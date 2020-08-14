mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLDF) CEO Russ McMeekin on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCQB:MCLDF) Q2 2020 Results Conference Call August 13, 2020 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Russ McMeekin - Chief Executive Officer

Chantal Schutz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Kiplinger - Alliance Global Partners

Kevin Krishnaratne - Eight Capital

Bill Zhang - Raymond James

Jack Vander Aarde - Maxim Group

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to mCloud Technologies' Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today, the company will discuss the audited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Joining the call today from mCloud is Russ McMeekin, Chief Executive Officer; and Chantal Schutz, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we proceed further, please note that remarks made on this conference call may contain forward-looking statements about mCloud Technologies’ current and future plans, expectations, intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on investments and assumptions based on factors that management believes are appropriate and responsible in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

As a result, mCloud Technologies cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize and you're cautioned not to place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, mCloud Technologies has no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For additional information on these assumptions and risks, please consult the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information contained in the company's most recent MD&A available on sedar.com.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Russ McMeekin, Chief Executive Officer of mCloud.

Russ McMeekin

Thank you and good afternoon and welcome, everyone. Today, we'll be using slides as we did last time and we're going to pause quickly between slides or briefly between slides to allow them to catch up with the narrative.

So we can move to Page 1, 2020 highlights slide please. Year-on-year, we grew 383%, that brought us to C$11.6 million total revenue. If you look on first quarter versus second quarter, just AssetCare only, that was 33% growth. Year-on-year on AssetCare only, that's approximately [150%] growth. We're now at 51,347 connected assets that we're making progress despite the environment we're in, making good progress. We announced an acquisition of Kanepi Technology, the Kanepi Group out of Australia, Chantal will walk you through the details related to the closing in her prepared remarks.

We closed an C$11.5 million brokered capital raise. We brought on another very seasoned executive, former Honeywell executives, Patrick O'Neill, Dr. O'Neill, very seasoned in smart buildings and connected technology, AI and analytics, and Chantal will update you later on the progress we are making, we continue to make on uplisting to two primary exchanges.

Moving to the next slide please. So, as I said, we grew 50% -- 52% year-on-year growth in connected assets. You can see here, the trend. We're driving towards 70,000 connected assets by year end. We have very good visibility to 70,000 connected assets. Those consist of about 67,000 connected buildings or assets within buildings at year end, little over 2,500 or a little over 2,000 -- between 2,000 and 2,500 oil and gas. And we have a pretty good line of sight on wind turbines both in Europe and in China. Those are going to pick up here soon, and that would add to the fleet getting us a 70,000 by year end. So that's our goal is to drive ourselves to a 70,000 ultimately. We see breaking the 100,000 connected assets sometime in 2021, is a real milestone for the company to really make what we're doing, very exciting. So 100,000 is what we're focused on.

Next slide, please. Again, highlights for the quarter, 53% of it was AssetCare over time. Again, that's primarily a function of the fact that we weren't able to connect as many as we wanted to, or we had planned to or we had in our pipeline to connect. And projects were down quite significantly due to COVID-19. So, fortunately, we have a recurring revenue business. AssetCare is very robust, very sticky. In fact, it was a key component to lot of customers’ business during the second quarter to allow them to do many things they otherwise could not do if they didn't have connected assets. We're pretty excited by that. And we just want to have significantly more connected assets.

So, we drove 2,675 connected assets in the quarter. The team came up with some very innovative ways of doing that, very collaboratively with customers, and some very specifically in oil and gas in getting these assets connected. As we've mentioned before, the MRR on connected oil and gas assets is 5 times greater than smart buildings or rooftop units. So, whenever we add a connected oil and gas asset it’s very accretive to revenue. And gross margins continue to be robust since the predominance is Africa.

Next slide please. Chantal, I'll let you take over the financial highlights.

Chantal Schutz

Thank you, Russ. And thank you to everyone who has joined us for the call today. It's been a year since our first quarterly reporting at mCloud that I've been personally responsible for. And it's incredible to think of all the progress that we have made since that time, both as a company and as a finance team. From the convertible debenture financing and acquisition of Autopro that took place last July, to the multiple successful financings and acquisitions since that time, as well as the exceptional strides our research and development team has made on the advances in AssetCare 2.0, and the integration of technologies from all the acquisitions that we've done.

