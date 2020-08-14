I remain bullish on PFLT as I believe that the market is discounting the company by a risk factor higher than can be justified by current data and trends.

In my opinion, PFLT is trading about 24% below its NAVPS due to perceived market risks associated with direct lending.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) is a Business Development Company that I have held in my portfolio since 2015. Besides the price volatility that occurs during market turmoil, I believe my choice to invest in PFLT was a good one. It would be nice if the company would liven things up a little and quit using the same earnings call script every quarter, but besides that, I have no real complaints.

Its The End Of The World As We Know It

Over the past four months, I have been perplexed as to why PFLT continues to trade significantly below its NAVPS. I have seen many arguments as to why this is occurring, and though I understand them, I still believe that the market is overreacting.

Figure 1 - Us Bankruptcy Filings (Chapter 7, 11, 13, & 15)

Source: American Bankruptcy Insititute "ABI"

As seen in figure 1, the TTM of bankruptcy filings has declined below the historical average TTM. I had expected that the TTM would have increased based upon the market's reaction in late March and early April, but instead, it decreased below the average by a significant amount. The historical average TTM over the past four years was 38,500.

Figure 2 - Bankruptcy Data February - July 2020

Month Filings TTM Feb-20 3,106 39,545 Mar-20 3,187 39,414 Apr-20 2,293 38,206 May-20 2,592 37,240 Jun-20 2,713 36,856 Jul-20 2,768 36,310

Source: American Bankruptcy Institute

The TTM data in figure 2 has been continuously declining during the period. The average monthly filing for the period between January 2017 and February 2020 was 3,211. As seen in figure 2, the months of April, May, June, and July were all significantly below the 3,211 average.

Figures 1 and 2 demonstrate that there were fewer bankruptcies during the pandemic than there were during the same period last year. In my opinion, bankruptcies decreased below normal market levels because of government intervention, more specifically, the CARES Act.

Figure 3 - Largest Cash Flow Declines

Source: American Bankruptcy Institute

The problem with the data in figures 1 and 2 is that we do not know what sectors filed for bankruptcy. Figure 3 shines some light on the most affected sectors from the pandemic but does not give us specific bankruptcy data. Mining/Oil, Entertainment/Hospitality/Food, and Retail suffered the most from the pandemic. According to the data, Entertainment/Hospitality/Food sectors were already highly leveraged in Q4 2019, with Mining/Oil slightly behind. These two groups had an EBITDA decline of over 30% in Q1 2020, which increases their possibility of bankruptcy. Based upon the Q2 2020 financials, PFLT had about a 10% exposure to these two groups (not mining/oil group), and the three non-accruals probably came from these groups.

Q3 2020 Non-Accruals Information

According to the Q3 earnings call, the company had two non-accruals that occurred during the quarter. The total number of non-accruals for the year is three. Since the company's inception, they have only had 11 non-accrual loans out of 380 companies. PFLT's historical non-accruals rate is 2.89%, and so far this year, its rate is 2.75%.

During the conference call, the company informed investors that the pace of companies asking for amendments to their loans has slowed down considerably compared to April and May. The company also mentioned that their loan covenants allow them to quickly identify a problem loan and renegotiate with the debtor to preserve capital. The result of these renegotiations benefits the company as they receive amendment fees and higher yields.

Figure 4 - COVID 19 Impact On US Economics

Source: Wikipedia

At the peak of the pandemic, unemployment hit 14.7%, and as of July, that rate is 10.2%. The S&P 500 is trading near its 52-week high, which occurred before the coronavirus outbreak. I believe it is safe to say that the storm has passed.

Conclusion

In my opinion, the company is trading about 24% below its NAVPS due to perceived market risks associated with direct lending. Data from figure 4 demonstrates that the economy is recovering, and figures 1 and 2 prove that government intervention did what it was intended to do. PFLT's management confirmed during the conference call that amendment demands have slowed down considerably. I remain bullish on PFLT as I believe that the market is discounting the company by a risk factor higher than can be justified by current data and trends.

