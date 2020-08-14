While it is difficult to know how long the impact will last, FCR has a portfolio of urban-focused properties located in high growth neighborhoods.

Investment Thesis

First Capital Realty (OTCPK:FCRGF) (“FCR”) had a challenging Q2 2020 as its results were impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. The company’s high-quality portfolio located in high-growth major urban centers in Canada should recover more quickly than its retail peers. In addition, it also has a rich development pipeline that will significantly transform its portfolio to include more residential units. The company currently pays a 5.9%-yielding dividend and is attractively valued. Hence, we think this is a good stock to own for investors willing to ride out some short-term volatilities.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2020 Highlights

FCR had a poor Q2 2020 as its results were impacted negatively by the outbreak of COVID-19. The company saw its funds from operations per diluted unit declined from C$0.31 per share in Q2 2019 to C$0.22 per share in Q2 2020. Its total same property net operating income also declined by 16.5% to C$77.4 million. This was primarily due to increase in bad debts.

Source: Q2 2020 Press Release

Earnings and Growth Analysis

FCR should recover more quickly than other retail REITs

FCR’s rent collection in Q2 is 75%. After adjusting for agreed upon deferrals and abatements, its rent collection is about 93% in Q2 2020. The good news is that rent collection in July has improved to 79% and 97% after adjusting for deferrals and abatements. Given the fact that its major market Toronto has now entered stage 3 reopening in the beginning of August, we think rent collection trend in August will continue to move higher. In terms of occupancy, management is a bit conservative as it is hard to predict if there will be more retailers that will declare bankruptcy and terminate the lease. However, FCR has a “Super Urban Focus” portfolio of properties located in high growth potential major urban centers in Canada. For more information about its “Super Urban Focus” strategy, we encourage readers to read our previous article here. In a post-COVID-19 world, many brick-and-mortar retailers may continue to struggle. As these retailers re-organize their structures and strategies, they may actually want to focus their resources on store locations located in high density and high growth locations. Therefore, FCR’s properties that are located in major urban centers with strong growth potentials will continue to be needed. In fact, this is evident by the fact that FCR achieved an 80% retention rate in Q2 2020. Although it is hard to predict the occupancy rate and rent collection trend in the second half of 2020, we think FCR should fare much better than its retail peers.

Source: Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

A rich development pipeline that will grow its residential portfolio

While FCR’s retail properties may face challenges by online retailers, the company has a rich development pipeline that consists primarily of residential properties. As can be seen from the table below, FCR's residential development projects consist of 91% of its total development projects. As these properties are gradually developed in this coming decade, its exposure to retail properties will decrease. On the other hand, its exposure to residential rental units will increase.

Source: Q2 2020 MD&A

FCR has a strong balance sheet to weather the storm

FCR has a strong balance sheet with net debt to total assets ratio of 47.3%. It also has a well-staggered debt maturities profile with only C$65 million of its mortgages maturing in 2020 and C$310 million of mortgages maturing in 2021. As can be seen from the table below, these mortgages have interest rates above 4%. For reader’s information, FCR just renewed C$116 million of mortgage in June 2020 with an interest rate of only 2.7%. Therefore, we expect FCR’s mortgage renewal in 2020 and 2021 to result in lower interest expenses. The company also has ample liquidity with C$770 million of cash and undrawn credit facilities.

Source: Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

FCR’s adjusted FFO will likely decline to C$0.85 per share in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (it was C$1.10 per share in 2019). Since 2020’s result is altered by the virus, evaluating the valuation based on its 2020 result is not that meaningful. Given the structural challenge that brick-and-mortar retailers will continue to face against e-commerce threats, it may take a while for FCR’s AFFO to return to the pre-COVID-19 level. Hence, we are only predicting FCR’s 2021 AFFO to be about C$1 per share. Using this value, its price to 2020 AFFO is only about 14.6x. This is much lower than its historical average of about 20x. Hence, FCR is trading at an attractive valuation relative to its historical average.

A 5.9%-yielding dividend

FCR currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.0716. This represents a 5.9%-yielding dividend. Its dividend is safe with an FFO payout ratio of 93.5% (based on the first 6 months of 2020 FFO).

Risks and Challenges

E-commerce

Although FCR’s portfolio of retail properties are located in urban markets, the rise of e-commerce will continue to impact many of its tenant’s businesses.

Multiple waves of pandemic

If there is another wave of pandemic in the second half of 2020, FCR's revenue is likely to be impacted negatively as many of its tenants may struggle to pay their bills (recall that its Q2 2020 SPNOI declined by 16.5% year over year).

Investor Takeaway

FCR has a portfolio of high-quality super urban-focused properties. Although its near-term result may continue to be impacted by weakness in the brick-and-mortar retail sector, the REIT has a rich development pipeline that is tailored towards residential rental units. This should transform its portfolio in the long term. The company is currently trading at an attractive valuation and pays a 5.9%-yielding dividend. Therefore, we think this is a good stock to own for patient investors willing to ride out some near-term volatilities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.