In the first half of 2020 alone, we have integrated exceptional technology from our acquisitions of both CSA, and AirFusion. Alongside all of this, corporate growth and excitement, we've also seen a tremendous change in both our internal and external finance, financial reporting, and technical accounting talents. With the introduction of KPMG Vancouver as our auditors last year, to the appointment of BDO from Vancouver, as our valuation specialists for all the acquisitions that we've been undertaking, to our internal team of designated accountants, and staff, we've really created the groundwork for our future growth.

In addition, we've tackled the internal controls head on. And we're feeling very confident with the progress we've made to remediate deficiencies and implement systems and processes that will and do support a company of mCloud’s current and projected size. More specifically, I'd like to comment on some current and ongoing activities that have and will impact our financial results.

As Russ noted, is the impending acquisition of Kanepi in Australia. As a company we're very excited about this acquisition. The technology that Kanepi has combined with mCloud’s will take us to over 1 million directly addressable assets across all corners of the oil and gas world. Our team was able to work closely with Kanepi and key regulators during a time of great uncertainty in the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which we're all now too familiar with, has created new and additional challenges. However, as a team, we're balancing all of this. On the specifics of the steps COVID-19 has created in Australia in the final closing of Kanepi, our DLA legal team in Australia are working with the regulators to address all the needs of FIRB, FIRB is the Foreign Investment Review Board in Australia. And they're now assessing all target acquisitions of Australian entities by non-foreign nationals which are greater than $1. In the past, this type of deep analysis and review was only conducted on acquisitions greater than 1 billion.

On March 29, 2020, in response to the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, the Treasury announced that due to the impact of this outbreak, all monetary screening thresholds were temporarily reduced to zero. And this extended statutory timeframe for reviewing applications from 30-days to 6 months, anywhere within that timeframe. As such, we do expect the approval to happen before the end of this fiscal year. However, in the meantime, there will continue to be delays and costs associated with this.

If you can go forward to the next slide, please, and I'll take a second to pause to make sure everyone is there. We've also been working diligently in our TSX uplist and our NASDAQ listing application. This, of course, has been a very laborious process. It's involved the engagement of various external advisors and legal professionals. On July 16th, the company issued a material change report as requested by the NASDAQ, demonstrating on a pro forma basis the impacts of recent financing, which closed post Q2.

As previously mentioned, the first half of 2020 saw the closing of the CSA acquisition as well as the AirFusion asset purchase. We have now successfully consolidated the CSA record keeping, and we've worked closely with BDO on the preliminary evaluation and purchase price accounting. COVID-19 continues to be a hot topic for many. As a company, we've seen some unique opportunities that are really well aligned with what we can offer through AssetCare. Russ touched a little bit on this in his prepared remarks. While air quality and remote workers are becoming more and more of a priority for companies across the globe, this has really opened the door for mCloud to great opportunity as we move through the second half of this year.

In the same breath, we've also been impacted in ways similar to other companies. We were successful in accessing many of the COVID funding opportunities offered by the U.S. government. And to some degree, the Canadian government. We’ve qualified to receive wage subsidies of approximately C$658,000, as well as low interest forgivable loans totaling 1.1 million at zero to 1% interest rates. We are expecting partial or full forgiveness of the loans given that we meet the qualification criteria. Our applications for those have been submitted and we expect to get a response in Q3.

At this point, I will hand the floor back to Russ for the balance of our presentation.

Russ McMeekin

Thank you, Chantal, and if you can move to the next slide. So the bottom-line, we are commercially ready but logistically challenged is that all I would put it with COVID-19. So we are commercially on-board with a solid pipeline, as I said before, approximately 70,000 connectable assets by year-end. So we have 20,000 approximately to go here.

When we do achieve that quarter, which we expect by fourth quarter we’ll be on track with that revenue rate supported by these kind of connected assets. That should drive us to sustainable profitability that allows us to harvest the R&D investments we've made, the sales investments we made, and the marketing investments we've done on a global basis to create a sustainably cash flow positive business.

We see all this driving growth in connected assets. And as we drive connected assets, we have more initially -- AssetCare, the initialized which drives revenue. And then AssetCare over time which is the recurring revenues we all love.

