The company is exiting the pandemic-driven lockdown with $900 million in liquidity and more than $400 million of net cash on the balance sheet while the broader retail sector is struggling.

Given that last quarter's gross margins were a royal 5%, it is easy to guess that the only way from here is up.

Last quarter validated the company's digital strategy when online demand grew by 70% and new online customers more than doubled for both American Eagle and Aerie brands.

We recently bought shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO). The company has survived the storm better than peers, as evident from the 95% sales productivity achieved by the company's reopened stores in May, and there are several catalysts for top line growth and margin expansion, including much talked about Aerie, in a market environment where peers will struggle to reestablish the lost ground.

Having been bullish on selective retailers, including Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) that was covered in a note yesterday, we believe the market is waking up to the Aerie brand, which will cross $1 billion in sales this year, and will be forced to recognize several other levers available to American Eagle to reset revenue growth and margin expectations.

Aerie is grossly underappreciated and undervalued

Aerie, the lifestyle brand offering intimates, apparel, activewear, and swimwear for women, is growing fast in a sector that has a major player - Victoria's Secret (NYSE:LB) which is losing rapidly relevance among young women ages 15-25, a perfect opportunity to gain share and lead the space for Aerie. The sell-side is just warming up to the potential, as evident from favorable reports over the last few days.

American Eagle Outfitters CAGR 2015-19 Consolidated Revenue 5% Men's -1% Women 4% Aerie 27%

As the chart above shows, Aerie has been growing fast over the last few years and if the brand was a standalone company, it would have been one of the fastest-growing companies in the broader retail space, almost at par with online retailers like Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP).

Even though revenue for the brand declined 2% last quarter due to store closure, digital sales of Aerie increased by 75% over last year and the brand increased its total new customer acquisitions across all channels at a double-digit rate. The company is planning to add 25 new stores for Aerie during the current fiscal year.

Undervalued

CAGR 2015-19 Sales ($M) Market cap ($M) P/S Aerie 27% $1,100 $3,300 3.0 Lululemon 17% $3,970 $44,160 11.1 Ulta Beauty 17% $6,530 $11,490 1.8 Five Below 23% $1,820 $5,730 3.1 Academic exercise for Purnha's internal use only. NOT to be relied for investments.

In a market that is starved for organic growth stories, Aerie stands out, but even a quick back of an envelope calculation will show how undervalued is the brand within American Eagle, which carries a market cap of $1.75 billion and an enterprise value of $3.1 billion.

As the chart above shows, most other consumer discretionary names that are growing near the same rate as Aerie are priced at 2-11 times sales and even if we assign a conservative 3 times sales to Aerie, the value of the brand comes to more than the value of the entire American Eagle Outfitters.

Yes, there are other revenue and margin expansion opportunities as well

Revenue growth

Like any other fashion company that is doing well, growth in the current environment rests upon monetizing the digital shift, especially among young customers, brand extensions, new concepts, catching trends, and executing it well.

Last quarter validated the company's digital strategy when online demand grew by 70% and new online customers more than doubled for both American Eagle and Aerie brands. Digital demand for AE has increased by almost 50% over last year. The company has rolled out buy online pick up in-store, curbside pickup, and launched after pay on its U.S. shopping site.

The company is entering the fall season with new merchandise and a clean inventory having taken an aggressive charge of $60 million for inventory provisions during the first quarter.

Categories like jeans, joggers, fleece, Aerie's leggings, and Aerie's swimwear are already doing well for American Eagle and the company is aggressively positioning to grab market share in the denim category with very aggressive campaigns.

The company has also launched new brands - Offline by Aerie, "athleisure" activewear, and Unsubscribed, a new women's apparel and accessories brand focused on the customer looking for "consciously-made, slow fashion."

Margin expansion

Given that last quarter's gross margins were a royal 5%, it is easy to guess that the only way from here is up. For gross margin too, last quarter was as bad as it gets, store closures, aggressive liquidation of spring and summer merchandise, and $60 million in inventory provisions, which had an almost 11% in negative gross margin impact.

Going forward, besides the improvement in margins from normalization in business and usual advantages associated with a fast-scaling brand like Aerie, there are a few levers at management's disposal that may push margins higher:

The company owns finished goods and fabric liabilities, which may help margins with input costs, i.e. cotton, energy, etc., declining. The positive impact should be visible by the fourth quarter.

The average remaining tenure on the company's leased store portfolio is 4.5 years and with mall rents declining combined with a rationalization of the AE brand store footprint, the company should see some benefits soon.

Redesigning the supply chain, the company has to build regional fulfillment hubs that will reduce inventory at shops, reduce delivery costs, improve delivery times, and help deliver better margins.

Collateral benefits from market disruption

The company is exiting the pandemic-driven lockdown with $900 million in liquidity and more than $400 million of net cash on the balance sheet while the broader retail sector is struggling. There should be ample opportunities for the company to aggressively push for creating shareholder value, both organic and inorganic.

With such underappreciated assets and unutilized cash, it will be only a matter of time before some private equity or activist fund comes calling, especially with interest rates near all-time lows.

Disclosure: We are long the shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Before writing a note, we usually ask (via Twitter and Stocktwits) for things readers would like us to cover in the note, please do share your views for our next note. This is purely an academic exercise for our internal use and we are NOT recommending buying or selling based on these projections.

