Eliminating their IDRs could prove favorable in the long term if their earnings grow as forecast, but in the short term this will actually hurt their distribution coverage.

Whilst they are not necessarily likely to reduce their distributions, there are numerous risks that could still eventuate this.

It was surprising to see Delek Logistics Partners increasing its distributions when many others were being reduced.

Introduction

Since almost every Master Limited Partnership has reduced their distributions, some by massive percentages, it was very surprising to see Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) still increasing their distributions. Whilst this has only been to a small extent, when combined with their very high distribution yield of over 10%, it stands out in a field of pain for many unitholders and thus poses the question whether they are really as safe and sustainable as this would otherwise indicate.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

* There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

** Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry, this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Throughout 2017-2019, DKL's distribution coverage averaged a very weak negative 12.86%, which indicates that their distribution payments were funded through debt due to their relatively high capital expenditure. During the first half of 2020, the company's capital expenditure was reduced massively at 88.71% year on year and thus, their distribution coverage improved significantly to 93.13%, but alas, it was still less than the minimal level for adequate coverage at 100%.

When looking ahead, there are a few factors to consider, the first being their recent decision to eliminate their IDRs. In return for eliminating these, they are providing $45m in cash and more importantly, 14,000,000 new common units. Whilst a sudden one-off $45m payment is not necessarily ideal, DKL's new common units will stretch their distribution coverage to a more significant extent than previously.

Whilst they are saving cash from eliminating their IDRs, the additional cash required to pay the distributions on their new common units is actually larger. DKL's current quarterly distribution is $0.90 per unit and thus costs $50m per annum for the additional 14,000,000 units, versus the $36m that their IDRs cost per annum based on their annualized results from the first half of 2020.

When looking further ahead into the long term, eliminating their 2% IDRs may become advantageous for unitholders if their earnings hopefully grow significantly larger as forecast, as the graph included below displays. Whilst DKL's distribution coverage might then improve in the future, it currently still appears weak, which poses risks to their ability to sustain their distributions and thus places greater reliance on their financial position.

When looking at DKL's capital structure, the impacts of these debt-funded distributions become apparent with their net debt increasing by a significant 134.23% since the end of 2017. It was also interesting to notice that their equity is actually negative, meaning that their liabilities are larger than their assets. Whether this is problematic will depend upon whether the growth in DKL's earnings has been sufficient to keep leverage under control, along with their overall liquidity.

Whilst DKL's leverage has not increased massively since the end of 2017 with their net debt-to-EBITDA only increasing to 4.45 from 3.63, it nonetheless still sits above 3.50 and thus within the high territory. The impact of DKL's negative equity is apparent with their gearing ratio sitting well into very high territory at 108.70%. Given DKL's forecasted increase in earnings out till 2023, this high leverage does not pose any threat to their ability to remain a going concern, but it still poses further risks to their ability to sustain their distributions with further use of debt.

DKL's liquidity is rather mixed, their current and cash ratios of 2.42 and 0.90 are very positive and would normally indicate strong liquidity but was only deemed to be adequate because of other issues. DKL's cash balance is only $16m and thus cannot cover their one-off $45m payment to eliminate their IDRs, which will likely come from their credit facility.

DKL's credit facility unfortunately only has $100m remaining available, which is rather concerning and poses further risks to their distributions being reduced. They will either need to secure additional debt funding or begin producing free cash flow after distribution payments. One final consideration is that the remainder of DKL's non-credit facility debt is their $250m senior notes that do not mature until 2025 and thus provides them with ample time to refinance if required.

Conclusion

Whilst DKL's continued distribution increases certainly appear positive, realistically, their high leverage and currently weak coverage keeps the risks of a reduction possible. These current risks and other less than ideal attributions counteract the potential positives of their significant earnings growth and thus I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Delek Logistics Partners’ Q2 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

