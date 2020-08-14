As for Brown-Forman stock itself, it's expensive though it may well be worth paying up for.

The A shares are superior to the B shares in every way except liquidity. Yet, they trade at a 9% discount.

Longtime readers know I love Brown-Forman (BF.A) (BF.B). I've often spoken in favor of the company, even though its valuation is usually steep. Not surprisingly, I've acquired a decent position in the company over the years.

I primarily purchased class A shares of Brown-Forman historically. But when the company did its stock split a couple of years ago, one of my brokerages, Motif, gave me B shares of stock in the split, so I had some of both classes.

Motif charged significant commissions to trade out of pre-existing positions, so I left it as is even though I had no real need to own both classes of stock.

Now, however, my IMF portfolio has rolled over from Motif to the Folio brokerage company, which charges no commissions on trades. So, I can swap B shares for A for free. And with the price gap between the two widening, now is a great time to do so:

Data by YCharts

Above, you see Brown-Forman B class shares (orange) and A shares (purple). Up until mid-2019, they traded around the same price.

There are two structural differences between the share classes:

A shares get to vote, B shares have no voting rights

B shares are part of many ETFs, A shares are not widely held in ETFs

Thanks to the passive investing movement, more and more money is being allocated blindly into ETFs. These ETFs are forced to buy B shares because they are the active and liquid class of Brown-Forman stock. Far more B shares exist than A shares, meaning that they have a liquidity premium. When folks buy S&P 500 ETFs (or other large-cap ETFs), they automatically create demand for Brown-Forman B class stock. By contrast, there's a minimal direct effect on demand for A share stock when people buy index funds.

The results, as you can see, are that BF.B stock is soaring this year as investors flood into passive index funds to capture the COVID-19 rebound. Meanwhile, the A shares have been left behind:

Data by YCharts

Incredibly, the B shares have outperformed the As by more than 9% over the past year. And remember, the only difference here is that the A shares are inherently better, as they have voting rights. Everything else is equal. A shares are entitled to just as large a dividend payout and everything else as the Bs.

The primary reason an informed actor would pay an extra 9% premium for the inferior B shares is to reduce trading costs if they are actively flipping the shares. The A shares tend to have a larger bid/ask spread. But for long-term investors, there's no reason to pay more for less. Even if the voting right is worth nothing, the share classes should still trade at nearly the same price.

Back to the yield; to put numbers on that, A shares pay a 1.11% dividend as of this writing. B shares pay 1.02%. Thus, by swapping B shares for A shares, you can immediately give yourself a free nearly 10% dividend hike. (Remember that the company actually yields more than this, as it periodically pays large special dividends.)

As with many arbitrage situations like this, it's worth asking what might close the gap. Historically, investors haven't valued Brown-Forman's voting rights highly because the family owns most of the company. Thus, it seems unlikely that voting will be especially valuable in the near term.

However, a few years ago, the A shares soared to a double-digit premium versus the B shares thanks to takeover rumors. If that had played out, the voting rights could have been quite valuable in the event that the family had mixed feelings about a potential deal. From here, at a 9% discount, a move to a double-digit premium on the A shares - as we saw five years ago - would represent 20% or more upside, even without the actual fair value of Brown-Forman stock changing by a cent.

As for the question: Is BF stock (of either class) a good buy today? In my opinion, it remains the best-run spirits company out there:

Source: QuickFS

The valuation metrics are slightly off, as the virus has affected profits. Still, this would be an expensive stock even without the disruption. On the other hand, the business quality metrics are jaw-dropping. The company averages a 68% gross margin and a 31% pre-tax margin. Despite not being aggressively levered, the company pumps out, on average, an otherworldly 41% return on equity. The 24% return on invested capital isn't too shabby either.

You could point at the relatively slow growth metrics, however, EPS growth still came in at 8%/year compounded over that stretch. And don't forget that Brown-Forman sold off Southern Comfort and Tuaca for $544 million in 2016. So, the 10-year growth numbers are better than you'd think from first glance given the substantial asset sale along the way.

In terms of profit margins, organic growth, and brand development, Brown-Forman is usually at the top of the liquor pack. However, the stock is usually priced accordingly. Don't plan on ever buying BF stock at 15x earnings - it only broke below that level once over the past 30 years for a few quarters during the financial crisis. Before that, you'd have to go back to the early 1990s for the last time it consistently traded under 20x earnings (the 2016 dip is not representative due to one-off profits on the sale of Southern Comfort):

Data by YCharts

I believe BF.A's consistent earnings power will now be around $2/share per year once the virus passes. That means the A shares are around 32x normalized earnings, though the B shares are over 35x with the recent spike.

You can say that's too expensive, and maybe it is. But the stock has consistently gone for 30x earnings or more since 2014. There are a select few companies that are worthy of consistently trading for 30x earnings, but I'd argue Brown-Forman is in that category.

For patient buyers, the stock does offer periodic dips. The A shares, shown below, were offered below $50 in 2017, the end of 2018, and March 2020:

Data by YCharts

These were all excellent entry points, even though naysayers said the stock was too expensive even then.

Admittedly, this isn't a great entry point today. From $65, though, I still see a reasonable path to 8% annual returns over the next decade. I'm happy to hold, and a buy here is more reasonable than you might think. As it stands now, the math looks quite good on any dip in the A shares into the mid-to-high $50s.

Data by YCharts

That said, Diageo (DEO) is on a nice dip right now as we speak, so that's where my attention is focused as far as adding to the spirits stocks personally.

However, if you own some B shares of BF.A stock, as I did, it's high time to consider swapping them into A shares. Rarely can you add 9% to your position in a stock and also pick up voting rights as well. Thank the passive investing trend for creating this fine opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BF.A,DEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.