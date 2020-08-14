Certain bulls are still pounding the table that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) remains a "speculative buy" for various reasons. Some investors have stated that Tanger: 1) could actually be one of the best-positioned mall REITs as the sector deals with the damage from the coronavirus pandemic, 2) operating outdoor facilities provides a relative advantage versus indoor malls with the virus top of mind, 3) that outlet centers offer lower rent relative to malls, and 4) that Tanger operates from a position of financial strength.

All of these determinations appear to be more subjective, aligned with Tanger management's viewpoint, rather than rooted in truth. Below we will examine that Tanger has permanently lost a significant portion of its earnings power, its dividend aristocrat status, and could even face a credit downgrade to speculative junk next year, which would balloon the company's debt financing costs and further impair shareholder value.

Overarching Challenges

According to Green Street Property Sector Index, indoor malls, strip malls, and retail outlets have been classified as the worst-performing commercial real estate properties in the United States throughout 2018, 2019, and 2020. That's mostly due to the surge in retailer bankruptcies throughout the period, fueled by the combination of excessive financial leverage, e-commerce competition, and the coronavirus pandemic.

The surge in bankruptcies has allowed retail tenants to break their leases by the thousands. Certain real-estate investment trusts are certainly worse off than others though. Tanger, for example, has been subject to a number of bankruptcies and been forced to defer collections for a majority of its tenants. Even when accounting for deferments, Tanger still only collected about 12% of April rents, making it by far the worst performer of all retail REITs.

Non-mall tenant store closures for 2020 is expected to be dour, 650,000 square feet versus only 198,000 last year. Additionally, same-store net operating income in 2020 is guided to decline by 750bps, a massive acceleration compared to 2019's decline of only 70bps. Then factor in Tanger's tenant base that has faced rapid declines in credit quality. When reviewing Tanger's top five tenants based on gross leasable area and annualized base rent, both are 19.3% and 20.2%, respectively, four of these five tenants have speculative junk credit ratings, including the Gap (GPS), Ascena Retail Group (ASNA), Tapestry (TPR), and Under Armour (UAA), all carrying high financial leverage.

Late last month, we learned that Ascena filed for bankruptcy and plans to close more than 1,000 stores, many of which are leased by Tanger. According to Ascena's bankruptcy filing, Tanger's unsecured claim totaled approximately $7.2 million (trade payables are often subject to recovery rates ranging between 0-30% depending on the restructuring payment waterfall). Tanger has also been requested to reduce rent across all of Ascena's store locations as a part of the proposal.

Additionally, any store closures will need to be replaced with new tenants; and from a tactical standpoint, any new tenants will be requesting the lowest possible rent rates, which have dropped substantially lower than pre-COVID levels. Ascena alone accounted for nearly 5% of Tanger's annual base rent. And there are many other tenants that have been deferring payment and requesting concessions for rent reductions. How is this possible? It's all embedded in the structure of their lease contracts.

According to their recent filings, Tanger disclosed: "we expect other store closing to impact our operating results in 2020. In addition, certain of our lease agreements include co-tenancy and/or sales-base provisions that may allow a tenant to pay reduced rent and/or terminate a lease prior to its natural expiration if we fail to maintain certain occupancy levels or retain specified named tenants, or if the tenant does not achieve certain specified sales targets." And such damage has already been reflected in Tanger's latest quarterly results with substantial declines in rent and incurred net losses:

In the first six months of 2020, Tanger reported net losses of $50 million. Furthermore, total rental and leasing revenues declined by 45% in the second quarter of 2020 versus 2019. Such rent concessions are not isolated to poor credit quality tenants either. As competing landlords lower monthly rents, tenants are still requesting reductions from their existing landlords or otherwise shift into cheaper competition locations, even after considering termination fees. Of course, this doesn't happen en masse overnight, but it certainly has gradual, longer-term implications. In other words, tenants seemingly have the upper hand over landlords.

What's most concerning is that Tanger disclosed that releasing space that is no longer occupied will likely take longer than historical experiences and rent reductions compared to previous contracts might be required to create an incentive for tenants to maintain occupancy. Keep in mind that outlets are generally located in less densely populated areas so only certain retailers that require certain sales per square foot and operating margins will make a correct fit. Putting it all together, it appears that Tanger's funds from operations [FFO] will be suppressed going forward and likely structurally lower due to the changing retail landscape.

