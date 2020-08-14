In the absolutely wild pandemic stock market, Costco (COST) has been a winner and benefited from the market surge, with good reason. It worked through a slowdown during the height of the pandemic in April and benefited from a surge in COVID-19-driven purchasing that more than offset declines in discretionary items. In addition, it benefited from increased reopening and in May, net sales increased 7.5% to cap off a strong third quarter (ending May 10) that saw comparable sales increase by 8%.

As a result of sales strength, Costco stock has gained nearly 20% since bottoming in March and has gained over $23 billion in market value. These gains put the company's valuation into question because now Costco is trading at a PE of around 40. For reference, this is higher than big tech companies Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB), and Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), and well above Walmart (NYSE:WMT), as seen from the graph below.

What makes this even more concerning is that all of the big tech companies named above have higher revenue growth than Costco (with the exception of Google's most recent quarter) and are much more profitable.

Granted, Costco has always been an expensive company driven by its strong track record and prospects for growth. This article will analyze its business and its many strengths while comparing them to its rich valuation.

No Doubt, Costco's Business is Strong

I must preface by saying that I have always admired Costco's fundamental business model and the strategies that management has taken to maintain it even as it expands. The result of this financial and operational discipline is that Costco has become a very efficient company that has become the third-largest global retailer despite just 787 warehouse locations. Alongside its growth, it has continued to satisfy customers and its following is unparalleled for any large retailer, as demonstrated by its multiple fan blogs to its cult-like following for its Rotisserie Chicken and hot dogs. This following has allowed Costco to build up a large membership base that is a reliable source of income and its primary earnings driver. Together, its 101.8 million cardholders bring in $3.5 billion per year. At the same time, it has been able to keep employees happy through high wages and healthy benefits while still maintaining margins.

The customer experience at Costco is unparalleled and is single-handedly the reason it has had such a successful track record. Moreover, it is the basis for Costco's appealing long-term growth prospects. In the US and North America, the market is far from saturated despite being the focus of Costco so far and the company continues to see strong demand for its unique warehouses. More than a dozen new stores are scheduled to open in 2020 including in Bismarck, ND and Saratoga Springs, UT. These openings won't stop in 2020 either and are expected to continue in the upcoming years.

The opportunities beyond the US are even more lucrative. To date, it has just one store in China located in Shanghai, where it has been excitedly welcomed by huge crowds to the point where it got overwhelmed. In fact, demand for Costco there is so high that at opening and afterwards people have to wait hours before heading inside with police standing on the side to keep order. Capitalizing on this excitement and demand from Chinese consumers, Costco now plans to open another location in Shanghai and in Suzhou, likely with even more coming.

Source: Costco Shanghai from opening has been very popular with Chinese consumers.

Another major strength is that throughout its growth, management has always remained financially disciplined. Its balance sheet is one of the strongest among all retailers and though debt has been increasing, it has just $7.6 billion in long-term debt with a cash position of nearly $11 billion. These factors are why the company's credit rating is pristine and it is able to take strategic actions to improve its capital and liquidity position at little cost. This was confirmed by its recent debt-neutral $4 billion debt offering that it used to refinance higher-interest debt, leveraging ample market liquidity and very low interest rates. Costco's financial strength gives the company flexibility and allows it to take actions that improve and strengthen its business in a time where most companies are cutting back and slowing down.

Investors Must Be Cautious

The previous section explains why I love Costco as a company, and that is true. I believe the company's unique set-up as a membership bulk retailer gives it a competitive advantage that makes it a strong company. However, my problem is with the valuation and I believe the stock is simply too expensive, even for a great company.

With a PE around 40, the valuation has simply gotten carried away. This is nowhere near comparable to grocery store competitors such as Kroger (KR) and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), which both trade at around 13x earnings, and also larger retailers like Walmart, which trades at 25x and owns competitor Sam's Club.

