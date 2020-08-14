We analyze both and tell you why this is one of the best plays for yield and growth.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) has gained a whole new level of respect from investors. The company has stepped up to the plate when things got tough and delivered in a superlative manner. We had previously made a case for this company, based on its "best-in-class" metrics. Today, we analyze its recent results and an unusual acquisition and tell you why this is a dividend stock you have to own.

Negative Oil Price? No Problem!

No oil company made it through Q2-2020 unscathed. The ones that did manage to come out with just a few scratches had hedged heavily. CNQ does not use hedges in the traditional sense and only occasionally uses them for basis swaps. So, the company had full price exposure to what happened in the second quarter. In spite of that, CNQ generated quarterly adjusted funds flow of $415 million, reflecting the strength and low operating costs of its low decline assets. The company did cut salaries right at the top and emphasized efficiency as well. It also delivered these adjusted funds flow, while choosing to store extra barrels when prices were low and then selling them for higher prices in July. This maximized value for the company, and CNQ benefitted to the extent of $60 million.

The company matched adjusted funds flow with its capital expenditures in Q2/20, which came in a shade higher at $421 million.

Dividends

Shocking dividend cut forecasters everywhere, CNQ maintained its dividends in the quarter. While companies far and wide in the North American and European space were cutting or eliminating their dividends, CNQ stood pat. The really impressive part was that CNQ, unlike many of its peers, went in unhedged. The dividend cost the company $502 million, so net debt did increase during the quarter.

Considering that the company did not cut in this quarter, the odds of it cutting down the line are exceptionally small. CNQ thus enjoys the lowest danger level rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale even today.

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

The Game Plan

While the quarter did increase the company's net debt, CNQ is the lowest-cost producer in North America, and it is in the number one spot by a wide margin. The company's "all-in" costs including maintenance capex and dividends work out to about $31/barrel. By comparison, Exxon Mobil (XOM) needs over $100/barrel to be cash flow neutral after capex and dividends. This gives CNQ the confidence to maintain dividends, knowing that everyone else needs to fold before it does. At the current strip prices, CNQ will wipe out the first half of net debt increase by end of 2020, i.e., exit 2020 debt will equal exit 2019 debt. Again, extraordinary performance for a company that went into 2020 unhedged.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCPK:PDPYF)

CNQ also made a small acquisition shortly after announcing its results. The company bought out Painted Pony at a small premium and ended the longstanding suffering of its shareholders.

Data by YCharts

The premium was rather minuscule considering the bulk of the value was in the assumption of Painted Pony's debt. On an enterprise value basis, CNQ paid a 4% premium to a rather depressed share price for the company.

A Superb Low-Cost Acquisition

We recently wrote a very bullish thesis on natural gas. While prices are up 30% since then, we expect a lot more. AECO gas prices on the Canadian side have begun to respond as well, and the current forward curve is much stronger than it was a year back.

(Source: AECO)

Painted Pony made this sale just after coming off an incredibly rough quarter where its adjusted funds flow was heavily negative.

(Source: Painted Pony Q2-2020)

But more normalized pricing should allow CNQ to generated $110 million of adjusted funds flow annually (first half of 2019 annualized). That means the company picked this up for about 4.5X adjusted funds flow. More importantly, at our price projections, CNQ will get about half of the value of Painted Pony realized in 12 months ($3.50 CAD AECO).

Conclusion

If we had to bet who would not cut in the aftermath of oil price war and the pandemic, we would have placed our bets on Suncor (SU) and Imperial Oil (IMO). As it turns out, Suncor hastily, and rather unnecessarily, cut its dividend. Imperial has come through for us and remains our largest position. But CNQ's resilience here is an eye-opener. The stock has delivered some spectacular returns over time, and this quarter has shown why this company needs to be in every portfolio.

Data by YCharts

With capex cuts being announced by every oil company, and many chasing returns in renewables, we are approaching a massive turn for oil and gas. CNQ is best-positioned to deliver returns to its shareholders in the coming decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNQ, IMO, SU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.