Newcrest Mining Limited (NCMGF) CEO Sandeep Biswas on Full Year 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCPK:NCMGF) Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2020 7:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Maitland - Head, Investor Relations and Media

Sandeep Biswas - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Gerard Bond - Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Herbert - Credit Suisse

Daniel Morgan - UBS

Levi Spry - JPM

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Frydman - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to Newcrest Mining 2020 Full Year Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Friday, the 14 of August 2020.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Chris Maitland, Head of Investor Relations and Media. Thank you. And please go ahead, Chris.

Christopher Maitland

Yeah. Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Newcrest Mining FY 2020 full year results conference call. I advise that this conference call is being recorded today, Friday, 14 of August 2020. With me today is our Managing Director and CEO, Sandeep Biswas, and our Finance Director and CFO, Gerard Bond. [Operator Instructions] Please note the company's disclaimers on this slide. As you may already be aware, Newcrest is a US dollar reporting entity, and all revenues made in this presentation refer to US dollars unless otherwise specified.

I'll now hand the call over to Sandy.

Sandeep Biswas

Thanks, Chris. And good morning, everyone. I hope you're all safe and healthy wherever you may be. Today, Gerard and I are going to take you through our financial results for FY 2020. I'll spend first, though, some time talking about COVID-19 and the precautionary measures we've implemented to keep our workforce and our host community safe and the current situation as it pertains to our operations.

I will then provide an overview of our full year achievements, followed by a review of the operational and financial performance of each of our operations. Gerard will then discuss the financial results in more detail, after which I'll speak to two of our exciting growth projects, Havieron and Red Chris.

As announced earlier this week, we had our first confirmed case of COVID-19 at Lihir. The individual a P&G national is asymptomatic and is currently being cared for in a separate isolation and treatment facility at Lihir. The precautionary measures we implemented quickly across our business once the pandemic emerged in the adherence to these safe practices by our people is helping to manage the risk placed by COVID-19.

Newcrest operations were not interrupted by COVID-19 in the reporting period. This is in no small part due to the considerable effort of our people to implement and sustain a range of monitoring and preventative measures, as well as the support of our communities who recognized and appreciated the breadth of our efforts to minimize the risk.

In April, we announced our AUD 20 million community support fund which is designed to assist our local communities to cope with the pandemic. A number of initiatives are already been funded in Papua New Guinea, Australia, Canada and Ecuador, which range from immediate health assistance to livelihood and economic recovery. We do have several other initiatives underway, which we'll announce in due course.

On the broader health and safety front, I'm pleased to announce that FY 2020 has been another year free of fatalities or life changing injuries. The total recordable injury frequency rate for the year increased marginally due to the inclusion of Red Chris, which currently has a high injury frequency rate than our other Newcrest sites.

The Red Chris injury rates have reduced over the course of the year, as we roll out our safety transformation plan, but they are higher than our Newcrest average. Excluding Red Chris, continuous improvement at Cadia and Telfer resulted in a full year group TRIFR outcome of 2.0, which is a significant improvement over the prior year and is well and truly at industry leading levels.

Our main objective, of course, is fatality prevention. We're almost at the five-year anniversary of our last fatality. And though pleased with the absence of fatalities, so I can assure you we're not complacent, and continue to give this our primary focus.

This slide lists some of the achievements, in the year. In FY '20, we continued to deliver against our growth pillar, investing $1.7 billion in growth. This comprises the acquisition of interest in new assets, as well as investing in our organic growth projects and exploration.

Growth activities in the year included, the acquisition of 70% of Red Chris, increasing our exposure to the Tier 1 Fruta del Norte mine, progressing our expansion of Cadia and significant exploration activity at Havieron and Red Chris.

We have an existing pipeline of growth projects underway, which includes the commencement of declines at Havieron and Red Chris to help accelerate the realization of their value, as well as the further expansion of Cadia and the development of Wafi-Golpu.

Operationally, Newcrest delivered gold production of 2.2 million ounces and 138,000 tonnes of copper, at an all-in sustaining cost of $862 per ounce. This operating performance, combined with a higher gold price, resulted in a 15% improvement in statutory profit and a 34% improvement in underlying profit. Free cash flow before M&A activity was $670 million.

In April, we undertook a successful institutional placement and share purchase plan, which together raised AUD1.2 billion of equity. A portion of the funds raised were used to fund the $460 million purchase of the Fruta del Norte finance facilities, with the remainder to be directed to our organic growth options, such as the commencement of declines at Havieron and Red Chris.

Additionally, we took the opportunity to refinance, smooth and extend the maturity profile of our existing corporate bonds to strengthen our balance sheet even further.

Our continued strong financial position has enabled the Board to determine the final fully franked dividend of $0.175 per share. This equates to full year dividends for FY '20 of $0.25 per share, which is 14% higher in total, than the prior year., and is the fifth consecutive year, that we've increased our returns to shareholders.

