A laggard in the past, this year, Nautilus, Inc. (NLS), a fitness solutions company, has rallied together with much-hyped Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) on investor hopes that gym closures would spur demand for in-home fitness equipment and catapult the revenues of these players.

Data by YCharts

The momentum has been so strong that the Wall Street Journal's Heard On The Street column has recently warned that the incessant rally could be overdone; hence, the upside is uncertain, and the price correction is looming. Even CEO Mr. Barr emphasized during the quarterly call that the COVID-19 effects on the demand would be one-off in nature, but momentum investors ignored his skeptical remarks. In the Q2 presentation, it was mentioned that the “magnitude and duration of at-home fitness trend" are "unknown” (see slide 6). So, as gyms were reopened in most parts of the world, I reckon the saturation of the fitness equipment market is impending.

On the other hand, NLS is not overvalued. When I saw the company's 2020 price performance chart for the first time, I was expecting to see an F Value Grade, but it stands at C+, which means that the outperformer has not become too expensive compared to the sector and its own 5-year average relative valuation.

So, let’s take a more thorough look at the stock.

Bumper Q2 revenues

As bullish investors expected, the company’ Q2 sales were bolstered by the at-home workout trends, as shelter-in-place orders led to mandatory gym closures across the world. NLS beat the consensus revenue estimate but failed to live up to Wall Street’s expectations on EPS. Soared Q2 sales fueled momentum, and NLS extended the half-year rally. In the last five days, the price went up by a stupendous ~27.8%.

To rewind, in the 2010s, NLS first became a market darling, going from ~$1.64 per share in 2011 to ~$24.65 in 2016, but then investors lost faith in its growth story and the share price cratered, touching $1.2. So, the previously overappreciated stock became a value stock; for a broader context, during the second half of 2019, NLS' Value Grade stood firmly at A+, which means it was the most undervalued company in the consumer discretionary sector. Hence, NLS’ story is a version of a classic tale of a metamorphosis of an ugly duckling stock that went from the upper echelon of richly valued equities to the very bottom of an industry, and then abruptly soared thanks to the barely predictable event - the coronavirus pandemic.

The essential culprit of investor skepticism that triggered the sell-off in late 2016 was revenue stasis; investors realized that they were paying for prospects that were far from reality. But the stasis was a much better situation than the abrupt sales decline in 2019.

Data by YCharts

The trailing four-quarter sales reached a multi-year nadir in 2019 but then rebounded, as the Q1 2020 revenues rose by 11% spurred by the in-home workout trends. Neither cardio nor resistance training was possible outside of the home, so the demand for treadmills, barbells, and kettlebells touched a level not seen before.

In the second quarter of 2020, sales virtually skyrocketed, spurred by this fitness market tendency. The 2Q20 revenues increased by 94% vs. 2Q19, while gross profit rose by ~171% vs. the same period of 2019. A momentous rebound in sales helped to ultimately become adjusted EBITDA positive. In 2Q19, the company failed to cover its adjusted expenses with gross profit, but thanks to lofty demand in 2Q20, it delivered the adjusted EBITDA of $25 million (a 22% margin).

Digging deeper into profits

But NLS still has issues not to be ignored: first and foremost, the company is unprofitable (both in Q2 and LTM), which means even these bumper revenues did not cover all GAAP operating/non-operating expenses (much-hyped Peloton has the same issues).

Hence, to become profitable, NLS needs either cut costs or improve sales further. So, if it fails to optimize margins or if revenues go into a tailspin because of market saturation, the company will again face a precarious situation when it had not been capable of delivering positive cash flow for a few quarters (like in 2019). So, it will have to burn cash until sales improve or seek other financing options.

But the situation is slightly more intricate here. A substantial part of NLS’ expenses is non-cash, e.g., impairment charges, that reduce reported operating income but have no impact on cash flows. In 2019, impairment of goodwill, which was triggered by an event that “occurred during the second quarter of 2019 as a result of the decline in our stock price and overall market capitalization,” weighed on earnings (see the 2Q19 press release). But back then, not only was GAAP profit negative, but also net operating cash flow, which is a far more important problem.

However, a steep reduction in inventory caused by bumper sales propped the 1H20 cash flow and even helped to deliver a cash flow surplus of $41.9 million left after covering capital expenditures. Put another way, NLS is unprofitable, but it has been generating free cash flow. On an annualized basis, this specifies a phenomenal 19.5% FCFE yield (or ~9.8% even if the company delivers no FCF in 2H20). Moreover, LTM Cash Return on Equity (yes, we can use equity-based ratios, as NLS has a moderate share of debt in the capital structure) stands at stupendous 66.5%. Again, thanks to record sales and reduction in inventory because of the elevated demand spurred by the pandemic.

What is more, its balance sheet is not too leveraged: the net debt is negative, thanks to a $45.7 million in cash & cash equivalents (and by the way, cash is its most significant asset). Interest expense is also not too inflated; it required less than 1% of the H1 net operating cash flow (see page 6).

Nevertheless, though Wall Street is anticipating 2020 to be a year of whopping sales growth, ~44%, further prospects are clouded. Analysts do not believe it will increase sales in 2021, while contrarily, the Street’s opinion on Peloton’s long-term prospects is remarkably bullish.

NLS itself has no expectations for the second half of the year (see slide 11 of the Q2 presentation linked above). However, it said that opex would be higher than in the 1H20 due to marketing campaigns necessary to bolster sales of new product launches (e.g., connected treadmills, connected bikes, etc.), which means operating income will be under pressure (see slide 6).

The enigma of valuation

Though since August 2019 NLS’ share price rose by almost 994%, surprisingly, its multiples have not become too stretched. And as I have already said above, its annualized FCF yield (the 1H20 FCF divided by the market cap and multiplied by two) stands at phenomenal 19.5% (which is rare even in the cases of dramatically undervalued oil & gas small-cap stocks). At the same time, Price/Sales (Forward) is below 1x, while Peloton's multiple is above 6.9x.

Final thoughts

NLS has high-quality innovative products that help athletes and fitness enthusiasts to stay in shape and improve performance, no matter if a local gym is open or not, and bumper Q2 sales support that point. But the issue is that the revenue trend is not sustainable, and the fluctuation in demand is due to disappear in late 2020 and 2021 as gyms are reopened.

The risk of market saturation jeopardizes the company's sales performance, margins, and financial position. So, if growth spurred by one-off tailwinds comes to a grinding halt, bullishness will evaporate swiftly. Though NLS is reasonably valued on a Price/Sales basis, I believe the rally is due to stop soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.