On that note, I'll turn it back to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And your first question comes from Brian Kiplinger with Alliance Global Partners. Please go ahead.

Brian Kiplinger

I got two. The first one is, can you talk about the environment and how it's changed during July and August? Obviously, the June quarter was very tough. Has that changed at all in your ability to install and initialize new connected assets at a better rate than you did say in the June quarter?

Russ McMeekin

So as of today -- Brian great question. No, the answer is no and not much. Alberta is actually the first to start using up, so there is oil and gas, connectable assets there, in Europe in the wind. In the U.S. we are heavily focused on Texas, California and I don't think I need to say much more about that. It's fairly challenging right now. So but we are -- the words from customers, who are still working every day and connectible on phone calls with us every day is they see a light at the end of the tunnel. And so as I said in my closing remarks, we're commercially in good shape with them. Now we just need to deal logistically later on, and we will be on and ready.

Brian Kiplinger

And then notwithstanding your ability to install new systems, which we've talked about, can you talk about order flow and if you're building a backlog that when installations can happen, it'll just be a matter of execution? And if you can, can you quantify maybe number of assets that await installation?

Russ McMeekin

Yes. So it's the difference between now and -- the number now and 70,000 to 20,000 is in pretty robust we call it a solid backlog to closing backlogs. So that's in TCB terms we don't put that number out. We will someday start putting TCB out, but we don’t have -- we haven’t done that yet, we won’t start today. So to answer your question, is it commercially robust to get on with it and go install? The answer is yes. And it's to the tune of another 20,000 connectable assets.

Operator

Your next question comes from Kevin Krishnaratne with Eight Capital. Please go ahead.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Russ question for you as well on the backlog. Great to see the confidence in the 70,000 maintain. I'm wondering if you can talk maybe current versus a few months ago, if the composition of that backlog has changed. What I mean is that, is there a different mix of assets coming from new versus existing, you've introduced even more assets now as part of asset carry, you talked about refrigeration, air quality. So I'm wondering, if you're seeing any difference where you're getting better traction with existing customers, given they already know the history and what mCloud can do for them or has had things kind of just remained relatively the same in terms of the composition?

Russ McMeekin

No. It's a great question and things have changed somewhat. We'll call it priorities have changed a bit. So those who have been connected in their buildings, who have air quality challenges, and if you don't think you have air quality challenges, I think you have a problem in its own, right? So -- but they all believe that there are air quality challenges, the priority has switched even so adding more things to drive down energy use just for the sake energy use, air quality is a hotter topic. So in that 67,000 connectable assets by year, the mix has changed in the last couple of months in terms of priority. So same dollars, different priorities in terms of asset type and very likely higher MRRs.

Oil and gas, I don't know we were bullish two months or last conference call on oil and gas. I think we were, but not to this degree. And I have to say I'm quite impressed with the progress being made there and the Autopro acquisition. If it wasn't for that, we wouldn't be anywhere near in the position as we are now to be solving these kinds of digital connections of assets with key customers. There's no doubt about it. So that's very fortuitous. So a lot -- obviously more confidence in oil and gas and perhaps there's even, yes, definitely more confidence there.

Wind is about the same. I think that's one industry that went to a fair amount of furloughs. So if you work for a utility and you work in the wind business, you probably are laid off right now. So it's been basically a pause, just stop. But the management we deal with, the non-union management we deal with are ready to roll when people are back to work.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Okay. Thanks for that Russ. And then on the oil and gas, can you just confirm at the end of Q2, did you have a 1,000 oil and gas assets connected or did you add a 1,000? So I'm just trying to understand the language there on…?

Russ McMeekin

Had installed, and therefore, using your terminology, looking backwards, it would have been in the blend of ARPU, which is why you saw the jumped in ARPU quarter-to-quarter. Yes.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Yes. So there was a 1,000 at the end of Q2. And then it seems -- you suggested you’ve got for the line of sight getting to 2,500 by the end of the year. So it's sort of like you would add another 1,500 adamant at least.

Russ McMeekin

Yes, I wish, as I said before, as I said to Brian. Texas, Kuwait, Alberta. So Kuwait is incredibly hot right now like it is here in Arizona, 120 or 117 degrees. So we got to get to know things there. Texas is pandemic driven and Alberta is pretty optimistic. So that's kind of the geographic split for those 1,500.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Next question, just on -- again, you've got some really good tools that you've been working on, the remote worker -- Connected Worker, you had previously discussed hopefully getting to around 8 million to 10 million sometime this year, of course the back half, is that still on track?

