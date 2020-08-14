Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Bullish rating on Indonesia-listed mid-sized bank Bank CIMB Niaga (PT BANK NIAGA TBK A (OTC:PTNAF)) [BNGA:IJ].

This is an update of my prior article on Bank CIMB Niaga published on May 29, 2020. Bank CIMB Niaga's share price has increased by +27% from IDR625 as of May 27, 2020, to IDR795 as of August 13, 2020, since my last update. The stock is still inexpensive, despite a good run-up in its share price in the past two and a half months.

Bank CIMB Niaga trades at 0.50 times P/B and 5.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 5.0%. It trades at the second-lowest P/B multiple among the top 10 Indonesian banks with respect to asset size, despite the fact that its consensus forward FY 2020 ROE is higher than five of its peers.

Bank CIMB Niaga's 1H 2020 net profit of IDR1,744 billion beat market expectations, thanks to strong non-interest income growth and good cost control. Lower-than-expected net interest margin and higher-than-expected credit costs are the key downside risks for Bank CIMB Niaga's earnings in 2H 2020, but these have been priced in to a large extent. As such, I maintain my Bullish rating on Bank CIMB Niaga.

Readers have the option of trading in Bank CIMB Niaga shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker PTNAF, or on the Indonesia Stock Exchange with the ticker BNGA:IJ. For Bank CIMB Niaga shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Bank CIMB Niaga shares listed in Indonesia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Indonesia Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $400,000, and market capitalization is above $1.3 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Bank CIMB Niaga shares listed in Indonesia include Norges Bank Investment Management, Allianz Global Investors Asia Pacific Limited, State Street Global Advisors, and Schroder Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

1H 2020 Results Exceeded Market Expectations

Bank CIMB Niaga reported 1H 2020 financial results on July 30, 2020, and the bank's financial performance in the first half of the year was above market expectations.

Bank CIMB Niaga's operating income increased marginally by +0.1% YoY from IDR8,298 billion in 1H 2019 to IDR8,305 billion in 1H 2020, despite the economic fallout brought about by Covid-19. The bank's net profit declined by -11.7% YoY from IDR1,976 billion in 1H 2019 to IDR1,744 billion in 1H 2020 mainly due to a +34.8% YoY increase in provision expenses. But Bank CIMB Niaga's 1H 2020 net profit accounted for approximately two-thirds of sell-side analysts' full-year FY 2020 consensus earnings estimates, implying an earnings beat.

A +6.1% YoY increase in non-interest income to IDR2,102 billion in 1H 2020 helped to offset a -1.8% decline in net interest income to IDR6,203 billion in the first half of the year. In the company's 1H 2020 results presentation slides, Bank CIMB Niaga attributed the strong non-interest income growth to "higher FX (Foreign Exchange), Derivatives and gain from Marketable securities."

Looking ahead, Bank CIMB Niaga's non-interest income growth is likely to moderate in 2H 2020. This is largely because Bank CIMB Niaga disclosed at its 1H 2020 earnings call on July 30, 2020, that its "regular fee income" from recurring sources such as bancassurance and wealth management is "still not up to the level that it was pre-COVID." In other words, market volatility was a key driver of Bank CIMB Niaga's non-interest income growth in the first half of the year.

Another key factor that drove Bank CIMB Niaga's better-than-expected results for 1H 2020 is the bank's good cost control. The bank's cost-to-income ratio declined by -143 basis points from 49.40% in 1H 2019 to 47.97% in 1H 2020, which meant that operating expenses declined by -2.8% YoY to IDR3,984 billion over the same period. Notably, Bank CIMB Niaga highlighted at the recent 1H 2020 results briefing that about half of the cost savings realized in the first half of the year are "structural" in nature and "will not recur" in subsequent quarters. Examples of structural cost saving initiatives include reviewing and negotiating existing contracts, and increased outsourcing.

On the negative side of things, Bank CIMB Niaga's loan growth turned negative at -2.3% YoY for 1H 2020. Loans for the SME and commercial banking segments contracted by -7.0% YoY and -12.8% YoY, respectively, and this was partially offset by a +5.4% YoY growth in consumer loans. Bank CIMB Niaga guided at the bank's recent 1H 2020 earnings call that it expects loan "demand will still continue to be muted for a little bit."

Net Interest Margin

Bank CIMB Niaga's net interest margin fell by -36 basis points YoY from 5.41% in 1H 2019 to 5.05% in 1H 2020. On a QoQ basis, the bank's net interest margin expanded slightly by +6 basis points from 5.02% in 1Q 2020 to 5.08% in 2Q 2020.