In FY 2020, Cadia produced 843,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $160 per ounce, generating free cash flow of just shy of $1 billion. Cadia continues to demonstrate, that it's a world-class asset. During the June quarter of the financial year, Cadia achieved two records, delivered mining - mine tonnes to a volume equivalent to 31.8 million tonnes per annum and an annualized mill throughput rate equivalent to 34.2 million tonnes per annum.

Looking forward, the Cadia expansion project is progressing well, as is the construction of the Moly plant. But COVID-19 may cause some minor delays that we're working hard to mitigate. And we will shortly be commencing the undercut-less caving trial at Cadia.

The replacement of the Concentrator 1 SAG mill motor that was originally scheduled for the coming year has been postponed to July 2021. This decision was made to ensure that we can secure the necessary resources and allow for any COVID-19 related delays. Our extensive testing, monitoring and expert advice gives us the confidence that the mill can continue to operate reliably and safely to this later date. Cadia water storages have returned to normal operating levels and are continuing to recharge as the region experiences rainfall.

Moving to Lihir. It produced 776,000 ounces of gold and generated a free cash flow of $233 million. As discussed throughout the year, Lihir's FY '20 performance was impacted by the presentation of difficult mining and geothermal conditions and the planned increase to the strip ratio as the mine transitions to the carpet [ph] orebody.

Gold production was 17% lower than the prior period, driven by a decrease in gold grade milled and lower gold recovery. Gold head grade was 17% lower than the prior period as a result of lower volumes of ex-pit ore, which, in turn, meant a higher ratio of lower grade stockpiled ore relative to mined ore was delivered to the process plant.

The volume of total ex-pit ore mined was lower in the current period due to ex-pit ore being primarily source from Phase 14 in the current period, which had some mining challenges as we outlined earlier in the year.

The total material mined was in line with the prior period, though there was a high level of waste movement associated with Phase 15 stripping. Gold recovery was 3% lower, primarily due to the higher proportion of stockpile ore feed containing higher levels of clay than expected, which reduced the autoclave throughput.

As outlined in detail in today's release, in the coming year, Lihir's production will continue to be impacted by clay levels associated with argillic ores and stockpile material that is scheduled to be fed to the mill. This is why we expect FY '21s production to be broadly in line with the FY '20 outcome.

A dedicated team of specialists focused on identifying ways we can minimize the negative impact of clays on the material handling system, as well as to improve the ability of the autoclaves to better handle ore with the higher clay levels.

The Lihir pit optimization study remains in progress and continues to look at options to further improve the ore presentation to the processing plant, opportunities to improve grade presentation to the mill by bringing the mining of higher-grade ore forward and optimizing the integration of the seepage barrier project to the mine schedule.

The seepage barrier feasibility study, which is designed to enable access to carpet high grade, is now expected to be completed by the end of June 2021, subject to any COVID-19 constraints. The extended timing for the completion of the study is due to delays to the ground investigation trials as a result of pandemic related travel restrictions.

Pleasingly, the Feasibility Study has identified an opportunity to access additional gold resources in the carpet ore body, which otherwise would have been sterilized with the original location of the seepage barrier.

However, this is likely to result in an increase in the capital costs, which are yet to be finalized as part of the study. I look forward to updating you on that in due course when the study work has been sufficiently advanced.

Return to Telfer, it produced 393,000 ounces of gold in the period and delivered a free cash flow of $51 million, which is a $43 million improvement on the prior year. Telfer's profitability and cash flow would have been even higher, but for the hedging of around half of its gold sales, which had an $82 million negative impact in the year.

We continue to focus on improving the performance of the mine with an eye to bringing Havieron ore into the operation in the near future, and I'll discuss this in more detail shortly.

At Red Chris, our safety transformation plan has continued to yield benefits with continual reductions in injury rates over the year. We'll continue to build on our NewSafe program at Red Chris, and we're confident that we'll continue to deliver sustained improvements over time, as it has done at all our sites.

For the year, Red Chris produced 39,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,703 [ph] per ounce. Since the acquisition, the team at Red Chris has been busily progressing stage 1 of the Red Chris transformation plan.

Achievements during the year include upgrades to the camp and other working facilities such as the mobile equipment workshop. We also completed a pit-optimization study and implemented a fleet-management system.

In order to improve recoveries, we installed the first concentric launders in the rougher circuit, completed a stacked pilot and a cleaner colon concept study. Given our focus on outlining a block cave project to Red Chris, one of our biggest projects during the year was the completion of approximately 50,000 meters of drilling. This drilling data is key to our block cave Feasibility Study that is currently underway.

I'll now pass over to Gerard, who will discuss Newcrest's financial performance for FY '20.

Gerard Bond

Thank you, Sandeep. And good morning, everyone. Newcrest delivered a strong financial performance for the 2020 financial year. For the period, our statutory profit was $647 million, and our underlying profit was $750 million. As mentioned earlier, underlying profit was 34% higher year-on-year. Free cash flow before M&A activity was $670 million.