Russ McMeekin

That's very much tied to COVID, Kevin. In terms of 8 million, you have to recognize right now. So is there $8 million of contracts or contactable business there? Yes. Is it rev rec? that's a tough question, Kevin, because if they don't turn them on and have people working with them, you can't recognize revenue. And if that doesn't happen until way late in the year, that's a tough one, right? So the answer is always as optimistic. There are three or four major users of Connected Worker that other customers are looking to see how they're doing. Once they are back to more normal work, that will create a call it with a multiplier effect of number of Connected Workers, but from a rev rec point of view, that's a dangerous question for me to answer because contract is one thing, revenue is another.

Kevin Krishnaratne

One last one for me and then I will jump into the queue. More on the OpEx side of things. So, it looked to me at least versus my model that some of the line items like sales and marketing, G&A came in a little lighter than it was expected. And even, sequentially, I'm assuming some of that was due to the impact of travel restrictions, potentially pause in hiring. So, I'm wondering if you can kind of talk about in a way quantifying, I want to call it, benefits like if there were any kind of pauses that happening in the with respect to expenses and how you see OpEx sort of tracking in Q3 and in Q4 just to help with understanding the bottom line impact?

Russ McMeekin

Yes. We are a global business and a lot of our experts are required in various parts of the world. And therefore, we have had historically a fair amount of travel which ended up being almost zero and I see travel because it's on our corporate credit card and therefore pops-up on my display all the time. So, it's been zero for months now, wherein before it used to be quite frequently. So, that's one variable. That will pick-up when we can travel again, but that’s dropped significantly, as well as a lot of call it programmatic things that we do, go out and do trade shows, things of that nature did not happen. So, I'd say the predominance of those kinds of things, Kevin, I will call it, productivity per se, just circumstances of the world we're in, so.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Yes. Understood. Maybe just a last one there, pull up the numbers. I think in the quarter you had roughly $2 million of sort of what you call, I don’t know, extraordinary items that you would take out of EBITDA. I'm wondering if you can comment on how to think about that level in Q3 and in Q4?

Chantal Schutz

Let's go with, Chantal address it more, but I think some of the stuff that's related to uplisting, and as it relates to dealing with Australian regulators is still undergoing. Lawyers aren't getting any cheaper, just because of COVID we can see that. But Chantal, do you want to address Kevin's question more specifically?

Chantal Schutz

Yes, I think we will probably see fairly consistent spending in that regard. So, you can probably keep your estimate consistent with what you've already seen.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Sorry. So, it would remain at the sort of 4 million in Q3 and then again in Q4?

Chantal Schutz

Yes.

Russ McMeekin

No, no, no. Well, Q4, no. Q3, yes. Q4, we hope by then, yes, everything is done. I mean, all these things are done, right? In Q4, we hope to stop all this stuff. But Q3, we're doing it right now. It's middle of August. So, we're working on all these things right now, so.

Chantal Schutz

Yes. We anticipate that acquisition will close in Q3. But we can't guarantee that.

Russ McMeekin

Yes.

Chantal Schutz

And then there will be post acquisition integration costs though.

Operator

Your next question comes from Bill Zhang with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Bill Zhang

Looking at your global partnership, the first 2,000 wells you're looking to connect, is the timeline still over an 18 month period and how has that progressed thus far?

Russ McMeekin

So, the first 200 are ready to go. I think I made mention to the fact that the temperature suite -- so that's to put IoT devices on the wellheads, so right now there are nobody putting anything on what has been quite through the targeted form. We are seeing some definite demand here in the U.S. and in Canada. We are tied up in Texas as I mentioned before. So the 18 months seems very feasible, but you need to be aware that there are three geographies in which we're doing that in. The primary geography is Middle East, which is quite; Texas, primarily and Alberta. So those are the ones impacted by weather, which is normal in the summer, even by COVID in Texas and Alberta, I think we're in pretty good shape there, so for the balance of the year. And then moving into 2021, Kuwait is a go as fast as you can. Hopefully, Texas is go as fast as you can. And Alberta will be pretty normalized.

