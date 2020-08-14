Consumer staples have performed relatively well this year, especially compared to other sectors that have been directly impacted by the pandemic. As seen below, and using the Vanguard Consumer Staples Index ETF (VDC) as a proxy, consumer staples have held up well, with a 1.7% YTD return compared to a 4.4% return for the S&P 500.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The stock that I’m focused on today, Kellogg Company (K), is perhaps one of the best known consumer staples stocks out there. During uncertain times, I believe it is companies with strong brands that will thrive, as consumers opt for familiarity over novelty. In this article, I evaluate whether the stock is a potentially good long-term investment, so let’s get started!

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Kellogg

Most people know Kellogg for its signature Corn Flakes breakfast cereal brand, but they may not know that it also home to a number of other consumer favorites, such as Cheez-It, Pringles, Pop-Tarts, and Eggo, as well. Speaking to the durability of its brands and business model, the company was founded over 100 years ago, with the introduction of its signature Corn Flakes as its first food product. Today, it operates in 18 countries, and its products are available in nearly every country. Last year, the company generated over $13 billion in sales.

As with any consumer products company, Kellogg has to constantly evolve with changing consumer tastes. What I like about the company is its willingness to divest underperforming segments such as the fruit snack and cookie businesses in order to focus more on its higher-return snack businesses such as the aforementioned Pringles, Cheez-It, and Pop-Tarts brands.

Plus, the diversification beyond cereals and into higher-return snacks has helped Kellogg achieve strong organic growth as consumers adopt increased stay-at-home practices. What’s impressive is that the company still managed to eke out sales growth in its latest quarter, despite a difficult YoY comparison due to its divestures last year. As seen below, organic growth of 9.2% more than offset the loss of revenues from divestures. Going forward, I see Kellogg’s strategic snack brands as being key growth drivers for the company.

(Source: July Investor Presentation)

What’s also encouraging is that through the divesture of its lower-return products and strong supply chain execution, Kellogg has generated positive operating margin growth in each of its last three quarters. As seen below, the average operating margin of 15.3% for the past three quarters compares favorably to the prior year’s three-quarter average of 13.4%.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

In the meantime, the company has grown its market share faster than its competitors. As seen below, Kellogg has seen its household penetration grow at a rate that is double that of its competitors since the start of COVID-19. I’m encouraged by this trend, as it tells me that the company has done a good job of raising brand awareness. In addition, I believe consumers are more apt to fall back on familiar brands like Kellogg that they can trust during times of uncertainty.

(Source: July Investor Presentation)

While the company has had solid execution so far, its business doesn’t come without risks. As with many of its manufacturing peers, Kellogg is susceptible to viral outbreaks in its facilities, which could curtail or halt its production activities. Additionally, I expect operating margins to decline slightly in the second half of this year, as the company has delayed investments in operating efficiencies during the current environment. This was articulated by management during the latest conference call:

“We also assume that we'll have less operating leverage in the second half as volume slows. And we'll have some plant-related changeovers as we resume production of paused SKUs. We'll sustain much of the direct COVID costs, particularly around safety and cleaning, and we will have less productivity savings this year due to delays in capital investments during the crisis. The result is year-on-year pressure on gross margin in the second half.”

Despite these headwinds, I see Kellogg coming out of the recession in a stronger position than before, as management has prioritized debt reduction in lieu of share buybacks. As seen below, the company has made steady progress in reducing its Net Debt balance since 2018. While many shareholders like buybacks, I view debt reduction as being equally, if not more, important for the long-term sustainability of the company. This also puts Kellogg in a position to make strategic acquisitions and to support upgrades to its operational efficiency where it sees fit.

(Source: Created by author)

Turning to analyst estimates, the consensus recommendation is at 2.5, which implies an overall Buy recommendation. The average price target is $72.20, which sits above where shares are trading at today.

(Source: YCharts)

Additionally, Morningstar shares a favorable view of Kellogg, with an $82 fair value estimate. It had this to say in its latest research report on August 7th:

“Prioritizing investments to support its labor force and retail relationships is a wise move, in our view. Kellogg is focusing its manufacturing endeavors on its fastest-turning stock-keeping units (even delaying slated launches, including its lineup of plant-based meat alternatives) to enhance the service levels to its retail partners in light of high demand, which we view as prudent.”

Investor Takeaway

Kellogg is one of the leading consumer staple companies in America, with a wide range of both cereal and snack offerings. Its increased focus on snacks has helped the company drive incremental organic growth during the current stay-at-home environment. I view its divestures of low-growth brands as being smart, as that has allowed Kellogg to invest in higher-return brands, which has helped the company improve its margins.

While the shares are not exactly cheap, I still rate Kellogg as a Buy at the current price of $69.02 and a P/E ratio of 17.5. I have a price target of $77 per share, which would bring the P/E ratio to 19.5. I believe this is reasonable given Kellogg’s strong snack and cereal brands, strong margins, improving balance sheet, and growing market share.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.