Its earnings yield is not quite enough now, taking into account its recent performance and relevant - though not too high - financial leverage.

We illustrate this underperformance by comparing it with two similar companies: Stabilus and Georg Fischer. The former is similar in size and acquisition policy, while the latter is a direct competitor.

Norma Group (OTC:NOEJF) share price has significantly dropped in recent years. There are interesting aspects in this company for the long-term investor; however, they are not sufficient to be unequivocally optimistic. Recent business underperformance - even adjusting for COVID-19 impact - is its main inconvenience, while some future growth opportunities and a high earnings yield are positive points.

We can find some similarities with Stabilus (OTC:SIUAF) - a company we presented a few months ago - in terms of level of revenue, kind of business, diversification and relationship with clients. This comparison will be useful to illustrate how Norma is doing worse, but it will also highlight Stabilus' qualities. Norma components and products have multiple applications, allowing a wide diversification in different industries. Its exposure to the automotive industry is limited thanks to a wide diversification, a quality that smooths the impact of crisis in specific industries. Another common point with Stabilus is the acquisition strategy, targeting small companies and integrating it in a major organization to gain efficiency. In addition, both companies have less activity in the Asia-Pacific area, compared with Europe and the Americas.

Another interesting peer is Georg Fischer (FI-N), a Swiss company directly competing in water management solutions, precision parts and other components for many industries. However, the financial profile and size of this company are different, as Georg Fischer is larger, shows a different industry mix and has partially entered the software business. Therefore, we will just observe Georg Fischer industrial segments, which represents ¾ of the business.

Business activity, segments and acquisitions

Norma Group is specialized in Engineered Joining Technologies - joining, connecting and fluid handling technology. Its thousands of components and products cover multiple client requirements and needs.

The annual report properly explains the differences between the two big segments: Engineered Joining Technology and Distribution Services. In the first segment, Norma specifically designs the component according to client requirements, while the second segment includes markets where products are standardized and distributed through wholesalers and hardware stores. For instance, the automotive industry is always client-specific, as each manufacturer is very demanding in requirements and adapted design. However, there is a high standardization and compatibility between components in the water management segment.

After that key distinction, the annual report does not provide more details about the weight of specific sectors. We have to look for useful data regarding industry exposure in presentations for investors. From the last one in August 2020, we extracted basic data on the weight of each industry in Norma revenues for 2019:

Norma Investor presentation August 5, 2020

As we observe in the previous chart, car manufacturers represented 20% of sales in 2019 and commercial vehicles - vans and trucks - 9%. Other specific-client industries accounted for 32% of sales. The other large sector is water management, which provides 20% of sales for Norma. Finally, other standardized distribution products were 19% of sales. 61% of revenue was client-specific - Engineered Joining Technology - and 39% distributed through wholesalers.

It is reasonable to expect that client-specific components have high switching costs versus standardized components. This means that it is very difficult for a final manufacturer to change its suppliers, even when new models are released. The reason is that the previous supplier accumulated knowledge about the specific component. However, these industries tend to be partially cyclical and demanding; the perfect example is the car industry.

The growth strategy is partially based on acquisitions of smaller companies, usually brands to increase the scope of the wholesale channel or producers strategically positioned. This a list of acquisitions in recent years:

2012: Nordic Metalblock, Chien Jin Plastic, Groen Bevestigingsmaterialen

2013: Davydick & Co, Variant, Guyco, Click Automotiva

2014: Five Star Clamps, National Diversified Sales

2016: Autoline

2017: Fengfan

2018: Kimplas Piping Systems, Statek Stanzereitechnik

This allowed Norma to grow in assets and sales, but to a cost. Acquisitions are not free and we should assess if those investments are producing decent results. The company invested €456 million in acquisitions since 2012 and results are not yet very positive.

Performance and comparison with Stabilus

Norma achieved a moderate growth in revenue and operating profit, but it is necessary to take into account the investment in acquiring companies. Growth in assets can increase results, but the key is how much the company is investing and how much it is receiving. This effect can be neutralized by observing the return on invested capital - ROIC. Therefore, we can compare Norma and Stabilus' performance. Both companies doubled their invested capital since 2012, but Norma's profits were the same in 2019 and 2013. On the contrary, Stabilus clearly achieved higher results in 2019 than in 2013:

*Data from Stabilus and Norma Annual Reports and own calculations. Stabilus fiscal year goes from October to September, while Norma fiscal year goes from January to December.

Stabilus' revenues grew more in the last 6 years. Besides, Stabilus managed to maintain a high operating profit after the peak in 2018, while Norma's results deteriorated. This trend is also corroborated by the most recent data in 2020: Stabilus achieved a positive operating profit between January and June, while Norma could not avoid a slight operating loss. Both companies included similar restructuring and impairment expenses, thus, the comparison is fair. In fact, Stabilus has a greater exposure to the auto business - 61% -, which was one of the most affected ones in the last quarter. It seems that Norma is not shining, just following the average returns of the industry. Meanwhile, Stabilus is achieving a relative improvement in operating profit without heavy investments, as it was demonstrated above by return on invested capital figures.

As we showed in our previous article, Stabilus is achieving efficiency gains after integrating smaller companies and business units. Stabilus' CEO also commented on the integration of sales teams for the industrial brands, a step further after the first consolidation in components production. The same trend could work for Norma, nevertheless, data does not corroborate it. Norma's weak performance is the main doubt for a long thesis. Its current earnings yield - after adjusting upwards the 2020 profit - is interesting but not excessively high.