Paneling over to another issue are competing mall landlords. It's nothing new that malls are dealing with substantial declines in traffic trends, particularly B and C malls because they operate with relatively lower-priced stores and have higher vacancies rates. Malls aren't dead, however. Some malls have been repurposing their lots to include entertainment, office space, and potentially even industrial/warehouse use. For one, entertainment and gyms have produced tangible and immediately accretive results.

When people have more than just one reason to go to a mall, i.e. shop, but rather can visit them to shop, dine out, hit the gym, be entertained, go to work, and socialize, then mall landlords have more or less created a much-desired one-stop-shop. While some outlet centers do have these elements, they are still broadly advertised for shopping and food alone. And while outlets carry the advantage of having "open-air" conditions to deal with the issue of COVID, both outlets and indoor malls have to abide by CDC guidelines. Even still, COVID is unlikely to persist over the long run and this perceived advantage will dissipate over time.

There's also the legitimate concern that retail outlets are no longer a "shopping destination" compared to malls. Years ago, outlet centers provided consumers the opportunity to buy name brand clothing at a discount, but ever since retailers figured out this game, every company now sends lower-quality product to their "cheaper" outlet locations. Not to say that outlet centers are on the downswing, but that was by far one of the greatest appeals. And since consumers, for the most part, have caught onto this trend in recent years, it's been a direct headwind to outlets and a modest tailwind for traditional malls.

At the same time, outlet and traditional mall monthly rent charges have broadly become quite fungible. As malls have lost traffic and tenants, they have rapidly adjusted rents lower in an effort to coax retailers to stay and invite new tenants, and the coronavirus has only accelerated this trend. So while there is some truth that outlet centers let retailers obtain slightly lower rent costs, this is becoming more perception and less of a reality. Indoor mall landlords have also caught onto this trend, and have simultaneously aimed to produce better mixes of retailers that attract foot traffic and provide necessary rent reductions that align with their outlet center counterparts.

The important takeaway here is that with the massive surge in retail bankruptcies in recent years coupled with significant rent reductions and increased consolidation of mall landlords and adjustments in strategy, it ultimately creates an outcome of structurally lower profits. It's not unreasonable to say that pre-2018 profitability is just that, history.

Data by YCharts

While 2020 consensus points to a net loss for 2020, analyst estimates for 2021 and 2022 don't offer much of an improvement either. On the high end of estimates, we have $0.28 EPS which equates to only $27 million in net income, while lower-end estimates indicate the bottom line at barely break-even. Putting this into context, shareholders generally don't have much patience for REITs that don't provide any real opportunity to provide dividend distributions. One year is acceptable, but having the potential for 2 to 3+ years without any meaningful payouts doesn't look attractive, especially relative to REIT peers that have kept their dividends consistent. In other words, you don't get paid to wait for a potential, yet challenged recovery.

Rising Leverage

Tanger was traditionally considered to have low financial leverage, however, that's certainly no longer the case with the damage caused by COVID. Tanger's financial debt to equity and total debt to TTM EBITDA both notched to the highest quartile against REIT industry peers at 2.9x and 12.3x, respectively.

Data by YCharts

In isolation, these metrics are not an issue. However, in a recent research note provided by Moody's Investors Service, the analyst team downgraded Tanger's senior unsecured ratings to Baa2 and preferred shelf ratings to Baa3, while maintaining a negative outlook. The reason for the move was mentioned in the following: "The downgrade reflects Tanger's 2020 guidance for lower occupancy levels and negative same store growth, with occupancy expected to be between 92% and 93% and same-store NOI guidance between (6.75%) and (8.25%). The unprecedented amount of tenant bankruptcies, store closures, and brand-wide retailer restructurings have and will continue to pressure Tanger's historically high occupancy levels in the near-term."

With the negative outlook, the next likely outcome would be Tanger's credit rating being dropped from Baa2 to Baa3. The required trigger is denoted here: "Downward pressure on the rating would result from a sustained decline in operating performance as reflected in SS NOI & occupancy levels (lower than 92%), downward revision in earnings projections, net debt to EBITDA over 6.5x, and or fixed charge coverage below 3.5x." The key qualifying word here is "sustained." In other words, Tanger has already violated multiple metrics that Moody's designated within their sensitivity analysis, some of which likely include the downward earnings revisions, net debt to EBITDA, and the fixed charge coverage ratio.