We were active in investing for our future, and we made a number of substantial investments during the year. We invested around $1.3 billion to acquire Red Chris and increased our exposure to Fruta del Norte. The increased exposure to Fruta del Norte was achieved by increasing our shareholding in Lundin Gold, as well as the acquisition of the Fruta del Norte financing facilities.

We also progressed our internal organic growth options, the largest one being Stage 1 of the Cadia expansion project, which commenced in late calendar 2019. And as you may have seen, with our regular announcements of our exploration results, we've been investing strongly in our exploration portfolio to drive the next generation of low-cost ounces for the company.

Our successful equity raising in May and June funded the purchase of the Fruta del Norte financing facilities and bolstered the balance sheet to help fund our future growth options such as the declines at both Havieron and Red Chris.

Towards the end of the financial year, we refinanced our existing corporate bonds. This allowed us to reduce the coupon rates paid on our debt, as well as to extend the maturity profile. Importantly, our balance sheet remains strong with us being well within our financial policy metrics. This is a great position to be in as we focus growth across the portfolio.

Newcrest remains substantially exposed to the gold price, notwithstanding the Telfer gold hedges that we put in place in FY '16 and FY '18. As outlined on this slide, Newcrest had the highest proportion of ounces exposed to the depreciation of the gold price in FY '20 when compared to some other Australian gold producers.

You can all do the numbers. I simply point out that in FY '20, our realized gold price was $1,530 [ph] per ounce, and the realized copper price was $2.57 per pound. At current gold and copper prices or thereabouts, Newcrest is well positioned to enjoy stronger financial returns.

Based on our production guidance for FY '21, deliveries into the hedge book this year represent around 10% of our expected gold production, leaving approximately 90% of our ounces able to benefit from positive gold price movement.

The purpose of this slide is to convey the impact of COVID-19 on our financial performance in the period. Pleasingly, we didn't experience any operational interruptions due to the extensive measures, efforts and support that Sandeep spoke of earlier. However, these measures did have a cost.

We estimate the cash flow impact of managing COVID-19 was around $40 million in FY '20. This relates to additional labor costs associated with roster changes, overtime and allowances and medical-related expenditures such as screening and testing. Around half of this cash flow impact was the planned increase in inventory levels to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions at our more remote sites.

In all-in sustaining cost spend terms, this higher cost was around $20 million before tax as inventory build is not included in AISC. For FY '21 we had estimated and included in our guidance that the cost of managing COVID-19 will be in the order of $30 million to $40 million before tax. We currently don't anticipate any further increases in inventories, and our estimate of cost assumed no operational disruptions.

Turning now to free cash flow. Our full year free cash flow was negative $621 million, which, as we've highlighted on this slide, reflects our large investment in growth during the period. Adjusting for the M&A transactions, being the acquisition of Red Chris and the increase in our exposure to Fruta del Norte that I mentioned earlier, Newcrest's free cash flow would have otherwise been positive 700 - sorry, $670 million for the year.

In total, Newcrest has generated $3.5 billion of free cash flow over the past six years, which reflects the sustained efforts of our people, the performance of our assets and our continued focus on safely maximizing cash generation.

This slide shows the benefit of our recent debt financing. In addition to lowering the cost of our debt, we removed the refinancing risk of the two large maturities that were otherwise looming in late calendar 2021 and 2022.

Now we have a very manageable amount to repay in late calendar 2022 and then nothing more due for around a decade from now. This debt maturity profile is consistent with the long-dated reserve and resource life of our assets.

Our strong free cash flow and debt reduction over many years has placed us well within our financial policy metrics. Our leverage ratio increased slightly from 30 June, 2019, which reflects our significant investment in growth during the year.

Gearing of 6.8% is well below our target of 25%. And our strong cash position sees our liquidity coverage at $3.45 billion, of which $2 billion is in the form of committed undrawn bank facilities. We continue to retain our investment-grade credit rating with good access to all capital markets.

And with that, I'll hand back to Sandy.

Sandeep Biswas

Thanks, Gerard. I'm also pleased to advise that the Board has approved a final fully franked dividend of $0.175 per share, which equates to a full year dividend for FY '20 of $0.25 per share. This is the fifth consecutive year that we've increased returns to shareholders.

As we announced in early April, we've now earned a 40% interest in the Havieron Project, which is located near our Telfer mine in Western Australia. Our exploration results from Havieron continued to demonstrate the continuity of high-grade mineralization over an expanded mineralization footprint.

These results signaled the very real potential for a renewal of our asset portfolio in the Paterson Province. The grades we're seeing at Havieron are unique for this region and we're excited to progress and accelerate our evaluation of this opportunity.

Studies are well underway to investigate the potential of starting an exploration decline by the end of the current calendar year or in early 2021, with the potential to achieve commercial production within two to three years from the commencement of the decline, subject to the completion of the studies. We hope to release the results of the study in the coming months.

