated so far this year, its net leverage ratio today would be about 4.55. That’s awfully high for an E&P firm to endure, even one as large and diversified as Occidental.

It remains to be seen what other steps management might take in order to reduce debt further. Asset sales are certainly a good move to make, especially now that oil prices are rising higher again. The firm is already paying to Berkshire Hathaway the $200 million quarterly dividend it owes on its preferred units in the form of discounted stock, so no savings can be generated there. Already, Occidental has slashed its dividend, down from $0.11 per share in March of this year to $0.01 that was announced in May. Cutting this to $0 wouldn’t really affect investors’ perception any further and it would save the company $37.2 million in cash each year.

Takeaway

Right now, it’s clear that things could be better for Occidental. The company has been slammed by a depressed energy environment, but certain moves it made, like issuing costly preferred stock to Berkshire Hathaway and resorting to slashing its capex, have led to pain for the business. If management can annualize its cash flow (from the first two quarters this year) moving forward, then it could have enough cash flow to keep output flat while reducing debt by $500 million each year. If it can just match its first-quarter cash flow figures moving forward instead, this would grow to around $2.5 billion. This all could help, but what the business really needs to do is unload some assets in an aim to lower debt by a solid $10 billion or so without having a material impact on cash flow. Until that happens and/or until oil moves even higher (likely $50 or more per barrel), Occidental will struggle.