Taking it a step further, what could trigger Tanger's credit rating into junk debt territory? One good place to look is within the company's debt covenant tests. According to the company's senior unsecured financial covenants, the total consolidated debt to adjusted total assets leverage requirement must be less than 60%. At the end of fiscal 2019, that ratio carried at a somewhat comfortable level of 48%, still leaving about 12% room to run without any trouble.

However, by the second quarter of 2020, that ratio deteriorated to 53%, only leaving less than 7% of cushion available. And that comes after the fact that Tanger had paid down more than $200 million in unsecured lines of credit. Had the company not paid off these credit lines, the sum of unsecured debts in combination within the deterioration in accumulated distributions in excess of net income would have either breached or come very close to breaching this leverage ratio. In which case, Tanger management may have needed to request a waiver and worked with its lender to structure a credit amendment.

Such a breach would be devastating to Tanger's credit quality or perceived creditworthiness from its creditors. Covenant breaches are practically only characteristic of speculative junk debt issuers. While debt hasn't increased much over the last year when considering its latest repayments, overall asset quality has deteriorated. Sure, the actual properties themselves are fine, but obtaining an adequate ongoing cash flow stream from the tenants is another story. An okay business with too much leverage can certainly fall apart and that seems to be the case here.

While I'm not suggesting Tanger will be going bankrupt, it's certainly close to entering junk. Keep in mind that REITs take time to show meaningful deterioration. We're now seeing that even a company, previously deemed financially sturdy, is starting to burst at the seams. Even without incurring additional debt, if tenant bankruptcies and leasing spreads don't show meaningful improvement over the next year, a downgrade into speculative junk for Tanger has reasonable potential.

Such a credit rating adjustment would shift the company's weighted average cost of debt from just over 3% to about 6-7% (based on effective yields and other REITs historically downgraded into junk). Such an event can be a death knell for REITs because financing costs spiral out of control. For example, after retail REIT, CBL Associates Properties was downgraded to junk, the stock declined by more than 60% in less than a year. If your financing costs are higher than project returns adjusted for risk, it really doesn't take much for bankruptcy to transpire.

Reviewing FFO

Many are saying that Tanger is "cheap" based on funds from operations, which might be true in some respects and makes for an interesting speculation play, but it's important to keep in mind how that's being calculated. It's different depending on the REIT and some important line items are removed for Tanger. For starters, FFO does not reflect cash expenditures, future capital expenditure commitments (i.e. fixing facilities so they are reasonable acceptable in terms of safety and appeal for foot traffic), and/or working capital requirements. Management has also stated that the metric should not be used as a direct measurement of capacity to support a dividend or invest in future growth. These are important determinations to consider, especially when making the following cash flow adjustments.

Not to say that investors should rely upon the GAAP net income (loss) line in isolation, but it's also prudent to be cautious about FFO. Depreciation costs of $57 million in the first half of 2020 will need to be replenished via capex going forward and the ~$50 million in impairments represent an indirect reduction of future cash flows. Effectively, management is digging out of its net loss hole of $52 million to an FFO surplus of $59 million. While these aren't true cash costs today, they are in fact real charges and are worth evaluating when determining the outlook for growth and dividend distributions.

Bottom Line

While some bulls continue to say that Tanger remains a buy, even if at most, a speculative buy, investors might be wasting their precious time and capital. Tanger is not the best-positioned mall REIT in the sector given its earnings quality weakness, declining profitability, increased financial leverage, and limited capacity for dividend reinstatement. Instead, investors should stick with higher-quality REITs, even if it means paying a slightly higher premium for a better business. There's still too much uncertainty for retail landlords and outlet centers still have a weak outlook. Don't let a low stock price fool you, the equity is impaired and appears unlikely to rebound to pre-COVID levels. All that being said, Tanger remains a clear cut avoid. What do you think? Let me know in the comments below.

As always, thank you for reading. If you found this article interesting and would like to read more research like this, please click the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.