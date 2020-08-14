Wharf REIT's 2H 2020 outlook is bleak, and the company's tough negotiation tactics with respect to tenants' leases are in the spotlight.

I maintain my Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed commercial property landlord Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCPK:WRFRF) [1997:HK] or Wharf REIC.

Headwinds persist for Wharf REIC in the first half of the year. Wharf REIT's underlying net profit fell by -26% YoY to HK$3,844 million in 1H 2020, due to rising vacancy rates, rent relief, lower turnover rent, and weak rental reversions. Wharf REIT's 2H 2020 outlook remains bleak, unless social distancing measures in Hong Kong are eased and international travel restrictions are lifted. Also, the company's tough negotiation tactics with respect to tenants' leases are in the spotlight, as it has asked tenants to extend their leases in exchange for rent concessions.

I retain my Neutral rating on Wharf REIC, as the stock's current valuations are relatively inexpensive with negatives largely priced in. Nevertheless, the timeline for the recovery in Hong Kong's retail market remains uncertain.

This is an update of my initiation article on Wharf REIC published on March 26, 2020. Wharf REIC's share price has increased marginally by +3% from HK$31.55 as of March 25, 2020 to HK$32.40 as of August 13, 2020 since my initiation. Wharf REIC trades at 0.47 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 4.9%.

Readers have the option of trading in Wharf REIC shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker WRFRF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1997:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $35 million, and market capitalization is above $12.5 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Wharf REIC shares listed in Hong Kong include APG Asset Management, The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and Norges Bank Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

1H 2020 Results Were Weak As Expected

Wharf REIC announced the company's 1H 2020 financial results on July 30, 2020, which were weak as expected considering the negative impact of Covid-19 on the Hong Kong retail market.

The company's revenue declined by -20% YoY from HK$8,498 million in 1H 2019 to HK$6,775 million in 1H 2020, while its underlying net profit, excluding revaluation gains or losses on investment properties, fell by -26% YoY from HK$5,184 million to HK$3,844 million over the same period.

Harbour City (Hong Kong's largest shopping mall) and Times Square, are Wharf REIC's key investment properties, and their weak performance was a drag on the company's overall earnings. Harbour City accounted for 70.6% and 66.3% of Wharf REIC's 1H 2020 revenue and its portfolio valuation, respectively; while Times Square contributed 18.4% of the company's revenue in the first half of the year and 20.7% of the company's portfolio valuation.

Performance Of Harbour City And Times Square In 1H 2020

Source: Wharf REIC's 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Notably, Harbour City's retail occupancy rate fell from 96% as of end-FY 2019 to 90% as of end-1H 2020, and Times Square's retail occupancy rate also declined from 97% to 92% over the same period. Wharf REIC acknowledged at the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on July 30, 2020 that retail occupancy rate for Harbour City and Times Square has been on a downwards trend in the past year due to social unrest in the city in 2H 2019 and subsequently Covid-19 in 1H 2020. The company also stressed at the call that it is "working very hard to maintain our occupancy rates at a reasonable level", but admitted that "this is not necessarily easily achievable."

Apart from rising vacancy rates, rent relief provided to tenants, lower turnover rent, and weak rental reversions have added to Wharf REIC's woes.

Wharf REIC's top line declined by HK$1,723 million YoY in the first half of the year. The company disclosed that approximately HK$1.5 billion was attributable to the decrease in retail rent as a result of lower turnover rent (declined from HK$789 million in 1H 2019 to HK$160 million in 1H 2020) and relief (in excess of HK$1 billion which will be amortized over lease term) on the base rent.

With respect to rental reversions, Wharf REIC noted at the company's recent 1H 2020 results briefing that "rents today for new commitments are lower noticeably than what they were 12 months ago" and that "lease renewals are facing harsh market reality and hard reduction" in Hong Kong.

In terms of retail sales, the company disclosed that the YoY retail sales decline for its key properties, Harbour City and Times Square, was greater than the Hong Kong retail market average, as these two properties generate a higher proportion of retail sales from tourists.

Bleak 2H 2020 Outlook

Sell-side analysts see Wharf REIC's revenue declining by -15% YoY from HK$16,043 million in FY 2019 to HK$13,598 million in FY 2020, and the company's underlying net profit falling by -23% from HK$9,791 million to HK$7,556 million over the same period. This is only slightly better compared to Wharf REIC's -20% and -26% YoY decrease for its top line and bottom line, respectively in 1H 2020.

As long as social distancing measures in Hong Kong are not eased and international travel restrictions are not lifted, it is challenging for Wharf REIC's properties, especially the retail component, to see a swift recovery.

Furthermore, Wharf REIC has also limited cost reduction levers to mitigate the negative impact of a decline in revenue on its bottom line. At the company's 1H 2020 results briefing, Wharf REIC stressed that "this is not the time to spare" marketing expenses that are "directly related to generating sales for our customers for our tenants."

Tough Negotiation Tactics In The Spotlight

On July 22, 2020 prior to the release of Wharf REIC's 1H 2020 results, South China Morning Post reported that tenants at Wharf REIC's Harbour City property were asked to either "extend the leases for at least 18 months" or "forgo rent concessions" relating to a "40% retroactive discount to rents in May."

On one hand, Wharf REIC's tough negotiation tactics suggest that landlords in Hong Kong still have significant bargaining power over tenants, even in such a challenging environment. This could potentially limit the downside on future rents for expiring or new leases. On the other hand, it might potentially damage the relationships between the company and its tenants in the long run. This is especially true, if other landlords in Hong Kong do not adopt similar negotiation tactics.

Valuation And Dividends

Wharf REIC trades at 0.47 times P/B based on the company's net asset value per share of HK$68.47 as of June 30, 2020 and its share price of HK$32.40 as of August 13, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's mean P/B multiple was 0.67 times since its spin-off as a separate listed entity in November 2017.

It is noteworthy that Wharf REIC's net asset value per share declined from HK$71.19 as of December 31, 2019 to HK$68.47 as of June 30, 2020. This was largely attributable to a HK$7,350 million revaluation loss (net of non-controlling interests) on its investment properties in 1H 2020 compared with a revaluation gain of HK$1,806 million in 1H 2019.

The risk of further revaluation losses on Wharf REIC's investment properties is mitigated by the fact that the company thinks that its investment properties are "conservatively valued." At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on July 30, 2020, Wharf REIC noted that the capitalization rates used in the valuation of its investment properties are "generally higher than adopted for the valuation by our peers" and remain "unchanged" for the past four years.

Wharf REIC offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 4.9% and 5.2%, respectively. The company declared an interim dividend per share of HK$0.78 for 1H 2020, which represents a -29% YoY decline in absolute terms (compared to 1H 2019 interim dividends per share of HK$1.10) and a dividend payout ratio of 65% (same as that for 1H 2019). Wharf REIC's dividend policy is to pay out 65% of its underlying net profit as dividends every year. Market consensus expects Wharf REIC's dividends per share to decrease by -22% YoY from HK$2.03 in FY 2019 to HK$1.58 in FY 2020, before recovering by +7% to HK$1.69 in FY 2021.

The company's financial position remains relatively comfortable to support future dividend payouts, despite its net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing rising from 19.3% as of end-FY 2019 to 24.8% as of end-1H 2020.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Wharf REIC include further weakness in the Hong Kong retail market, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Wharf REIC shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