Finding gold is hard and rare, so these kind of drilling results are really exciting. Drilling results in the period at Red Chris confirmed the presence of two high-grade pods in the East Zone, which supports the potential for discovering additional high-grade pods in this zone. We've commenced the infill drilling to fully define the extent of these high-grade pods.

We're also planning additional drilling in the Gully Zone to map the extent of the high-grade mineralization, which will be vital in our studies for future block tests. Subject to permitting and the applicable approvals, we hope to commence decline activities by the end of the calendar year 2020.

We've also started our aerial magnetic and gravity surveys over the rest of the Red Chris sand blocks and the recently acquired GJ Donnelly ground adjacent to the Red Chris sand tenements.

As evidence by recent performance, the gold industry has historically proven a safe haven for investors in times of uncertainty. Since the 1st of January 2020, the gold price has continued to strengthen to levels not previously seen. Though as shown earlier this week, prices can be volatile.

We're well positioned in the industry with an unrivaled suite of assets and growth projects. We believe that Newcrest has six key competitive advantages that set us apart in the gold industry.

Firstly, our unique long reserve life position. Our long-life assets mean we can continue to produce gold for decades to come. Second, our low-cost production, because having a lot of gold won't create value unless you can achieve strong margins from extracting it. We remain a low-cost major gold producer with our all-in sustaining costs positioned in the first quartile.

We do what we say. We have a strong track record of achieving our guidance and delivering on our plans. We also have a multitude of growth options, including Havieron, Red Chris, Golpu and our Cadia expansion. We have strong technical and exploration capabilities. And finally, we're focused on remaining financially robust. In combination, we believe that these elements make unique - Newcrest a unique offering in the gold industry.

So with that, I will now open up the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Nick Herbert from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Nick Herbert

Hi. Good morning Sandeep and Gerard. A few questions from me, please. I might start with here. Could you just provide some more detail on the mining schedule there, specifically the timing around the cutback completion when you think you'll get through that through that heavy clay zone and what that means for the in situ mining rates and that blend to the seed to the mill resets [ph]? That's number one.

Sandeep Biswas

Look, we're in the process of stripping Phase 15, and that's where Phase 15 does have an argillic cap to it. And that's why we are flagging that with the increased stripping and the initial - with the higher grade - with the higher amount of argillics initially in Phase 15, that we expect the coming year to be similar to the current year.

Now the thing to realize in all of this, Nick, is clays aren't close. So one thing - we're getting a very good understanding and very good handle on is which of the clays that contribute to the issues that we see and how can we actually mitigate that through - firstly through more careful blending at the front end and so that the material handling system operates better, and secondly, how do we deal with the resultant flotation and viscosity variabilities as they pretended the float plant and the actual autoclaves themselves for viscosity viewpoint. So that's - so we expect these - the clays to go over the course of the next - of this year and slightly into FY '22 as well.

Nick Herbert

Okay. Great. Thank you. And so just to sort of flesh out that expectation for the following year. So you think that will largely conclude in the first half, so get back to a more, I guess, what your prior operating rate was from the second half of next year?

Sandeep Biswas

Well, we will confirm that with our guidance for next year, but the guidance for this year is as it is. I think the important thing to remember is between now and then, a lot of the work that we're doing now on how to handle these better and blend it better will also have to be considered in terms of what we guide to in the following year.

Nick Herbert

Okay. Great. Thank you. Yes. I now understood. We'll wait for sort of the studies to come through on that. The situation in PNG and with Porgera, do you want to give update on your thoughts around that? And your exposure to PNG and whether that's changed your thinking around prioritization of your growth projects?

And then also maybe just an extension one for you, Gerard. Just thinking about potential funding, your capability, how you're thinking about the potential if you had those three growth projects coming online or all approved, whether you have the capability to fund those concurrently and whether you'd be willing to exceed your leveraging gearing metrics for a period?

Sandeep Biswas

So on your first question, look, we've been in PNG for a long time. We know how to operate there. Lihir has operated successfully for quite some time. And the relationship with the local communities and with the province itself has never been better.

In terms of what's happening at Porgera, I think it's important to understand that, that pertains to Porgera. There are issues in the history of Porgera that just are not applicable to Lihir, and they should be considered separate. And that's all I can say on that, and that's all I know about that.

In terms of Wafi-Golpu, I think so far, we've received assurances that it will be permitted under the existing mining laws, which does mean a 35 year mine life in terms of the permit schedule, after which we'd have to apply for a renewal.

So I think as long as we get the right fiscal regime with the agreement with the government, and it makes sense financially, at this stage, there is no reason why we wouldn't go ahead with the Wafi-Golpu project. But it would be obviously subject to getting what we want and all the necessary agreements and approvals.

Gerard Bond

And Nick, I'll add to your second question. In short, yes, we think we have the capacity to fund. I mean, obviously, it depends on the sequencing and timing and how they stack on each other in any particular year. But the key points to note are that, as I mentioned earlier, the balance sheet is in incredibly good position at the moment. It's substantially delevered.

