The BDC sector has been one of the harder-hit sectors over the past 6 months, due to concerns surrounding the health of middle-market companies across America and their ability to pay their lenders. This has resulted in a material underperformance by the sector as compared to the overall market. As seen below, the VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD) has materially underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide 30% margin since the start of the year.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

While investors are right to be skittish about some riskier companies in this sector, I believe there are some attractive value opportunities to be had in the safer BDCs that have also been left behind. I believe PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) is one such BDC, and in this article, I evaluate why the risk vs. reward ratio appears to be tilted in its favor, so let’s get started!

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into PFLT

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is a BDC that is externally managed by PennantPark Investment Advisors, LLC. The company was founded in 2011, and lends to a diversified mix of middle-market companies. At present, its loan portfolio consists of 109 different companies with an average investment size of $10.6 million and an average yield on cost of 7.4%.

One of the risks facing BDCs, including PFLT, is the current challenging operating environment which its borrowers are facing. This risk is mitigated, however, by the broad diversity of the company’s loan portfolio. As seen below, PFLT lends to over 26 industries, with no industry representing more than 8% of its loan book. Sifting through the at-risk industries in its portfolio, I see the Hotels/Restaurants, Hotel/Gaming, and Construction sectors as facing the most challenges. This risk, however, appears to be manageable, as these three sectors combined make up only 10% of its lending portfolio.

(Source: August Investor Presentation)

In addition, another big risk-mitigating factor for PFLT is the fact that 90% of its loans are in the form of first-lien senior secured debt, and 3% are in the form of second-lien senior secured debt. This helps to ensure principal recoverability in the event of a borrower default. The remaining 7 percent is comprised of preferred and common equity, which is more at-risk but could help the company participate in and capture more upside in its investments. These factors have helped the company maintain an uninterrupted dividend, which, at present, yields an attractive 13.1%.

Turning attention to the latest financial results, I’m impressed to see that NAV actually increased from $12.12 to $12.16 per share. This was the result of unrealized appreciation on its investments in the amount of $0.56 per share, which more than offset net realized losses and unrealized depreciation on its investments. This speaks to management’s emphasis on capital preservation, which I believe is essential to PFLT’s long-term success. This is further supported by the fact that the company only has 2 non-accruals out of its entire 109 company portfolio.

It should be noted that Net Investment Income (NII) did come in lower at $0.26 in the latest quarter, which is below the $0.29 to $0.30 level in the past seven quarters. This could be attributed to the drop in LIBOR rates during the quarter. While continued low rates are a key risk to the company’s earnings going forward, I do see most of the pain as having already been realized. That’s because PFLT has a 1% LIBOR floor on nearly the entire portfolio, which sits just 25 basis points below the current 1.25% LIBOR rate.

As seen below, the portfolio yield has been on a downward trend since the end of 2018, due to the drop in interest rates. However, I do see the portfolio yield stabilizing, due to the LIBOR floor that the company has in place for almost the entire portfolio.

(Source: August Investor Presentation)

Dividend investors should take notice that, at present, the $0.285 dividend on a quarterly basis (paid monthly), is not covered by the $0.26 in NII. However, as management noted on the conference call, PFLT has plenty of spillover from NII in prior quarters that were in excess of the dividend, and from prior realized gains. The spillover amounts to $0.30 per share, which could be sufficient to buy enough time to maintain the current dividend before interest rates potentially go back up.

The balance sheet is in good shape, as the debt-to-equity ratio was 1.5x, which is down from 1.7x in the prior quarter. This sits within management’s targeted range, as the CEO noted during the conference call (emphasis added by author):

“With regard to leverage, we've been targeting debt to equity ratio of 1.4 to 1.7 times. Our net of cash regulatory asset coverage ratio of 1.5 times was comfortably within our range of this past quarter. This was primarily due to pay-downs from borrowers selected asset sales, and an increase in the mark-to-market of our portfolio. We had ample liquidity to fund revolver draws and were in compliance with all of our facilities at June 30th. We have readily available borrowing capacity and cash liquidity to support our commitments.”

Investor Takeaway

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is a well-managed BDC with an emphasis on capital preservation through its portfolio of primarily senior secured loans. This is supported by the fact that the company actually saw an increase to its NAV, with just 2 loans on non-accrual status, during a difficult quarter for the economy. While NII was challenged by a drop in interest rates, I see the portfolio yield as headed for stabilization due to the LIBOR floor that is in place for almost the entire portfolio. Meanwhile, the spillover gains that the company has from prior quarters should be sufficient to cover the current dividend for the time being, with the expectation of an eventual normalization of the interest rates.

I have a Buy rating on the shares at the current price of $8.70, which represents a Price-to-NAV ratio of just 0.72. I have a price target of $11.50, which implies a Price-to-NAV of 0.95. I find this reasonable given the conservative nature in which this company is run, and it also bakes in uncertainty around where interest rates are headed in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.