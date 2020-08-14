Uber is not just a taxi company anymore. They are a diverisifed services & software company.

New services such as Uber Eats, Uber Connect, and Grocery Delivery will add massive long term shareholder value.

Will Uber (NYSE:UBER) ever be profitable? That seems to be the main focus for every investors because Uber is losing A LOT of money. Uber lost $1.8 billion in Q2 2020 and the company suffered a massive decline in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Crushed Uber's Core Rideshare Business

Gross bookings declined to $10.2 billion (down 35% YoY) and monthly active platform users declined 56% to 55 million. The COVID-19 crisis hurt Uber's rideshare business as people stay in their homes to reduce the spread of the virus.

There are a lot of short term challenges for Uber during this crisis. California recently ordered Uber & Lyft to classify their drivers as "employees" instead of gig workers. Both companies filed for an appeal because it would be next to impossible to restructure their business to accommodate all these new employees.

Employees must receive minimum wages, overtime compensation, paid rest periods, and reimbursements for the cost of driving for the companies, including personal vehicle mileage. If they remain as independent contractors then they receive none of these benefits.

This is against the whole nature of the gig economy. People are moving away from a traditional work model with an employer and starting their own side gigs.

Uber drivers want to be classified as "employees" due to their cashflow problems amid the pandemic. Rides have plummeted and many drivers are struggling to provide for their families.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out but a rejected appeal would further accelerate cash burn and delay any short term hopes of profitability.

Let's wait and see what happens with that.

Uber is Adapting to Become a Better Company

Right now, everybody has negative things to say about Uber. I'm constantly hearing:

Uber is not profitable

The California market is the most lucrative and Uber will go bankrupt if they shut down the app in the state

Tesla robo-taxis will put Uber out of business, etc.

These are all valid points but they don't address the most recent changes to the Uber business model. Uber made a lot of key changes in Q2 2020 including:

Expanded to Uber Eats business to over 500,000 restaurants

Launched Uber Connect as a way to deliver packages across town

Acquired several companies to expand their footprint in grocery delivery and SaaS

Reduced cash burn on research and development to limit costs

When Uber stock IPOed at $45, Uber was just a taxi company. Now, Uber is looking more like Amazon. They are involved in multiple customer segments including package delivery, food delivery, grocery delivery, and the lucrative software business.

Buy When There is Blood in the Streets

It's hard to buy stocks at low prices when everyone is feeling positive about a company. Positive sentiment drives stock price up fast but they can fall just as fast.

On the other hand, negative news stories & short term challenges invite lower stock prices that will recover once those problems are addressed and solved.

Uber isn't going anywhere. They are still the global leader the gig economy business and we are known where near the peak of this brand new economy.

All the negative news creates a once in a lifetime opportunity to buy Uber stock on the cheap.

https://youtu.be/ODUg5u_MEFU

What's crazy about all this? Uber stock is currently trading well below its IPO price of around $30. The market is full of fear even though Uber has a strong cash position and will bounce back nicely in Q3 2020 once people start booking rides again. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a ripple effect throughout the entire world but it's not the end of the world yet. Uber became a stronger company during the pandemic and I believe they will figure out a solution to the California state decision.

Conclusion

Uber is a major sector disruptor like Amazon and Tesla. They changed the way we move around the city and order food online. During the worst period ever for Uber since it IPOed, 55 million still used their app. I think that's pretty impressive and we will see those numbers soar well over 150 to 200 million in the near future.

Uber stock isn't going to make you rich overnight. It took years for Amazon, Netflix, and Tesla to finally earn a profit and prove the naysayers wrong. Uber will follow a similar course but only patient investors will reap the rewards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.