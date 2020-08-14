OPEC: A Really Bullish Turn Of Events For Oil

On the whole, the data is awfully encouraging and shows that upside prospects should be better than downside ones.

New data provided by OPEC shows output from the group rising, which itself is a negative, but this is not all bad.

Oil markets have been volatile this year. Actions from OPEC and some of their non-OPEC allies have made the industry’s outlook even more uncertain. Crude prices have been rising recently, but this can turn, we have seen, on a dime. In its latest monthly report, OPEC revealed that the production from its group, as a whole, rose in the month of July. At first glance, this may seem scary for investors, but when you consider that it represents a bullish turn from the fearful days that have plagued us in recent months, it’s a sign that investors should be happy moving forward.

Production has risen

During the month of July, all OPEC nations reported some change in oil production relative to the month before. Most reported output increases, but some reported decreases. The largest decrease, for instance, came from Angola, which saw its output drop 51 thousand barrels per day from 1.224 million barrels per day to 1.173 million. Others saw very small drops, like Iran with its 11 thousand barrel per day decline and Nigeria with its 9 thousand barrel per day drop.

*Taken from OPEC

On the other side of the coin, we have nations that reported production increases. Once again, many of these were small in size. Venezuela, for instance, reported an increase of only 3 thousand barrels per day from 336 thousand barrels per day to 339 thousand. This is still far lower than the 558 thousand barrels per day seen in May. Libya’s output grew just 8 thousand barrels per day while Iraq’s and Kuwait’s jumped 39 thousand barrels per day and 73 thousand barrels per day, respectively. Even the move from the UAE was on the small side, rising 98 thousand barrels per day from 2.332 million barrels per day to 2.430 million. The only nation with a huge increase was Saudi Arabia. In July, the kingdom’s output averaged 8.406 million barrels per day. This is 866 thousand barrels per day above the 7.540 million barrels per day seen a month earlier.

Putting all of its month-over-month changes together, output for July amongst OPEC nations averaged 23.172 million barrels per day. This is 979 thousand barrels per day above June’s figure. This might initially scare investors who fear oversupply, but it’s important to put this data into proper context. Before we do that, though, we should probably be asking ourselves where we are in the glut today. According to OPEC’s own figures, the second quarter ended with OECD commercial inventories of 3.240 billion barrels. This is up from 2.994 billion barrels one quarter earlier. Of the amount in storage, 1.329 billion barrels, up from 1.186 billion, was floating at sea. To put this in perspective, the total amount in OECD storage is just a bit higher than the 3.170 billion barrels estimated by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) for the end of the second quarter this year.

Since the end of last year, if we use OPEC’s data as our base, commercial crude stocks in OECD nations are up 329 million barrels. This is odd because the implied glut seen in the first half of 2020 suggests that supply outpaced demand to the tune of 1.536 billion barrels. Where are the other 1.207 billion barrels at? Certainly, some of this has gone to non-OECD nations, but the likely answer for the bulk of it is that the supply and/or demand data was off.

*Taken from OPEC

Moving forward, this will have some interesting implications. You see, as the tables above and below illustrate, we have already reached a turning point for oil. For the third quarter (the current quarter as I type this) this year, OPEC expects demand for its oil to average 26.74 million barrels per day. For the fourth quarter, this should rise to 29.61 million barrels per day. If output remains flat at July’s level of 23.172 million barrels per day, this suggests a nice drop in inventories is in store. In fact, if nothing changes, inventories globally would fall 920.552 million barrels in the second half of this year. This would still result in an implied build for the year, but given that the imbalance was probably really on the bull’s end in the first half this year, I suspect that this could put the global oil markets into a sizable deficit.

*Taken from OPEC

In 2021, the picture could get even more interesting. Obviously, it’s probable that OPEC and its non-OPEC allies will increase their production at some point. This would make sense, especially as crude inventories drop among OECD nations. With global demand expected to average 97.63 million barrels per day, translating to 29.29 million barrels per day from OPEC just to maintain balance.

Takeaway

Based on all of this data available, I must say that I’m impressed by the direction that the oil market is heading. Yes, OPEC is growing its output and at some point that could become too much. But for now, the picture is bullish and it’s evident that we are beyond the worst of the downturn in demand.

