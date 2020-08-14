The deal makes sense, and investors will do very well by investing in either or both companies.

Huya and DouYu are on board with the vision as they evaluate Tencent's merger proposal.

Tencent is morphing time in Esports in Asia, rapidly transforming Esports entertainment by integrating games and streamer into one giant platform.

Investment thesis

Just like COVID-19 has been compressing years of fundamental changes into months in many industries, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is attempting to do the same in eSports in Asia. We believe Tencent's vision goes far beyond forming a "Twitch" of Asia. The successful merger of Huya (HUYA) and DouYu (DOYU) will see online games, live tournament events, and streamers in one giant platform. Avenues for monetization go beyond the scope of Twitch.

Backing from Tencent aside, individually, Huya and DouYu are excellent investments. Both companies have been expanding quality gaming content, developing their streaming and cloud gaming platform, growing active users, and are now reaching the stage of monetization.

The future is exceptionally bright, and investors with a long-term horizon would do very well with some exposure to both stocks.

Q2 2020 results summary

For a quick review on both companies' Q2-2020 results, we compile the key stats below:

Q2 2020 numbers DouYu Huya Revenue RMB 2,510 million RMB2,697 million Revenue growth 33.9% 34.2% Q3 Revenue growth est. Up 42% - Gross Margin 20.8% 21.3% Net Margin 12.7% 7.5% Average MAU (mobile) Est. 158 million (58.4 million, up 15% YoY) 168.5 million (75.6 million, up 35%) ARPPU RMB300.06, up 19.7% - Number of paying users 7.6 million, up 13.4% YoY 6.2 million Cash (net debts) $1176 million $1520 million Market cap $4.5B $5.2B

(Source: Huya’s Q2 2020 results, DouYu’s Q2 2020 results)

Huya is edging on the size front, as its revenue, gross margin, number of users (both total user and mobile), and cash level are bigger than DouYu's.

However, DouYu looks better on the profitability aspects, as its net margin and the number of paying users are higher than Huya's.

Nevertheless, it's like splitting hairs when comparing the two. The minor differences are perhaps one is number one and the other is number two in Asia. Huya focuses on expanding in South East Asia, while DouYu focuses on Japan.

For now, both continue to grow their top and bottom lines rapidly, and thus, will dominate eSports streaming in Asia for the foreseeable future.

Intimate connections with Tencent

Tencent owns 37% of Huya and 38% in DouYu. However, Huya has a deeper relationship with Tencent. The company is already collaborating with Tencent in many aspects.

First, Huya's live streaming content is now available within an increasing number of Tencent games, and the products, such as WeGame, WeChat, game center, and QQ mobile game center, were not compared in Huya Live MAUs. These user interactions are not included in Huya's MAUs stats. Therefore, the current MAUs figure is understated.

Second, Huya is reported to be in the process of building exclusive one-click streaming services within some of Tencent's games to attract more broadcasters. This move essentially converts Tencent game streamers to Huya's streamers, an instant user acquisition.

Thirdly, Huya is also coordinating eSports tournaments together to create live content, improving advertising opportunities as well as retail products to enhance users' viewing experience of the eSports tournaments.

On the other hand, the relationship with DouYu is at an earlier stage, as they are only sharing data:

[...] at the early stage of the cooperation, we conducted a much more exploration with Tencent's mid-office regarding potential initiatives.



Currently, we are discussing the implementation of initiatives including such as the data exchange and also selling of platform engine portal inside of games with our major shareholder Tencent. So we believe this will significantly help to improve our mobile traffic and also the market penetration rate in the future.

The making of an eSports giant

If the merger goes through, the deal will create a $10 billion online giant with 300+ million MAU users, cementing Tencent's lead in Chinese games and social media.

The move fits very well with Tencent's long-term strategy. The gaming giant already has its own in-house Penguin Esports that competes with Huya and DouYu. The merger could be seen as an integration of all three.

New challengers have sprung up in the field. While DouYu and Huya focused on eSports from the outset, more general purpose video services like Bilibili (BILI) and Kuaishou have been luring legions of eSports users in recent years. But, lo and behold, Tencent is also an investor in Bilibili and Kuaishou.

Long-term tailwinds

Tencent's strategic moves have provided a snippet of the future of eSports in Asia. The rationale for the deal is even clearer when considering the following two points

The average fan base age for eSports is about 30, versus the average fan base age for traditional sports. For example, Major League Baseball's average fan base age is 57! The age gap implies a very long-term tailwind in terms of time and disposable income growth.

Revenue per gamer is only $3, versus $40 in sports. Again, there is a vast gap to grow into the future. As gaming becomes more engaging and immersive (in-game), a further avenue for monetization will grow, such as placement advertising.

Valuation and risks

As attempted, comparing Huya and DouYu is like splitting hairs. Investors will not do badly by either investing in Huya's EV/Sale of 2.9x or DouYu's EV/Sale of 2.7x. Both are growing at a similar rate, are profitable, and are cash-generative.

Nevertheless, both are exposed to headline risks with regard to US-China politics - the odds of being delisted from the US stock exchange, among others.

Summary

We have demonstrated that Huya and DouYu are both fantastic investments in eSports in Asia. With the backing of Tencent and secular long-term tailwinds of the industry, we are witnessing the forming of an eSports giant of the East.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOYU, HUYA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.