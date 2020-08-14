Earnings of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) increased to $1.49 per share in the second quarter from $0.37 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The earnings improvement was attributable to a lower provision expense and a reduction in non-interest expenses. Earnings will likely continue to improve in the year ahead because the economic outlook appears stable, which will ease the pressure on provision expense. Additionally, fees from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will boost net income in the remainder of the year. Consequently, I’m expecting earnings to increase by 42% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting BPOP to report earnings of $4.51 per share, down 35% from last year. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Nevertheless, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock because BPOP currently has a very high level of risk that will likely restrain the stock price in the near term.

Provision Expense to Remain Low, but Credit Risks Remain High

BPOP’s provision expense plunged to $62 million in the second quarter from $190 million in the first quarter of 2020. The management considered forecasts for GDP and unemployment in the United States and Puerto Rico to determine the provisioning requirement for the second quarter. The following tables from the second quarter’s investor presentation show the forecasts that the management incorporated in the loan loss provisions.

The unemployment forecasts appear reasonable under the current economic environment. Similarly, the assumption that the recession will end in the third quarter of 2020 appears reasonable. The latest nowcast by the Economic Intelligence Unit shows that GDP is likely to grow by 3.83% quarter over quarter in the third quarter. The following chart shows how the GDP estimate for the third quarter has improved over this quarter.

Considering the management’s economic forecasts and my assumption of a stable economic outlook, I’m expecting provision expense to be lower in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting BPOP to report a provision expense of $422 million, up from $166 million in 2019.

If there is any deterioration in economic variables beyond expectations, then BPOP’s provision expense can take a magnified hit because the company currently has very high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries. According to details given in the presentation, pandemic-sensitive industries, including healthcare, non-essential retail, and hotels, made up 15.2% of total loans, excluding PPP, at the end of the last quarter. Moreover, BPOP has significant indirect exposure to the pandemic because its operations are mostly concentrated in Puerto Rico, whose economy depends heavily on tourism. Due to these factors, BPOP is currently facing a high level of credit risk.

Paycheck Protection Program, Slight Margin Improvement to Drive Net Interest Income

BPOP funded $1.46 billion in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. Assuming fees of 3% and funding cost of 0.35%, PPP will likely add around $37 million to net interest income over the life of the loans, which is a maximum of two years. I’m expecting a majority of the loans to get forgiven before the year-end; hence, BPOP will likely accelerate the booking of the fees in the remainder of the year.

Apart from PPP, BPOP will have very little opportunity for net interest income growth. A slight loan decline will likely offset the expansion of net interest margin (NIM), in the year ahead. BPOP’s NIM took most of the hit from the 150bps Federal Funds rate cuts in the second quarter when its average yield declined by around 76bps. I’m expecting only a limited impact of interest rate decline on yields going forward. Further, BPOP’s deposits jumped in the second quarter, which the company mostly invested in night Federal Funds and short-term U.S. Treasury securities, as mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call. This deployment of funds negatively impacted NIM in the second quarter. Reduction in this excess liquidity will likely boost NIM in the year ahead. The management expects NIM to be steady in the remainder of the year but improve slightly from the second quarter, as mentioned in the conference call. Considering these factors, I’m expecting NIM to expand by a basis point each in the third and fourth quarters. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM, excluding the impact of accelerated PPP fees booking.

Excluding the impact of PPP forgiveness, loans will likely decline in the year ahead due to the pandemic and the resultant economic slowdown. Consequently, I’m expecting BPOP to end the year with a loan balance of $26.7 billion, down 5% from the end of June, and down 0.7% from the end of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings to Decline by 35%

The accelerated booking of fees under PPP and lower provision expense will likely increase earnings in the second half of the year compared to the first half. Additionally, the management has taken several initiatives that it expects to lead to $55 million in cost savings, as mentioned in the conference call. Consequently, I’m expecting earnings to increase by 42% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting BPOP to report earnings of $4.51 per share, down 35% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

One Year Ahead Target Price Suggests a 22% Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book multiple, P/TB, to value BPOP. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 0.73 in the first half of 2020. Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $62.8 gives a target price of $45.9 for the mid of next year. This price target implies an upside of 21.6% from BPOP's August 12, 2020, closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

Apart from the upside, BPOP is also offering a decent dividend yield of 4.2%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.40 per share. There is currently little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 35.5% for 2020, which is sustainable. Moreover, the company’s capital ratios are in a very comfortable position. BPOP reported a common equity tier I capital ratio of 15.71% for the end of the last quarter, far above the minimum regulatory requirement of 6.5%. The management mentioned in the conference call that it intends to make a capital-related announcement in the second quarter of 2021.

Elevated Credit Risks to Restrain the Stock Price

BPOP’s earnings in the year ahead will depend heavily on future provision expense. If the pandemic worsens beyond expectations, then BPOP’s earnings can take a magnified hit because of the company’s high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries. Moreover, BPOP’s operations are mostly concentrated in Puerto Rico whose economy is heavily dependent on tourism. I’m expecting the elevated credit risks to restrain the stock price in the near term of two to three months. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BPOP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.