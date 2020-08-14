Silver Price Isn't Changing, The Dollar's Losing Value

Many financial market commentators have talked about how the silver price has been rising recently.
It is possible that a more helpful way of thinking about the situation is that it's not the silver price that's changing, but the value of the dollar that's declining.
Scott Craig of The Silver Independent joined me on the show to discuss the topic.
A lot of financial market commentators have talked about how the silver price has been rising recently.
Although, it is possible that a more helpful way of thinking about the situation is that it's not the silver price that's changing, but the value of the dollar that's declining.
Scott Craig of The Silver Independent joined me on the show to discuss the topic, as well as the other recent developments in the silver market.
So to stay miles ahead of Wall Street, click to watch the video now!
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.