Bill Zhang

And a point of clarification, the 2,000 additional wells, is that on top of your 70,000 guidance or is that baked in?

Russ McMeekin

There's very little of the -- very little nimble in our 20,000 guidance for this year. The 200 wells what I just told you, right, are built in -- 200 wells, there’s about -- out of the wells, that’s baked into the 70,000 or the incremental 20,000. But the rest of the world, we're assuming very little activity in that 20,000 connectable assets for all the reasons I just gave you.

Bill Zhang

And last one for me. So looking at your Q3 free cash flow, do you think we'll see a similar cash flow burn or a significant improvement over Q2?

Russ McMeekin

Well, there should be more revenue. So that will offset some cash burn. We're not doing another financing of this type. And I would say there's some leverage in expense, but we're driving it to be less burn in Q3 and positive in Q4. That's we're driving right now internally, with all of the caveats and variables we just discussed, that's our internal game plan.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And your next question comes from Jack Vander Aarde with Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Jack Vander Aarde

Good to hear you're -- you still see potential to hit that 70,000 target, despite the -- obviously challenging environment. Russ, first question for you, and I appreciate the additional color too as it relates to connected asset target. I think you said you expect 67,000 or so of those -- of the target to be smart buildings. Any color you can provide on maybe if you expect 3Q and 4Q connected assets to be kind of similar or do you expect a more loaded fourth quarter in terms of the remaining connected assets?

Russ McMeekin

It's definitely going to have to be fourth quarter loaded, because we're on August 13th. And for the smart buildings, the predominance of the province -- the province, but mainly the states are in total lockdown right now, pretty much total lockdown, California being a big one, right? So -- and Texas. So there's also buildings that we have on our forecast for California. So it's -- it will occur, hurry up and get it done in Q4 I think for buildings for sure.

Jack Vander Aarde

And then on the project revenue or non- AssetCare revenue front. Came in, obviously, it was challenging environment for those initiatives. Do you expect project revenues to remain under 1 million in 3Q and in 4Q? Based on wherever limited visibility you have right now?

Russ McMeekin

No, no. We have contracts now that will drive above that. So that was a unprecedentedly low. We did see some projects -- contracts come in early in this quarter that will be implemented, that will drive revenues up. I can't give you a full handicap based on utilization and the ability to get to site. How much above $1 million? But it won't be -- I think we've seen a little -- I'm hoping -- everybody in this -- I think everybody on this call is hoping that we've seen the COVID low point. It's not we've got bigger problems. Therefore I would say that's the low point you saw and that's 100% logistical constraint and the whacky oil prices you saw early in the second quarter.

Jack Vander Aarde

Got it. Okay. Well, that's always encouraging to -- at least expect it to pick up going forward. And then just for clarity. Chantal, you did a good job of kind of laying out the process going on with the Kanepi acquisition and just like the delays with the new policy changes. But I mean, does this impact at all you guys’ progress in collaboration efforts with Kanepi to begin connecting those oil and gas assets that are in their pipeline or in their customer base?

Chantal Schutz

No, absolutely not. We've got an agreement that we're working with them and everyone is collaborating and super excited about the opportunity. So it hasn't slowed that down.

Jack Vander Aarde

Got it. But it would -- am I correct to expect that to maybe slow or prevent you guys from being able to report recognized revenue contribution from Kanepi until that acquisition is closed or [probably] in the MDA pro forma stuff, but…

Chantal Schutz

Yes. We can't control any of their revenues until they're fully acquired and we consolidate.

Jack Vander Aarde

But nonetheless it's not going to hamper your guys' ability to connect the assets, which is what's important, so that's good to know. Alright, that's it from me. I appreciate the time guys. Thank you.

Operator

That is all the time we have for questions. I'll turn the call back to Russ for closing remarks.

Russ McMeekin

Yes. So I think on Jack's question, I'd like to add on Kanepi, I’d say the selling front has been very exciting. So, our people are very much engaged, both Kanepi and mCloud soon to be all one happy family. And so that is exciting. So on the sales front, the drive of the connections has been very exciting. So thank you very much, everyone, for taking the time. We appreciate your time and giving you this update and look forward next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. Thanks for joining. You may now disconnect.