We - the underlying cash flow of the business is strong. All of these projects, the development of Cadia, Gopu, Red Chris, even Havieron that will occur over a period of time. So it's not like - it's super lumpy in any one year. And a good example now is that we're in the process of doing the expansion at Cadia presently. So it's - it could be well done by the time the other ones pick up.

And then lastly, the gold price, I mean the - that depends on your view on gold prices. But certainly, the cash flow outcome was strong last year and we see that gold price is $400 an ounce higher than what they were for the average of last year. If that was to be sustained, then of course, obviously, our cash flow is particularly strong.

To the question of the ratios, I mean, we have been above those ratios before. What's most important for us is to hold the credit rating, and that is something that we're keen to hold, and you can expect that we'd be very disciplined around keeping within a level of ratios that support that credit rating because that's what gives us the access to the capital markets. It allows us to fund ourselves cheaply. But it's - all of this will depend on how these projects are sequenced over the coming years. But we think we're in a good position.

Nick Herbert

Thanks very much. I will pass it on.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Daniel Morgan from UBS. Please go ahead.

Daniel Morgan

Hi, Sandeep and team. My first question relates to Cadia. You've announced today that you've delayed the replacement of the mill motor. Just wondering, if you could talk more about that specifically, what are the costs of delaying this in terms of - is there a productivity cost? Is there a recovery cost this year? Is there a risk that it fails during the next year and you might be on - that might be an issue? And what are the benefits once this is done?

Sandeep Biswas

So in terms of the mill motor change, I mean the primary reason for delaying it by a few months because it hasn't been delayed by that much, is just to make sure that we get our experts from Germany, that there is no issues with giving them over as a result of COVID-19, making sure we get the big cranes in and more around securing key personnel and parts than any other reason. And all the - I mean this thing is wired up like an intensive care patient at this moment.

So all the tests and inspections that we've done and the monitoring all show that it's operating well within safe limits and we don't have any concerns of its ability to make it through to the new timing of July 2021.

In terms of productivity and what have you, we don't really expect - it's more moving of costs from one year to the next and then increasing our cost as no one is really been mobilized yet.

The - in terms of the impact, it will it is a big motor in terms of power, and as part of the overall expansion of Cadia, this is part of that low rate increased that we expect to see post the implementation of this motor change and the other improvements as part of the Cadia expansion project.

Daniel Morgan

Okay. Thank you. And just moving to Lihir, you seem to be flagging today that some of the issues with clay and recoveries are going to continue into FY '22. Just wondering how long-term an issue is this. Is this just the current mining sequence where you're getting a lot of clay? Or does this pose problems for the life of mine, do you think?

Sandeep Biswas

Clays form - argillics have formed part of the feed and the mine schedule since the mine began, I mean, it's integral. I mean, the main species of ore there are the argillics, the porphyries and the epithermals.

Now it just so happens, we're going through an increased period of argillics as a result of it being the cap on top of Phase 16 - Phase 15, I should say, and the fact that we do have a lot of argillics in the stockpile. So the - so there's two important things is how much argillics are in the total mix, where they're from. Is it run-of-mine ore? Or is it stockpile? And the other is the ratio between stockpile and run-of-mine ore that you actually treat in the plant. So these are the key ratios.

Now all argillics are not difficult to treat. There is broadly three types of argillics. One of them behaves very similar to porphyries and epithermals in flotation as in very well. Then you have another type, which is - which performs less well, but still okay. And then you have a type that performs very poorly in flotation and gives you the viscosity issues in the autoclave.

So how we blend for these going forward with the increased knowledge we're gaining around the behavior of these materials will give us a lot better ability to manage these through the cycle.

So the argillics will come and go. And this is a high period we're coming up as part of the mine plan, remembering that Lihir is a very long-term mine. It's one of the few mines that go up in grade over time as we access the higher-grade carpet ore bodies. And Phase 15 is the prelude to go into Phase 16, which starts accessing the upper levels of the high-grade carpet deposit. And then we step into Phase 17, which goes deeper into the really high-grade sands.

And this all is coupled with the location of the seepage barrier and how that might determine how many more ounces we can pull out of the high-grade carpet, depending on the location of that, which is going to be sorted out by the end of the Feasibility Stage where it actually gets positioned.

Daniel Morgan

Okay. Thank you very much. And last question just on Telfer. What does the Telfer operation look like prior to any potential Havieron coming on board? Are you going to have underground ore? Or is it going to run out shortly to peers on reserves?

And also how the trajectory of the pit grade looks because there was some variability over the past 12 months, but the guidance would imply that some of those issues might be behind you?

Sandeep Biswas

Yeah. We've got a much better handle on the open pit grades now. We were going through the so-called livable veins back in the course - the period you referred to, which was very variable. But we're into a far more predictable range in terms of grade in the open pit.

The good news underground is on paper, if you look back a year ago, the underground would have been closed by now. But the extension of drilling that we've done and some really smart thinking around cash-on-cash returns on investment underground has seen the life of the underground increased. So we can get some more of the high grade from underground.

