Even by the special standards that apply to Roper, it's hard to find today's valuation cheap unless you view it as purely a software/recurring revenue company (which it isn't).

The advantages of Roper's less cyclical, more recurring revenue mix were readily apparent this quarter, as the company saw a far smaller revenue decline and actually improved margins.

Roper (ROP) is typically covered by sell-side analysts who otherwise cover industrial companies and "multi-industrial" conglomerates, and while it is most definitely a conglomerate, its diverse acyclical markets and high recurring revenue mix really put it in a category of its own. And that's certainly true for the valuation as well - even by the aggressive standards of software industry valuation, Roper seldom ever screens as fairly-valued, let alone cheap.

Roper's second-quarter results provide ammunition, though, as to how and why the company really is different. In a quarter where many companies have reported double-digit organic revenue declines and 25%-plus decremental margins, Roper posted a low-single-digit decline and a margin improvement. Likewise, while the deal for Vertafore adds even more goodwill and debt to the balance sheet, it's a logical deal for a leading player in a large space that generates attractive margins.

A Differentiated Set Of Results

Although Roper did follow the very general trend this quarter of top- and bottom-line beats, the way the company went about it was much different. With a far less cyclical business, Roper hasn't engaged in short-term cost-cutting to nearly the same extent as more typically short-cycle businesses, so Roper's beat was a little more "pure" insofar as it wasn't driven by cost reductions that will likely reverse (at least in part) when business picks up.

Revenue declined 3% in organic terms, beating expectations by about 4%, with strength across the board relative to sell-side expectations. Application Software saw 1% growth, with good demand from medical labs and positive performance in Deltek, Aderant, and PowerPlan. Network Software & Systems reported 2% organic growth, with again pretty steady results. Measurement & Analytical Solutions was down 1%, as a sharp decline in industrial markets and weakness in Neptune was offset by very strong results in certain medical businesses (Verathon's video-assisted intubation and IPA's automated scrubs system). Process Tech was weak as you might expect, down 26% on particularly weak oil/gas markets.

With a greater mix toward software and higher value-add products, gross margin improved by almost a point from the prior year and more than a point sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA declined 2%, with margin steady with the year-ago period despite a nine-point drop in Process Tech. Segment profits declined 4%, beating expectations by 10% (around $0.27/share), with particular strength in Application Software and notable weakness in Process Tech (though still with a segment margin above 25%).

Clearly this was a different set of results from the "typical" multi-industrial, as Roper benefited significantly from its greater skew towards recurring revenue, as well as a mix of much less cyclical (if not acyclical end-markets) and opportunistic exposure in healthcare.

A Major Deal, But Consistent With The Past

I said in my last update that I had to incorporate M&A into my model if I wanted to get a better sense of the real revenue, profit, and free cash flow picture at Roper over the next decade. And then Roper went and made its largest-ever deal.

Roper announced this morning (as of this writing) that it had reached an agreement to acquire Vertafore for $5.35B in cash. Vertafore is a leading provider of SaaS products and platforms to the property and casualty (or P&C) insurance industry, offering products to both agencies and carriers. Vertafone has around 17% overall share of its addressable market, but is effectively a duopoly with Applied Systems in the agency side of the business (a little less than half of the $3.5B addressable market), while the carrier side is more fragmented.

A lot of what Vertafore offers is what you might call "basic" enabling technologies - ERP systems that assist agencies with customer acquisition and management, finance/accounting, and so on, as well as digital platforms for clients and a connectivity system between carriers and agents to enable faster quoting and more responsive interaction. On the carrier side, the offerings are more focused on compliance and compensation management. To the best of my knowledge, Vertafore is not active in software that assists in the actual underwriting process (risk analysis/pricing, etc.).

Roper is paying about 9.1x estimated 2021 sales for Vertafore, a slight discount to where Roper itself was trading, though certainly above recent deals in the 7x-8x range. Vertafore is growing at a pretty steady mid-single-digit range and boasts an impressive 49% EBITDA margin. Relative to the industry/sector, I can't say this is a cheap deal, but it doesn't jump out as aberrant either.

Although the price is high, this looks like a very typical Roper type of deal. The P&C industry is large, but Vertafore enjoys a strong reputation in its targeted markets. It would be difficult to unseat it and the P&C industry tends to be relatively steady - while profits ebb and flow with rate cycles, it's not exactly a boom/bust industry where downturns drive a significant part of the market out of business.

The one thing I don't like about the deal is that the prospective ROIC on the deal looks to be in the mid-single digits. Yes, plenty of guesswork goes into that calculation, but I don't see how this deal earns much more than a mid-single-digit return by Year 5, and that's not exactly compelling.

The Outlook

With Vertafore in tow, my long-term revenue growth expectation jumps to over 10% and my long-term average FCF margin moves up a bit further into the high 20%'s. While net debt leverage will be high after this deal, two years or so worth of free cash flow could bring the debt level down to a point where further large-scale M&A would be relatively easy to do.

The Bottom Line

For Roper to look undervalued today, you basically have to value the whole business as if it were a software company (software company valuations correlate pretty reliably to underlying growth and margins). While Roper has been growing its software business at a far faster rate than the rest of it, it's not purely a software company. Consequently, valuation is even more of a stretch than before. I know better than to step in front of a train and expect to stop just for me, but I don't think I could be all that comfortable buying in today, even with a very good quarter and a sensible (if expensive) deal in the mix.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.