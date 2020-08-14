The company has continued to find ways to grow over time and would be a great holding in a well-diversified portfolio should shares be purchased at an attractive price.

Cummins shares have hit new highs as hopes of an economic recovery are being baked into the stock.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) has been a compounding machine over the years. The maker of heavy equipment motors and generators has rewarded shareholders well. The company has been noted for its investments into the community for future employees, research, and general corporate giving.

As the demand for heavy equipment, off-road machinery and large trucks remains, Cummins should continue to perform rather well. However, during a downturn, the company will suffer negatively, given the nature of its products. As we have recently seen with the economic shutdown and like most companies, Cummins has suffered. But it started seeing weaker results before the COVID-19 impact. In any case, the company should weather the downturn just fine due to a strong balance sheet and good management.

That being said, with the focus on electric vehicles being strong, Cummins trading near all-time highs while a recession is ongoing and its core product is at risk makes me want to hold off on starting a position at these levels.

Performance

Cummins recently reported earnings that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

While the expectations were dramatically lowered due to COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, it came out ahead quite handily. Results were still not that great, with revenue declining over 38% versus the year-ago period. Cummins saw sales in North America decline 48%, and international sales declined 22%. While the company sees an improvement going into the third quarter, it is still unable to give guidance on what to expect. It stands in a relatively strong position with the ability to borrow $3.5 billion and just over $2 billion in cash and securities on the balance sheet.

The more interesting part will be seeing where sales recover to and how long. As I mentioned earlier, Cummins was beginning to experience a slowdown before the economic impact of the virus. The company had announced layoffs in November to offset the slowdown it was seeing.

As could be expected, it saw a negative impact on every line.

(Source: Company Earnings Slides)

At a time when results are suffering across the board, I am unsure why the stock would continue to make new highs. Especially with management's uncertainty as regards the near-term future. While ultimately the company will probably prevail and return to growth, I do believe it will take time and various trends will ultimately impact its operating segments.

If we take a look, both on- and off-highway segments declined. While this should be expected, I believe the impact of the virus will ultimately make these divisions take longer to recover than many expect.

(Source: Company Earnings Slide)

The positive news is that the company will generally see strong demand when the recession is over, as you can only neglect investment into businesses so long. New machines, trucks, and parts are necessary due to general age and wear and tear. However, unnecessary spend that may sometimes take place during good times could be held off due to general wariness.

This virus comes at a particularly interesting time for the industry. Now more then perhaps ever, the focus on electric and alternative fuels has become of focus.

(Source: Company Earnings Slides)

As we can see, between light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty trucks, 79% of sales come from applications that could potentially be disrupted from future technologies. As we have seen, both Tesla (TSLA) and Nikola (NKLA) are working on heavy-duty applications for long-haul trucking. Tesla has also introduced a pick-up truck as well that should soon be released. While the demand for these vehicles, and perhaps the core target audience, may not be the same as Cummins, it is hard to ignore the disruption these companies could have on Cummins in the future. Corporate customers, light-duty customers, and truck drivers across the country may be hard-pressed to spend more money per mile for a diesel engine when there are cheaper alternatives. Additionally, the continued pressure for increased ESG standards will make it an easier switch for companies to go for something powered by cleaner alternative fuels.

The good news is that Cummins is working on alternatives as well and continues to invest in the future.

(Source: Company Earnings Slide)

However, it is hard to ignore that for the first time in a long time, the company may have some serious competition from well-financed competitors.

Before the impact from the virus, Cummins was expecting revenue to be flat from a prior expectation of flat-to-4% growth. This was mostly due to the expected weakness in international demand for trucks. So, seeing where the company returns to for growth and how long it will take makes me warrant caution on the valuation.

The company continues to plan to return 75% of operating cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. This was evident from the last dividend increase of 15% to $1.311 per share.

While cash flow was negative in the most recent quarter, Cummins should be able to return to positive cash flow quickly.

(Source: Company Earnings Slide)

Because of the negative operating cash flow this quarter, debt-to-capital did rise pretty quickly. This will be something to keep an eye on in the coming quarters. It could quickly impact the ability of the company to raise its dividend.

Valuation

Looking at historical valuation, we can get an idea of whether or not shares trade at a discount to their own averages.

(Source: Morningstar)

Currently, shares trade at a premium to their average P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, forward P/E, and PEG ratios. They also offer a lower earnings yield than they usually do. This implies that shares are currently overvalued. I find it odd that the company could trade at such elevated levels in such unpredictable times. Not knowing where or how this will end for the economy should leave some investors with skepticism on paying a premium for shares. While these metrics may be skewed due to the impact, it is all we have to work on for a valuation.

Looking at historical yield, we can see if investors have the opportunity to buy shares with a higher-than-average yield.

(Source: YieldChart.com)

Currently, shares yield 2.67%. This is historically above the average of 2.25%. In the last 25 years, shares have offered this yield about 35% of the time. Investors should note that in the last period of worries on global growth slowing, shares yield over 4.5%. This implies that should there be a prolonged recession, we could see shares drop enough to push the yield back to these levels. However, as we saw, this was an opportunity for investors. Cummins has been raising the dividend for about 9 years, or ever since the Great Recession ended. It should be noted the company didn't cut the dividend during this recession, but maintained it. This shows management is serious about taking care of shareholders and is committed to its 70-year streak of dividends.

Given these factors and the potential for an economic recession being prolonged, I would look to purchase shares around the $140 level. This would give us an above-average yield and a discount to historical averages I would be comfortable with.

Conclusion

Cummins has been a great wealth creator for long-term shareholders. I continue to believe it will be in the future as a great investment as well. The company is also focusing on green vehicle options such as electric. It is well-known for the quality engines it builds, and the shift to cleaner combustible or electric engines will continue with Cummins. The company will likely be an innovator in heavy-duty electric engine, as it has the capacity, research budget, and engineers capable of such a task. However, it could face stiff competition from companies like Tesla, which have begun to prove themselves in other automotive markets. Additionally, as the demand for infrastructure improvement heats up, the company should be able to benefit from the increased demand for equipment.

While I believe the company will find a way forward, I do not find shares particularly attractive at all-time highs. Nor do I think the highs are warranted. I will look to start a position around $140 a share and add opportunistically.