As mentioned above, Costco has lucrative growth opportunities, but even in the best-case scenario, the company is expected to deliver low double-digit earnings growth along with mid to upper single-digit revenue growth. This is good, but simply not good enough to justify its sky-high valuation, considering some of the other aforementioned companies can deliver comparable growth as well. For example, Sprouts is expected to grow EPS by 10.2% and revenue 8.75% YOY in 2022, very similar to Costco's EPS growth of 10.73% and revenue growth of 7.3%. Of course, the benefit with Costco is its large and stable fee producing membership base and in general, a stronger balance sheet than some of its other competitors.

It is clear that Costco cannot compare with its other grocery and retail competitors and going back to the comparison I made in my title, its valuation is on par with big tech companies that have better growth prospects and much higher margins than Costco, whose net profit margin is around 2.2%. This simply cannot be sustained because the company is growing well, but not at an amazing pace that a 40x valuation implies. In the end, Costco is a great retailer, but it is still a retailer and must be valued as such. A multiple in the low 30s is much more reasonable.

Beyond valuation concerns, Costco is facing some genuine challenges to its businesses even as things look great right now. First off, the company is still adjusting to operating in a pandemic. Even as sales soared, earnings fell 7.8% as the company was forced to spend more on workers and protective measures. COVID-19 will not go away in the fall and should another surge hit, the company will need to continue to do even more.

Second and the more difficult problem is Costco's struggles with delivery. Now, this is not obvious considering its e-commerce segment has been growing well, up 66% in Q3. But this was off a small revenue base and needs to be better. Its $1 billion acquisition of last-mile delivery company Innovel helps, but even with that the online grocery shopping experience through Costco is not very convenient and has high prices due to Instacart that lessen the appeal of shopping at Costco in the first place. This is why competitors have achieved greater success online, most notably Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) through its Whole Foods stores. In a study by the Retail Feedback Group, Amazon was the leader in online grocery shopper satisfaction and it continues to increase its delivery capabilities and its lead among all other delivery options.

The threat from Amazon is notable because of its experience and strengths in delivery that Costco simply cannot compete against. As online shopping increases, Costco's competitive advantage of creating a fun family shopping experience fades away. Though I believe Costco can continue to grow its e-commerce capabilities, I see it eventually hitting a glass ceiling considering just how accustomed consumers already are to buying from Amazon when shopping online. If a family was going to buy bulk toilet paper or bottled water, they look towards Amazon, not Costco. Now with Whole Foods, when consumers buy groceries, they will look towards Amazon as well and naturally be more comfortable with buying from an established e-commerce company.

The threat from Amazon is real, and while the majority of Americans prefer to shop for groceries in-store, it is without question that online grocery shopping is increasing. In my view, this is not good news for Costco because its core business model is built off of the warehouse treasure-hunt experience. Costco will continue to grow, but I wonder how Costco's past business model will be forced to adapt after the pandemic. With its large stores losing their past appeal, long-term change may be necessary to change to a new reality. My fears may turn out to be unwarranted, but at this point they are genuine concerns and another reason why a 40x multiple is not justified.

Conclusion

I love Costco as a company, but hate its stock. Due to its strong track record, Costco has always traded at a premium to its competitors. But now around 40x earnings, that premium has become too much and it is too late to invest in Costco's growth prospects because it is simply too expensive to do so. The stock has become part of the ridiculous stock market whose bubble is increasing daily. Costco is strong and efficient and will continue to grow, but not at such rapid rates that the stock should be more expensive than big tech. On top of this, the pandemic has so far been a catalyst for its business, but it has also raised some questions regarding its lagging e-commerce capabilities. Management has taken steps to address this to improve delivery reach and access, but it remains behind Amazon and in the post-COVID-19 world, I wonder how the shift to online grocery shopping will impact Costco's fundamental business model. This is a small concern and simply theorization on my part, but it adds to the reason I believe Costco is overvalued. To invest in retail, investors should look towards cheaper options such as pure grocery store chains.