What the comparison with Georg Fischer tells us

Georg Fischer is one of Norma's direct competitors, but it has a different financial profile: it is larger and has entered the industrial software business. Its different exposure to sectors is also an important difference: water management is more than half of the total business, while the rest of the industrial business was just 27% of revenue in 2019. In contrast, water management is just 20% of Norma total revenue.

These differences explain why Georg Fischer has outperformed Norma in the first half of 2020. Its Piping Systems segment - water management - held very well in sales and operating profit, while its Casting Solutions segment - other industries - showed a relevant operating loss. As Piping Systems business volume and profit contribution are considerably larger, Georg Fischer avoided losses in the first half of the year.

Georg Fischer - Mid Year Report 2020

In other words, these data point to a better performance of the water management sector, in contrast with other industries such as aerospace, automobiles or commercial vehicles. This may be partially reverted in the second half of the year, as many indicators in Europe are showing a recovery of industrial activity. For instance, a recent Markit publication indicated that auto parts and car manufacturing activity was strongly rebounding in July.

However, the comparison with Stabilus is not so distorted by industry weight. In fact, Stabilus has a higher exposure to the automotive sector, which was one of the most affected ones by the recent crisis. And it shows how Norma acquisition strategy is not producing the same positive results as Stabilus.

Industry trends and opportunities

Norma reports mention important topics and business opportunities. Despite the current performance, we are interested in growth opportunities that may benefit the company. For instance, the 2019 annual report explains why the gradual transition from pure combustion engines to hybrid cars represents a growth opportunity:

In addition, NORMA Group won two further major orders for thermal management pipeline systems for electric and hybrid vehicles. NORMA Group's pipeline systems are known for their optimal compactness and efficient line routing, which means that they can be installed inside the battery in a very space-saving manner. The temperature sensors integrated into them ensure that the battery cells have the correct operating temperature and thus make a significant contribution to increasing the range of the vehicles - still one of the key challenges in the field of electromobility. We also came up with new innovations in this area of electromobility, which is becoming increasingly important for us, in 2019. A new quick connector that has been developed especially for use in electric and hybrid vehicles is only one example. NORMA Group's new E-mobility connector provides more space in the vehicle battery, allowing more battery cells to be installed per battery pack and increasing the performance per battery. The fact that automotive manufacturers appreciate the quality and reliability of our products is also demonstrated by the awards we have received from our customers, such as the Jaguar Land Rover Quality (JLRQ) Award, which we received in China last year. 2019 Norma Annual Report

This idea is illustrated by the following diagram, obtained from a recent investor presentation. The company may increase the number of components and systems sold in each vehicle, as hybrid cars require additional systems for the battery.

Norma Investor presentation August 5, 2020

The second business opportunity for Norma is the growth in water management systems. According to management, the demand for these systems will gradually increase over time, creating new market niches for current or new products. However, we cannot forget that most of the growth has been achieved through acquisitions.

In this context, we also understand how efficient systems for landscape irrigation work. Drip irrigation systems in particular are becoming increasingly important. The focus here is on innovative technologies that aim to reduce water consumption in general. For example, intelligent drip irrigation systems can reduce water consumption by up to 60 percent compared to conventional sprinkler systems. On the other hand, the management of larger volumes of water, which can arise due to extreme weather conditions, is also becoming increasingly important. Our expertise in this area goes beyond classic piping and joining technology. An important starting point here is the collection of rainwater and the discharge of wastewater into the urban sewage system. We are very well positioned in these areas and are able to offer our customers reliable products for effective storm water and wastewater management. 2019 Norma Annual Report

In summary, the company is trying to benefit from some new industry trends and the gain of scale through acquisitions. These trends are a result of structural factors such as the introduction of hybrid vehicles. On the other hand, recent performance does not show improvements and there are other factors - competition and shrinking industries - that could offset these opportunities. This is the aspect to follow in the coming years.

Financial leverage, shareholder remuneration and earnings yield

Financial debt is not extremely high after comparing it with EBITDA and operating profit. However, it is a relevant debt for a company that has planned to make more acquisitions in the future. At the end of June 2020, we estimated a €386 million net debt, around 2.2 times the 2019 EBITDA. In this regard, Norma is worse off than Stabilus, as the latter maintains a net debt of 1.6 times the 2019 EBITDA. Taking into account the better operating performance, Stabilus is clearly in a better financial position.

There are no relevant share repurchases, just a growing dividend until 2019-20, when it was significantly cut down. Norma Group used to distribute 30% of its adjusted net profit. This changed for the 2019 fiscal year, when the company decided a drastic dividend cut, as the COVID-19 crisis hit the business at the beginning of 2020.

We estimate an adjusted attributable profit of €65 million, slightly higher than the 2019 net profit. Obviously, 2020 is being worse and the profit for the year will be significantly lower. We consider this crisis to be temporary and not structural for this kind of business. As a consequence, Norma will be profitable close to the 2019 level - which was neither the best nor the worst year. Current market capitalization for Norma is €885 million, which means a 7.34% earnings yield. Earnings yield is interesting, but not quite enough for a company which is slightly underperforming and has a relevant financial leverage. However, a change in business performance would make Norma Group more attractive. Considering its diversification and growth possibilities, it is a stock to include on the watchlist.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIUAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As we have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned.