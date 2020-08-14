3 Reasons To Sell The Euro

Prices in the UK rose faster than expected in June, while the inflation in the eurozone remains subdued.

In this article, I would like to list three reasons to short the euro - specifically, against the British pound (short EUR/GBP).

Reason One: Technical Set-Up

EURGBP has failed to confidently break above 0.9150 for several times now. A triple top that occurs after an uptrend is usually considered to be a bearish pattern, signalling a reversal.

EURGBP is now trading within a symmetrical triangle (in the mid-term) and within a descending wedge (in the short term). Both patterns are bearish. Trend-based Fib-extension analysis indicates that a break below 0.9030 could cause a fall into the 0.9010-0.8970 range. Alternatively, the pair will have to rise above 0.9055 to invalidate the bearish short-term bias.

Furthermore, there is a bearish divergence on RSI (on a weekly chart) and fundamentals are generally not in EUR's favor (continue reading).

EURGBP Technical Chart

Source: Trading View

Reason Two: Inflation and Monetary Policy

Prices in the UK rose faster than expected in June, suggesting inflationary pressures might not disappear as fast as hoped as the economy gradually reopens after the coronavirus lockdown. Higher prices for games and clothing meant UK consumer price inflation rose to an annual rate of 0.6% in June, a slight increase from 0.5% in May. Core inflation, which excludes volatile elements such as food, energy and tobacco, rose from an annual rate of 1.2% in May to 1.4% in June.

Conversely, Eurostat said that consumer prices in the 19-country currency bloc rose to just 0.4% on an annual basis in July from 0.3% in June and 0.1% in May. In other words, inflation in the eurozone is 20 basis points lower than that in the United Kingdom.

Source: Bluegold Trader (website)

At the same time, the unemployment rate in the eurozone is higher and currently stands at 7.8% (vs. 3.9% in the UK). We should note, however, that the official jobless rate is misleading because many of those who lost their job during the pandemic have not yet started looking for another one – knowing they are unlikely to succeed before the economy has started to recover. Therefore, the real unemployment rate is likely to be a lot higher in both countries.

Source: Bluegold Trader (website)

Although the monetary authorities of both countries are dovish and are expected to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period of time, the European Central Bank is arguably more dovish than the Bank of England (see the table below). Indeed, stronger EUR (which is now trading near two-year high) is likely to make Christine Lagarde's (ECB president) job only tougher as the appreciation in the currency often leads to a reduction in inflationary pressures.

Source: Bank of England, European Central Bank

Finally, have a look at the chart below. It shows daily closing exchange rates for 1 Euro to U.S. dollars and it also shows the yield spread between the 10-year government bond and the 2-year government bond (10-2 yield spread). The yield spread is often included among the leading forex indicators because interest-rate spreads determine the shape of the yield curve and the shape of the yield curve embodies fixed-income traders' expectations about the economy. Source: Bluegold Trader (website)

When the 10-2 yield spread rises, the yield curve is steepening (becoming more upward-sloping). Upward-sloping yield curves have normally preceded economic expansions as bondholders demand a higher rate of return from the inflationary risks accompanying economic upturns. When the 10-2 yield spread falls, the yield curve is flattening. Flat yield curves usually signal an approaching economic slowdown or expansion, depending on which stage of the economy had initially prevailed. When 10-2 yield spread dips below zero, it means that the yield curve is “inverted.” Inverted yield curves usually signal economic slowdowns and are often a harbinger of recession. The negative slope of the yield curve shows that short-term yields are higher than long-term yields as bond traders expect lower interest rates ahead. Historically, yield curve inversions have started about 12 to 18 months before a recession.

There is clearly a major bearish divergence between 10-2 yield spread and EUR:USD exchange rate. Surely, it will take some time for it to play out, but it is definitely not helping the euro.

Reason Three: Traders' Sentiment

Finally, based on traders' sentiment (derived from CFTC Commitments of Traders reports) the euro ranks as the second-most "overbought" currency among 12 global currencies. Conversely, the British pound is currently one of the most "oversold" currencies.

See the table below (click on the table to see the figures). It shows non-commercial (leveraged funds) positions in 12 major currencies (futures contracts).

Source: Bluegold Trader (website)

Index 1 - Converts NET POSITIONS to a 0-100% scale. The index reflects where the current net position ranks as a percentage of its range over the last 52 and 156 weeks.

Index 2 - Converts LONG:SHORT RATIO to a 0-100% scale. The index reflects where the current ratio ranks as a percentage of its range over the last 52 and 156 weeks.

Index 3 - Converts NET POSITIONS % of OPEN INTEREST to a 0-100% scale. The index reflects where the current net position (as a percentage of open interest) ranks as a percentage of its range over the last 52 and 156 weeks.

Use these indices to watch for extreme readings in the markets. Readings of 95 and higher as well as 5 and lower indicate a potential market extreme. Therefore, traders would normally look for opportunities to go long when indices are close to zero. Likewise, traders are advised to look for opportunities to go short when indices are close to 100. 3-Year indices (156 weeks) are less volatile than 1-Year Indices (52 weeks) and therefore generate less frequent, but stronger signals. As a general rule, it is widely considered that Index 1 is more important than Index 2 or Index 3.

As we know, a trader or investor should normally avoid the crowds and look for undervalued opportunities. "Long EUR" is currently one of the most "overcrowded" trades in the foreign exchange universe, while "long GBP" is one of the least overcrowded ones. Indeed, in the week ending August 4, traders increased their net long exposure in EUR futures by 22,915 contracts. Non-commercial traders are now their most long EUR futures in at least 10 years. The number of "potential euro bears" is just too great to ignore.

Source: Bluegold Trader (website)

Conclusion

Technical picture for the EURGBP is gradually turning bearish. Historically, "expensive" exchange rate and a bearish divergence between the EURUSD and 10-2 yield spread enhance the views of a limited upside for EURGBP.

I recommend SHORT EUR/GBP. Targets: 0.8930, and 0.8850 (in extension). Stop loss: 0.9060.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EURGBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.