And we continue to drill and find new pods. I don't know how long the underground will last. I mean, obviously, it won't last for another 10 years or something, but we're encouraged by what we're seeing, which adds that incremental - those ounces, which you'll see in this year's plan, which would not have been there, absent the great work done by our underground team at Telfer.

Daniel Morgan

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Levi Spry from JPM. Please go ahead.

Levi Spry

Yeah. Hi, good morning, Sandeep. Thanks for call. Similar questions. So just at Cadia, can you remind me how long the plant will be down for one you're replacing the mill motor and what the cost of the new one was?

Sandeep Biswas

The - in terms of the downtime, it's very difficult. First of all, the plant is not going to be down. So, concentrated to the old ridgeway concentrator, that continues to run. And the existing Concentrator 1 can run - I think we've shown up to - I think it's half capacity or even two thirds of what we currently run at. I'll have to check that, but something around 1,500 to 1,700 tonnes an hour.

So we're only shutting the SAG mill motor. So what will happen now, we installed a bypass when the motor first had its issues a couple of years ago, which will see ore fed directly to the BOWL mills by passing the SAG mill. So that gives us ability at a reduced rate to run that concentrator as well.

And from memory, it's about three to four months that the SAG mill motor is ours, but as I said, we'll be running the second concentrator fled out and the Concentrator 1 that - at the sort of rights I just indicated.

Levi Spry

Thank you. And approximate cost?

Sandeep Biswas

Good question. We already bought the motor a couple of years ago. Gerard, do you know how much is in there for the SAG mill motor?

Gerard Bond

It's less than $20 million, Sandeep.

Sandeep Biswas

Not material? Okay.

Gerard Bond

No. Sandeep, so we bought the motor. It's in storage. It's just the installation cost.

Levi Spry

Okay. Thank you. Thanks and back to Lihir, so just trying to drill down a little bit more. So FY '21, similar to this year, so are we to assume that, that means tonnes, grades and recoveries are all in line? And what you've said about '22, why shouldn't we assume the same for '22?

Sandeep Biswas

So FY '21, look, the grade will be broadly in line. And I think - well, actually, I think we'll see - we're targeting an increase in tonnes, but the grade is, I think, is broadly the same, if not just marginally below. And the recoveries, what we put an estimate in, but we've got to really see how much we can lift those recoveries by all the learnings we're getting from the technical team that's going in.

And as I said, in the year thereafter, look, there's a lot of work going into it now. So, I would hope that we could provide a much clearer idea of these parameters as we go further down the track. But I'd hate to give a number now because we're right in the middle of doing that work.

Levi Spry

Yeah, okay. Explore the site yet. Thanks Sandy. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Rahul Anand

Hi, Sandy and team, thanks for the opportunity. I might start with Lihir, please, if I can. The high temperature detonators that we talked about in the last quarterly, I was hoping you'd be able to access some parts of the pit that was perhaps too hot previously to access. Has that at all, been successful for you?

And then how do you define your guidance range for the Lihir in the coming year? I mean what sees you to the top end? Is it mainly access to ore and mining more? Or is it more around plant reliability that gets you to that top end? That's the first one. Thanks.

Sandeep Biswas

Right. So well, there's actually two buried in there, but that's okay. The high-temperature dets is - it's a fantastic achievement. I mean that really opens up the possibility of mining much hotter areas in the conventional methodology.

Look, we don't need it just yet. A lot of this development is in it just yet. A lot of this development preparation as we step into the carpet ore body, as I described earlier, which is Phase 15 and 16 particularly, and then on, this is going to really come to the fold. So, it's okay now, but this is really about our whole technology plan around Lihir or elsewhere as well is planning for the future. So, this is a really good sign. That's a big tick.

Along with all the work that we did on - with the experts from California and Schlumberger as well is get a better handle on the geothermal footprint and the temperatures in the mine, which shows that there is less hot areas to mine than we thought before.

Broadly, we had made assumptions of fairly large areas being hot. But as we've done the detailed drilling, it turns out that the really hot areas are substantially lower than what we thought. So, there's some good news on that front as well.

Now, if we turn to Lihir, the operation. I think one of the key things that will determine where one sits in there are going to be about the ratio between - so how much can we get of expert material can be put in versus stockpile material and the type of clays that come forward and how we can work towards blending them out. That will make a big difference to the material handling system. So, how much mature you can get up to the cause, to feed the mills, to ensure that, that's always - the mills are - got plenty of ore behind it. So, we don't have to the reduce throughput rates there because of low cost stocks or anything like that.

And then it will be about we can - how can we push through the autoclaves in order to get recoveries up. So, I think if you've got materials in front of the mills, I think the mills will be just fine. We've shown that we can mill up to 16 million tonnes, if we need to, those sort of - so I think the mills are okay. It will be about how much you can push through the autoclaves.

Now, the viscosity effects, I don't know how much detail you want to go into, but principally, that influences your oxygen utilization in the autoclaves. So, what we're also doing there is one of the other things, which I haven't mentioned, is looking to put oxygen on the back end of the plant as well in the NCAs.

So if there's any sulfides that do get through because of oxygen utilization in the autoclave due to viscosity, we've got a chance to pick that back up at the back end and improve the recoveries at the back end.

So there's a whole bunch of stuff going on. I didn't want to go into too much detail, but there is - but there are sort of things that would influence where we sit within that range.

Rahul Anand

That's very helpful. Thank you. And I guess the second one is somewhat easier. Red Chris, is there any sort of time line around when you think you can have a clearer idea about the potential for that high-grade pod and whether that comes through?

I mean I understand you're starting the decline by end of year. How much time do you think you will need to sort of form a view on that post starting of the decline?

Sandeep Biswas

We're going to have a detailed view of this as we complete the study, which I think, for Red Chris, is due in the middle of next year or thereabouts. Gerard can correct me on the date. But we're doing the infill drilling right now as we speak on the second part what we found.

So conceptually, we're going to have a view reasonably soon whether this has got legs or not. I mean I'm optimistic that we can do it, but it's not just the size of the pod. It's geotechnically related because as you can imagine, these pods are at the - are actually in the block cave footprint itself. So we just have to make sure that geotechnically, we can extract that material without influencing the long-term cave shape as we start doing the block caves.

But it's not as if we haven't done this before. I mean Ridgeway was a - that was actually a sublevel cave above the current ore body before we did a block cave. So it's not unknown to us. We just have to do the work to determine how we would go about it.

Rahul Anand

Okay. And would you be sharing some of those conceptual findings, once you have them available? Or will you be waiting for a proper study to complete and then talk to the market about it?

Sandeep Biswas

Look, probably a bit of it, but when we have something that we can stand behind, an update is not out of the question. But at this point in time, obviously, we'll release the study when findings when it's done. But if there are determinations that are important and material before then, obviously, we'll inform the market.

Rahul Anand

Perfect. Okay. Thanks for that. That's very helpful. I'll pass it on.

Sandeep Biswas

And Rahul, just to complete the date. We're targeting the Red Chris PFS to be done by the end of September 2021.

Rahul Anand

Perfect. Thanks a lot guys.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Hugo Gonzalez [ph] from PL Advisory. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, Sandeep. Just two questions on Havieron. So the market people are underestimating the material impact of Havieron being a world-class plant and against the economics of cave mining?

Sandeep Biswas

Sorry, Hugo, you're cutting in and out. Did you catch the question, Gerard? I couldn't quite hear. Hugo was cutting in and out.

Gerard Bond

He asked whether - is the market underestimating the value of Havieron and its economics enabled by block cave mining?

Sandeep Biswas

We've - I mean that's a tough one, and I wouldn't like to comment when they're under or overestimating. But what I will say is that - and you've seen in the drill results, and we continue to be excited by the potential of it because, not just because of the high-grade crescent zone that we've talked about, and that's starting to take some good shape and is open to depth, and we're now drilling deeper down to see how deep and continuous it goes.

But what - and I've reported on this before. What has surprised us is that the breccia material that the crescent zone sits in between, well, that is mineralized quite extensively in there, determining how extensive that is, which really opens up the possibility of - in addition to any high-grade mining that you do of the crescent zone, does this also transform into a bulk mining option further in the future.

And it's - and that has the potential to change the way we look at Havieron where we initially thought it was going to be just a high-grade mine with open stoping or maybe even some sub-level type gaping into a much bigger block caving scenario. But yeah, that's all to be determined. It's all conceptual right now. But as we do more and more drilling, if it continues at the rate it's going, it's looking very good.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. And the other question is regarding the increased price in gold in the last few months, do you think that's going to be reflected soon in your calculations? So 1,300 has been used earlier on in your presentation. So do you think that's going to be adjusted going forward?

Sandeep Biswas

So again, Gerard, can you just - did you hear the question?

Gerard Bond

Yeah. I heard the question. And it is - will be moving the gold prices adjust how we think about and what prices we use. I think that was the question of Hugo. Do you want to take that both or myself?

Sandeep Biswas

Yeah. So I mean we have adjusted some of our assumed prices after a very long period. I wouldn't see just three or four months of prices influence our long-term assumptions. We did change some of it very carefully after a lot of history.

But the price is going to be volatile, right? I mean you saw this earlier this week. So I think there'd have to be a quite a decent stretch at these elevated prices before we would change our core assumptions.

Unidentified Analyst

Brilliant. Thanks.

Sandeep Biswas

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Matthew Frydman from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Matthew Frydman

Gerard, thanks. Good morning, Sandeep and team. Just a couple of questions on the here, and I guess, specifically some of the considerations you're having to make year end COVID. Firstly, you've highlighted today that you've deferred the segment of Cadia to allow more time to mobilize overseas contractors and so on. We know, at Lihir, that you're moving to this biannual shutdown regime.

