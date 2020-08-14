But given its ever-deteriorating profit margins, there is no reason to pay ~100X earnings for this stock.

(Image Source: Company Q2 earnings presentation)

I’ve been pretty critical of fast food purveyor Shake Shack (SHAK) in the past. I’ve pointed out what I perceived as cracks in the façade of the company’s growth plans before, but perhaps even more importantly, the stock’s valuations have been simply untenable, in my view.

The shares, as you can see, are trading at about half of the high set a year ago as investor enthusiasm drove this stock to bubble levels in the summer of 2019. In the interim, the bubble popped and shares made a double bottom at $30 during peak COVID-19 fear.

The stock has rallied since, but for the past couple of months, has been stuck in a range of $47-56, give or take, and trades near the top of that range today. As we can see, the technical indicators aren’t overly promising, and price action since last year has been bearish all around, apart from the post-COVID-19 bounce. This, combined with an impossible valuation (again), means I’m still a very long way from being bullish on Shake Shack.

Q2 was ugly (obviously)

The dining industry as a whole was absolutely decimated earlier this year. Stay-at-home orders across the country, as well as millions upon millions of people losing their jobs, was a recipe for disaster for Shake Shack and its competitors. Some fared better than others, but it was ugly for Shake Shack - there is no other way to put it.

(Source: Company Q2 earnings presentation)

Comparable sales were down by half in Q2, with total revenue declining 40%. Total system sales were off 45% as licensees struggled globally, along with the company and its owned stores. The company paused its new store openings briefly due to COVID-19, but still managed to add five new stores during the quarter.

No need to beat a dead horse, as we all know Q2 was perhaps the worst quarter the restaurant industry has ever seen. But have things picked up? The answer to that is “sort of”, in Shake Shack's case.

(Source: Company Q2 earnings presentation)

Above are some snippets of July results, which is subsequent to the end of the quarter and is therefore not included in the first set of results we looked at. Comparable sales were off 39% in July, which is an improvement from Q2, but only slightly. When you consider the enormity of the declines the company saw in Q2, this sort of rebound almost certainly feels like a hollow victory. The company does call out that sales are more than twice what they were at the bottom of the COVID-19 crisis, but again, we’re talking about very small numbers.

On the plus side, Shake Shack’s investments in digital and pickup channels paid off nicely during this period, and should continue to do so. The restaurants with strong pickup and digital channels have performed much better during this crisis than those that didn’t, and the company has been investing, and continues to invest, in its digital channels, which is good for future growth.

While that’s fine, one problem that is fairly unique to Shake Shack is its enormous leverage to the New York City area.

(Source: Company Q2 earnings presentation)

We know that NYC suffered a terrible COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year and was the epicenter of the virus in the US for some time, and one could argue it still is. At any rate, the shutdown orders NYC put into place absolutely destroyed comparable sales in Manhattan - as you’d expect - but given the huge leverage the company has to that market, it was insurmountable.

In other words, the company’s leverage to NYC has become a curse rather than a blessing during this crisis, and if there is another wave of outbreaks in NYC this fall during flu season, Shake Shack stands to suffer enormously again.

Looking longer term

Apart from the company’s unpleasant leverage to a single metropolitan area, as well as its horrendous Q2 results, what is the bigger picture with Shake Shack? Investors have bid the stock up in the past on hopes of seemingly endless revenue growth, thanks to comparable sales gains and store count expansion.

(Source: Company Q2 earnings presentation)

We can see above what is important to the management team to get out into the open, with three of these stats showing top line progress over time. It is certainly true that Shake Shack’s top line performance has been quite extraordinary in recent years, but I’d also caution that these growth figures were achieved on a very small base relative to the company’s competition. Indeed, Shake Shack still isn’t that large at less than 300 units.

At any rate, I’ve never argued that Shake Shack couldn’t grow the top line, because the company has proven it can do that time and again. However, what I find very interesting - and conspicuous in its absence in the above - is that we don’t see anything about profitability.

The reason? The story has been, and remains, quite unfavorable.

(Source: TIKR.com)

It is easy to see why the management team didn’t want to show profitability, because the story isn’t pleasant, and hasn’t been for a very long time. Above, I’ve charted gross margins and EBITDA margin, which is one way of measuring operating profits.

We can see a very clear downtrend in the black bars over time, falling from 16% of revenue five years ago to less than 12% last year. Obviously, this year’s EBITDA is going to be close to zero, but on a normalized basis, Shake Shack’s profitability has been pretty ugly all along.

The company has done a nice job of controlling SG&A costs, but constantly declining gross margins have certainly taken their toll, and I don’t see any reason why Shake Shack’s profit margins should suddenly turn around after years of weak performance.

Further, it seems to me that if management had an answer for this, they'd say so. To my eye, the narrative continues to be pumping top line results and essentially ignoring the fact that profit margins continue to erode.

Bottom line

All of that leads us to yet another case of an unsustainable valuation, as we can see below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Shake Shack is expected to produce less than $0.60 of earnings per share annually for at least the next five years. That means the cheapest forward P/E ratio one can find in this time frame is 94 times earnings on 2023 estimates. Just let that one sink in for a minute.

Shake Shack is still a growth story, and I think it will continue to open units, and that will continue to boost the top line. However, the near-term outlook is very murky, thanks to its leverage to NYC, and the company's constantly declining margins are a long-term worry.

Given all of this, and the eye-popping valuation, one wonders what exactly investors are paying ~100 times earnings for. I don’t see it, and therefore, I think Shake Shack is still a Sell.