Going forward, market consensus expects Bank CIMB Niaga's net interest margin to decline from 5.31% in FY 2019 to 5.13% in FY 2020, prior to recovering to 5.17% in FY 2021. Bank CIMB Niaga's target is to maintain its net interest margin above 5% for full-year FY 2020, and this will be dependent on its ability to drive its cost of funds down. The bank's cost of funds declined from 4.25% in 1H 2019 to 3.94% in 1H 2020.

Bank CIMB Niaga's CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio increased from 53.89% as of end-1H 2019 and 60.06% as of end-1Q 2020 to 61.03% as of end-1H 2020. The bank's efforts to grow its digital banking channels have paid off, as evidenced by the growth in its digital banking user base and the increase in CASA ratio.

Bank CIMB Niaga's Digital Banking User Base

Source: Bank CIMB Niaga's 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Separately, Bank CIMB Niaga also disclosed that it has a number of bonds with interest rates of 9-10% maturing in 2H 2020, and the bank will not refinance these bonds, which will also help to bring its cost of funds down.

Asset Quality And Cost Of Credit

As highlighted earlier, Bank CIMB Niaga's -11.7% YoY decline in net profit for 1H 2020 was mainly attributable to a +34.8% YoY increase in provision expenses from IDR1,521 billion in 1H 2019 to IDR2,051 billion in 1H 2020. This brings the bank's asset quality into the spotlight.

Bank CIMB Niaga's gross NPL (Non-Performing Loans) ratio increased from 2.87% as of end-1H 2019 and 3.03% as of end-1Q 2020 to 3.89% as of end-1H 2020. The bank disclosed at its 1H 2020 earnings call on July 30, 2020, that there was a single borrower in the coal mining industry which led the NPL ratio for the corporate segment to rise from 2.6% as of end-March 2020 to 4.6% as of end-June 2020.

The bank's cost of credit expanded from 1.70% in 1H 2019 to 2.26% in 1H 2020. Bank CIMB Niaga guided at the recent 1H 2020 results briefing that its cost of credit could further increase to 2.5-2.8% for full-year FY 2020. The bank also cautioned at the briefing that this is "probably a very preliminary guidance" and "that number could even be a bit higher" depending on how things pan out in the subsequent months.

Valuation And ROE

Bank CIMB Niaga trades at 0.50 times P/B based on its share price of IDR795 as of August 13, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples were 0.65 times and 1.10 times, respectively.

The stock is also valued by the market at 5.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, versus its five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months P/E multiples of 10.4 times and 10.5 times, respectively.

Market consensus expects Bank CIMB Niaga's ROE to decline from 9.4% in FY 2019 to 6.7% in FY 2020, prior to recovering to 8.0% in FY 2021.

Bank CIMB Niaga trades at the second lowest P/B multiple among the top 10 Indonesian banks with respect to asset size, despite the fact that its consensus forward FY 2020 ROE is higher than five of its peers.

Valuation Multiples And ROEs For Indonesia's Top 10 Listed Banks In Terms Of Asset Size

Stock Trailing P/B Multiple Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Historical FY 2019 ROE Consensus Forward FY 2020 ROE Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCPK:BKRKY) (OTCPK:BKRKF) [BBRI:IJ] 2.30 22.9 17.7% 9.8% Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCPK:PPERY) (OTCPK:PPERF) [BMRI:IJ] 1.63 26.1 14.3% 7.0% Bank Central Asia Tbk PT (OTCPK:PBCRF) (OTCPK:PBCRY) [BBCA:IJ] 4.59 33.4 18.0% 12.8% Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCPK:PTBRY) (OTC:PBNNF) [BBNI:IJ] 0.87 30.6 13.3% 4.9% Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk PT (OTC:PKTBF) [BBTN:IJ]. 0.90 13.5 0.9% 5.1% Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk PT 0.50 5.2 9.4% 6.7% Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk PT (OTC:PBPJF) [PNBN:IJ] 0.48 6.0 8.9% 5.9% Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT (OTC:PBDBY) (OTC:PBDIF) [BDMN:IJ] 0.64 10.6 10.3% 4.7% Bank BTPN Tbk PT [BTPN:IJ] 0.61 6.6 9.9% 5.6% Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk PT [BNII:IJ] 0.61 16.6 8.9% 7.5%

Source: Author

Bank CIMB Niaga also offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 5.0% and 4.8%, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Bank CIMB Niaga include a slowdown in non-interest income growth, lower-than-expected net interest margin, a deterioration in asset quality, higher-than-expected cost of credit, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Bank CIMB Niaga shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Indonesia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount; e.g., net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e., buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.