Can you talk about whether you're expecting any impacts in mobilizing contractors for those larger shutdowns, given, obviously, the global and domestic travel restrictions and any additional costs for - that you've allowed for there?

And secondly, can you remind us of the rosters that your operational and support staff are currently working? And how sustainable do you view those rosters currently? Thanks.

Sandeep Biswas

Yes. No. So in terms of the shutdowns and what have you, we've already moved towards mobilizing people. So the next biannual shut is in the - is in September. So it's not far away. But already, we've got our contractors in quarantine.

Just remember, everyone comes to site no matter where you're from, and you spend two weeks in special camps that we've done, that are isolation camps. You get tested. I think it's three or four during the course of that. It's PCR testing. And then - and you also get tested after you come out of isolation a few days after that.

So quite a comprehensive regime, which worked perfectly when we had this one case recently. So all the necessary people for these shutdowns are already being mobilized, planning for that isolation period. And then they come out of isolation and go into our normal accommodation camps and all the materials and what you have already on their way.

So I think obviously this whole lot of different protocols and what have you, but we don't anticipate any material impacts on the shutdown itself. And the costs of the extra quarantining and the labor, et cetera, we kind of spoke to a little bit earlier. That's inside the number that Gerard gave earlier, I think it was 30 million to 40 million or what have you that we're factoring in for these sort of things for the company.

Matthew Frydman

Sure. Thanks. And then the second question there around the current rosters that your operational and support staff are working and how sustainable that is?

Sandeep Biswas

Yes. Well, currently, we're sort of - so we moved as many people residential as we can, which is really good. There is a lot of work that's being done off-site, and now that we're doing it off-site. And now that we're doing it off-site, we're wondering why we ever did it on-site. So that's been a quite an interesting learning. But the actual shift workers themselves, we used to have a two week on, two week off roster. It's more or less a graduated three-month, three-month off roster.

And our people have really risen to the occasion. I mean PNG's - the economic situation is tough. And I think our people, A, they really want to contribute to Lihir, but also, it's - Lihir is one of the places that continues to run and is a big source of livelihood for many, many people.

And the support that we received from our workforce and our contract is to change their working arrangements. There's been nothing short of brilliant. So three months, I don't think that there's going to be - I don't know how long it will go for, but I think we're set up for doing that for as long as it takes to keep the business running.

Matthew Frydman

Okay. Thanks for the details, Sandeep.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Matt, Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Yes, good morning, all. I was just wondering what your intentions may be to list Newcrest on the New York Stock Exchange?

Sandeep Biswas

We've looked at whether we list in North America, whether it's NYSE or TSX on and off over the years. It still remains something that we would consider if it makes sense to do so. So that's all I can say about that right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Omar, a Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, Sandy. How are you?

Sandeep Biswas

Good. Thanks, Omar. How are you?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, good. Thanks. Thanks. Great presentation. Just a quick question, basically, so you've got your flagship assets, Lihir and Cadia. Just kind of thinking about your future plans with regards to sort of organic growth opportunity such as, Red Chris and Havieron. And whether you see these two projects stand-alone, as being just as big, as the Lihir and Cadia, especially the grades we're seeing at Havieron, on at the moment? Thanks.

Sandeep Biswas

Well. If we can - I'll touch on Red Chris first, if that's okay. And then, move to Havieron. So the reason we got…

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Sure.

Sandeep Biswas

Into this is the similarities that it has with the geology and the strike of Cadia. And that's certainly so far in where we're drilling so far proves to be the case. So the ultimate goal for Red Chris, if you - our aspiration, if I can put it that way, is to essentially have another Cadia. I mean, that's why we got in there and moved so quickly to do it.

But just remembering that the current milling capacity there with the installed equipment is 10 - 11 million to 12 million tonnes per annum. So if we were to get to the full size of the Cadia mine, then we'd have to do something, in relation to the processing facilities.

But if you look at the - and you're asking what's the potential. Well, that's what we hope to prove up, that it becomes our next sort of Tier 1 mine, world-class, decade-long underground block cave mine.

In terms of Havieron, look, it's still work in progress. But if it goes along the lines that I said, which is it becomes a high-grade supplement to that Telfer that currently is going through or even stand-alone, at the sort of grades that we see.

But if that can be backed up with a bulk mining option in the break-in material and what have you, well, Telfer may go back to becoming a Tier 1 operation. Hard to say right now, but you've seen the drill results. It's quite encouraging.

Unidentified Analyst

No, certainly, certainly. And I point to the depth of Havieron. I think that the fact that it remains open at the moment as well, I think the market may be underestimating the size of it. Would you agree with similar thoughts or...

Sandeep Biswas

Nice try. But no, I can't comment on that right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, Sandeep. Have a wonderful day.

Sandeep Biswas

Thanks, Omar.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I will now hand back to Sandeep, for closing remarks.

Sandeep Biswas

Well, thank you so much, everyone, for attending and all the questions. And have a safe and healthy day and ongoing. So we should - we'll sign off now. Thank you.

Operator

That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.